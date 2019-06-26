KEITH WHIBLE
Sunnyside Par 3
No. 7 — 87 yards, 7-iron
Witness: Kevin Whible.
JIM BEATY
Sunnyside Par 3
No. 8 — 84 yards, 8-iron
Witnesses: Pete Mandwelle, Greg Riley, Pete Hull Jr.
PIERIE COTE
Queensbury Country Club
No. 17 — 7-wood
Witness: CGA Group.
MAX PETAR
Windy Hills
No. 4 — 170 yds., 9 iron
Witness: John Porter.
