Area gets 2 to 4 inches of snow

The first major snowfall of the year hit the region on Saturday. The total daytime snow accumulation was 2 to 4 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

Overnight, the forecast called for snow and sleet, which would become snow after 8 p.m., with new snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

There were scattered reports of accidents due to the winter weather throughout the region, including vehicles spinning out on roads throughout the area.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a chance of snow showers prior to 7 a.m., with a partly sunny rest of the day possible. The high will be close to 31 degrees. There is a chance of less than a half inch of snow accumulation possible.

In the evening, it will be mostly clear with a low of around seven degrees.

