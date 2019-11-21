1st—$41,000, mdn cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f, clear.
9 Kitty Therapy (Franco);13.40;7.80;5.40
8 Barbara P (Serrano);;42.60;18.80
11 Happy Music (Rosario);;;7.10
$1 Exacta (9-8) paid $292.00. $0.10 Superfecta (9-8-11-3) paid $3,376.05. $0.50 Trifecta (9-8-11) paid $916.25.
2nd—$28,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 1mi, clear.
6 Ma Meatloaf (Davis);7.90;3.10;2.10
3 Chillinwithfriends (Hernandez);;2.30;2.10
4 First Dawn (Cancel);;;2.10
$1 Daily Double (9-6) paid $30.75. $1 Consolation Double (9-5) paid $6.30. $1 Exacta (6-3) paid $7.20. $1 Quinella (3-6) paid $2.30. $0.10 Superfecta (6-3-4-2) paid $1.93. $0.50 Trifecta (6-3-4) paid $7.80.
3rd—$55,000, st alc, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi, tf., clear.
8 Zabava (J.Ortiz);5.30;3.20;2.80
10 Mike's Girl (Carmouche);;3.80;3.10
6 Overheated (Rosario);;;6.30
$1 Pick 3 (9-6-8) 3 Correct Paid $124.25. $1 Consolation Pick 3
(9-5-8) 3 Correct Paid $26.00. $1 Daily Double (6-8) paid $14.70.
$1 Exacta (8-10) paid $10.30. $0.10 Superfecta (8-10-6-9) paid $27.95. $0.50 Trifecta (8-10-6) paid $37.12.
4th—$70,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 6f, clear.
6 Jake Rocks (Franco);11.00;6.90;5.00
3 Point of Humor (Cancel);;13.20;6.20
4 Hard Count (J.Ortiz);;;3.10
$1 Pick 3 (6-8-6) 3 Correct Paid $155.50. $1 Daily Double (8-6) paid $25.25. $1 Exacta (6-3) paid $45.50. $1 Quinella (3-6) paid $35.00. $0.10 Superfecta (6-3-4-2) paid $35.45. $0.50 Trifecta (6-3-4) paid $85.12.
5th—$36,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 7f, clear.
8 Party in the Sand (Rosario);10.20;4.60;3.40
7 Solitary Gem (Carmouche);;5.00;3.70
6 Sea Sparkle (Martinez);;;5.80
$0.50 Pick 5 (9-6-2/3/7/8-6-8) 5 Correct Paid $6,658.50. $0.50 Pick 4 (6-2/3/7/8-6-8) 4 Correct Paid $726.75. $1 Pick 3 (8-6-8)
3 Correct Paid $180.00. $1 Daily Double (6-8) paid $35.50. $1 Exacta (8-7) paid $23.40. $0.10 Superfecta (8-7-6-3) paid $65.40. $0.50 Trifecta (8-7-6) paid $73.62.
6th—$46,000, cl, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi, clear.
1 Wicked Freud (Lezcano);7.30;3.80;2.90
9 Whatawonderflworld (Rosario);;4.10;2.90
7 Catch a Cab (Davis);;;4.40
$1 Pick 3 (6-8-1) 3 Correct Paid $149.75. $1 Consolation Pick 3
(6-8-3) 3 Correct Paid $33.00. $1 Daily Double (8-1) paid $16.90.
$1 Consolation Double (8-3) paid $4.50. $1 Exacta (1-9) paid $15.90. $0.10 Superfecta (1-9-7-10) paid $143.45. $0.50 Trifecta (1-9-7) paid $38.00.
7th—$85,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi, tf., clear.
2 Dream Passage (Lezcano);3.20;2.50;2.10
1 Raining Lemons (J.Ortiz);;6.00;3.30
3 Chipolata (Franco);;;2.70
$1 Pick 3 (8-1-2) 3 Correct Paid $44.00. $1 Consolation Pick 3 (8-3-2) 3 Correct Paid $10.80. $1 Grand Slam (3/4/6-6/7/8-1/7/9-2)
4 Correct Paid $26.50. $1 Exacta (2-1) paid $9.90. $0.10 Superfecta (2-1-3-6) paid $4.10. $0.50 Trifecta (2-1-3) paid $11.20. $1 Daily Double (1-2) paid $6.20.
8th—$41,000, mdn cl, 2YO F, 6f, clear.
3 Officer Hutchy (Lezcano);16.60;8.30;5.30
1 Maru (Diaz);;4.40;3.30
12 Imprsstheprofessor (Cancel);;;14.80
$0.20 Pick 6 Jackpot (2/3/7/8-6-8-1-2/5/7-3) 6 Correct Paid $3,146.40. $0.50 Pick 5 (6-8-1-2/5/7-3) 5 Correct Paid $2,202.75. $0.50 Pick 4 (8-1-2/5/7-3) 4 Correct Paid $215.00. $1 Pick 3 (1-2-3) 3 Correct Paid $45.00. $1 Daily Double (2-3) paid $15.00. $1 Exacta (3-1) paid $52.00. $0.10 Superfecta (3-1-12-6) paid $455.75. $0.50 Trifecta (3-1-12) paid $461.75.
