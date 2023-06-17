- When: June 23
- Valedictorian: Emilie Wood, daughter of Audrey McKernon and Michael Wood. Emilie is a member of the National Honor Society and National Art Honor Society. Future plans include attending Coastal Carolina University to major in elementary education.
- Salutatorian: Carsen Bartow, son of Jeremy and Margaret Bartow. Carsen is a member of the National Honor Society. Carsen plans to major in finance.
- Rest of top 5: Aislinn Gillis, daughter of David and Susan Gillis. Aislinn is a member of the National Art Honor Society. She plans to attend University of Connecticut to major in allied health sciences. Cayden McWhorter, son of Michael and Shellie McWhorter. He is a member of the National Honor Society. Cayden plans to attend SUNY Adirondack to major in computer science. Emma Wichert, daughter of Lisa Shawver. Future plans include attending Penn State to major in art education.