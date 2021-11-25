Argyle man charged with DWI, resisting arrest

KINGSBURY — An Argyle man was arrested on Monday for allegedly driving while intoxicated.

State police attempted to stop Robert D. Carota, 56, at about 7:30 p.m. for a series of traffic infractions as he traveled in Kingsbury.

Carota pulled into the Old Homestead Restaurant, exited his vehicle and ran toward the entrance, police said. He allegedly resisted arrest but was taken into custody.

Police said Carota failed to provide identification and refused to complete any sobriety tests.

Carota was charged with felony counts of DWI-previous conviction within 10 years and aggravated unlicensed operation as well as misdemeanors of DWI, obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest.

He was transported to Washington County Jail to await arraignment.

Carota was arrested in September for allegedly driving drunk on Route 197 in Argyle with a revoked license.

He has a criminal record after being sentenced in 2017 to 1 ½ to 3 years in state prison for violating an order of protection his girlfriend had against him.

