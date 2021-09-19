ARC organizations across Capital Region launch recruiting drive

SCHENECTADY — Local ARC organizations, short on job applicants and short on money to pay them, focused on non-financial rewards last week as they launched a recruiting drive.
Direct support professionals make a difference every day in another person's life, they said, which is an intangible benefit few jobs can offer.
The six ARCs represented at a news conference Thursday in Schenectady are short 600 workers in nine counties. And there are 4,000 vacancies at the 37 ARCs statewide.
The ARCs operating in and near the Capital Region staged a rally in late July to advocate for higher state reimbursement rates that would allow them to raise pay for their personnel.
That effort continues, and ARC leaders see reasons for optimism in the federal stimulus packages.
Meanwhile, Discover the Rewards, a new recruiting effort launched by the 37 ARCs, will include a statewide job fair Sept. 23.
The two efforts — raising money and drawing applications — are closely intertwined.
Schenectady ARC Executive Director Kirk Lewis said trainee pay is only $12.80 per hour. It soon rises to $14 or $15 an hour, but less than the state-mandated minimum for fast food workers, he said.
These wages aren't competitive in the current labor market, where many jobs in other sectors with higher wages are going vacant for lack of workers willing to fill them.
Dan Murray, executive director of Warren-Washington-Albany ARC, said direct support professionals go far beyond the physical assistance the public might see them providing to persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
"The DSPs are mentors, they're coaches, they're cheerleaders, they're confidants, they're believers," he said. "It is challenging at times but is also very, very rewarding. (It) is a job that matters and that makes a difference each and every day."
Participating Thursday were Liberty ARC, Saratoga Bridges, Schenectady ARC, The ARC Lexington, The ARC of Rensselaer County and Warren-Washington-Albany ARC.
The six organizations have 600 openings with a range of duties, schedules and locations wide enough to suit almost anyone, Lewis said.
DiscoverTheRewards.org provides information on job opportunities.
The Office for People with Development Disabilities said in July it was awaiting federal approval to use federal stimulus money for additional workforce investments.
The ARC New York, the umbrella organization for the 37 ARCs in New York, said it is optimistic that funding will come through, and is advocating for something more than a one-time injection of funding.
New York's ARCs have a combined 30,000 employees who care for 60,000 intellectually and developmentally disabled people.