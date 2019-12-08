1st—$70,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 6½f, clear.
6 Truth Hurts (Rodriguez Castro);24.00;7.50;4.00
1 Halo City (Carmouche);;3.50;2.60
3 Vigilantes Way (Carroll);;;3.20
$1 Exacta (6-1) paid $27.00. $0.10 Superfecta (6-1-3-4) paid $8.92. $0.50 Trifecta (6-1-3) paid $37.25.
2nd—$32,000, cl, 3YO up, 6f, clear.
2 Summer Bourbon (Worrie);23.60;8.40;5.40
6 Bootlegger (Franco);;3.60;2.60
5 The Forty Factor (Carroll);;;3.80
$1 Daily Double (6-2) paid $110.25. $1 Exacta (2-6) paid $37.00.
$1 Quinella (2-6) paid $12.00. $0.10 Superfecta (2-6-5-4) paid $47.50. $0.50 Trifecta (2-6-5) paid $98.87.
3rd—$70,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 1 1/16mi, tf., clear.
6 Myamanoi (Cancel);9.00;6.30;4.10
1 Justintimeforwine (Luzzi);;8.10;4.80
2 This Ill Defend (Correa);;;4.10
$1 Pick 3 (6-2-6) 3 Correct Paid $1,185.00. $1 Daily Double (2-6) paid $67.00. $1 Exacta (6-1) paid $33.50. $0.10 Superfecta (6-1-2-8) paid $68.80. $0.50 Trifecta (6-1-2) paid $68.75.
4th—$100,000, stk, 3YO up F&M, 6f, clear. Garland of Roses Stakes.
1 Pauseforthecause (Franco);4.60;2.40;2.10
7 Our Circle of Love (Rosario);;2.60;2.10
5 New Year's Wish (Alvarado);;;2.50
$1 Pick 3 (2-6-1) 3 Correct Paid $268.00. $1 Daily Double (6-1) paid $11.20. $1 Exacta (1-7) paid $5.00. $1 Quinella (1-7) paid $2.25. $0.10 Superfecta (1-7-5-6) paid $2.97. $0.50 Trifecta (1-7-5) paid $4.85.
5th—$62,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 6f, clear.
4 Aubrey Tate (Carmouche);13.00;5.70;3.80
9 Bankers Daughter (Davis);;6.40;4.30
3 Makingcents (Vargas);;;8.70
$0.50 Pick 5 (6-2-4/6/12-1/2/8-4) 5 Correct Paid $17,367.00. $0.50 Pick 4 (2-4/6/12-1/2/8-4) 4 Correct Paid $857.25. $1 Pick 3 (6-1-4) 3 Correct Paid $70.50. $0.50 Trifecta (4-9-3) paid $256.75. $0.10 Superfecta (4-9-3-2) paid $243.60. $1 Daily Double (1-4) paid $17.60. $1 Exacta (4-9) paid $52.00.
6th—$80,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 6f, clear.
9 Pulsate (Franco);11.00;4.80;3.30
1 Kitten's Cat (Vargas);;3.80;3.10
7 Fortune's Fool (Carmouche);;;5.70
$1 Pick 3 (1-4-9) 3 Correct Paid $70.25. $1 Daily Double (4-9) paid $37.00. $1 Exacta (9-1) paid $19.40. $0.10 Superfecta (9-1-7-3) paid $52.55. $0.50 Trifecta (9-1-7) paid $80.87.
7th—$75,000, alc, 3YO up F&M, 6f, clear.
8 Bridlewood Cat (Rosario);6.10;2.90;2.60
4 Newly Minted (Carmouche);;2.30;2.10
9 Fangirl (Cancel);;;4.90
$1 Pick 3 (4-9-8) 3 Correct Paid $107.25. $1 Daily Double (9-8) paid $14.80. $1 Exacta (8-4) paid $6.80. $0.10 Superfecta (8-4-9-3) paid $13.70. $0.50 Trifecta (8-4-9) paid $23.37.
8th—$70,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 11/8mi, clear.
3 Twisted Tom (Gutierrez);30.40;12.40;8.60
1 Storm Prophet (Gaffalione);;8.10;5.10
9 Danebury (Alvarado);;;8.60
$1 Pick 3 (9-8-3) 3 Correct Paid $298.00. $1 Daily Double (8-3) paid $50.50. $1 Exacta (3-1) paid $81.00. $0.10 Superfecta (3-1-9-2) paid $543.85. $0.50 Trifecta (3-1-9) paid $447.50.
9th—$200,000, stk, 3YO up, 6f, clear. Fall Highweight Handicap.
7 Happy Farm (Vargas);16.40;6.00;3.30
5 Wonderful Light (Rosario);;5.30;2.80
3 Recruiting Ready (Gaffalione);;;2.10
$1 Pick 3 (8-3-7) 3 Correct Paid $607.00. $1 Grand Slam
(1/7/9-4/5/8/9-1/3/9-7) 4 Correct Paid $67.50. $1 Daily Double
(3-7) paid $89.50. $1 Exacta (7-5) paid $31.00. $0.10 Superfecta
(7-5-3-6) paid $34.65. $0.50 Trifecta (7-5-3) paid $36.00.
10th—$41,000, mdn cl, 2YO F, 6½f, clear.
3 Cruising Strong (Gaffalione);6.60;3.20;2.60
12 Cazilda Fortytales (Carroll);;3.70;3.10
11 War Goddess (Gutierrez);;;9.30
$0.20 Pick 6 Jackpot (4-9-8-3-7-3) 6 Correct Paid $9,735.70. $0.50 Pick 5 (9-8-3-7-3) 5 Correct Paid $6,042.00. $0.50 Pick 4 (8-3-7-3)
4 Correct Paid $1,057.25. $1 Pick 3 (3-7-3) 3 Correct Paid $315.00. $0.10 Superfecta (3-12-11-5) paid $178.25. $1 Daily Double (7-3) paid $28.75. $1 Exacta (3-12) paid $10.70. $0.50 Trifecta (3-12-11) paid $60.12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.