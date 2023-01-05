ARCC hires Ava Kanninen as membership manager

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce has hired Ava Kanninen as membership manager.

“I am thrilled to be making the transition into mission-driven work. Since my first introduction to the ARCC, I have been so impressed with their accomplishments and passion. I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to be a part of this team and serve this community,” said Kanninen in a news release.

"Ava developed a deep and abiding love for the Adirondacks through a decade on the road for Stewart’s Shops, working across upstate New York," the release states.

She grew up in Duchess County, moved to Warren County in 2009 and became a Glens Falls homeowner in 2021.

Kanninen worked for nearly a decade in the wine and spirits field, most recently as a territory sales manager.

In addition to her work with the chamber, Ava is a long-term community coordinator for the Red Cross Blood Program, as well as a 5-gallon donor herself. She is also an ambassador for CORE, or Children Of Restaurant Employees.