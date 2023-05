The Argyle boys tennis team rolled to a 6-1 victory over Hadley-Luzerne on Tuesday to capture the Adirondack League team championship.

Cole Schilling, Jacob Durkee, Ben Randles and Conner Buck won in singles play for the Scots, who also got wins from doubles teams Cayden McWhorter and McKenna McWhorter, and Calvin Boucher and Preston Gulick.