ARC organizations across Capital Region launch recruiting drive

SCHENECTADY — Local ARC organizations, short on job applicants and short on money to pay them, focused on non-financial rewards last week as they launched a recruiting drive.

Direct support professionals make a difference every day in another person's life, they said, which is an intangible benefit few jobs can offer.

The six ARCs represented at a news conference Thursday in Schenectady are short 600 workers in nine counties. And there are 4,000 vacancies at the 37 ARCs statewide.

The ARCs operating in and near the Capital Region staged a rally in late July to advocate for higher state reimbursement rates that would allow them to raise pay for their personnel.

That effort continues, and ARC leaders see reasons for optimism in the federal stimulus packages.

Meanwhile, Discover the Rewards, a new recruiting effort launched by the 37 ARCs, will include a statewide job fair Sept. 23.

The two efforts — raising money and drawing applications — are closely intertwined.

Schenectady ARC Executive Director Kirk Lewis said trainee pay is only $12.80 per hour. It soon rises to $14 or $15 an hour, but less than the state-mandated minimum for fast food workers, he said.