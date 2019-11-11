1st—$57,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi, tf., clear.
1 Jabuticaba (Lezcano);11.40;5.60;4.50
2 Rosebud's Hope (Rosario);;4.60;3.60
6 Fed Up Fired Up (Carmouche);;;5.00
$1 Exacta (1-2) paid $17.30. $0.10 Superfecta (1-2-6-5) paid $36.40. $0.50 Trifecta (1-2-6) paid $37.37.
2nd—$52,000, mdn cl, 2YO F, 6f, clear.
1 Customerexperience (I.Ortiz);14.60;7.80;3.70
5 Mariposa d'Oro (Rosario);;5.10;3.40
7 Halo City (Carroll);;;5.60
$1 Daily Double (1-1) paid $34.75. $1 Exacta (1-5) paid $36.00.
$1 Quinella (1-5) paid $9.60. $0.10 Superfecta (1-5-7-6) paid $93.15. $0.50 Trifecta (1-5-7) paid $151.50.
3rd—$32,000, cl, 3YO up, 7f, clear.
3 Data Driven (Martinez);6.20;3.20;3.30
2 Business Cycle (Franco);;3.10;3.20
5 Sandy Lane (Camacho);;;10.40
$1 Pick 3 (1-1-3) 3 Correct Paid $131.25. $1 Daily Double (1-3) paid $23.10. $1 Exacta (3-2) paid $6.90. $0.10 Superfecta (3-2-5-4) paid $14.70. $0.50 Trifecta (3-2-5) paid $24.25.
4th—$46,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f, clear.
6 Orchid Party (Cancel);21.80;9.70;5.70
8 Cartwheelin Lulu (Carroll);;4.70;4.50
1 Bertranda (Gonzalez);;;5.20
$1 Pick 3 (1-3-6) 3 Correct Paid $325.00. $1 Daily Double (3-6) paid $45.75. $1 Exacta (6-8) paid $70.50. $1 Quinella (6-8) paid $26.75. $0.10 Superfecta (6-8-1-5) paid $313.30. $0.50 Trifecta (6-8-1) paid $170.25.
5th—$62,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 6½f, clear.
6 Chowda (Cancel);29.00;10.40;5.70
9 Bourbon Bay (Lezcano);;4.20;3.20
8 Tercero (Rosario);;;3.80
$0.50 Pick 5 (1-1-3-6-6) 5 Correct Paid $17,597.50. $0.50 Pick 4
(1-3-6-6) 4 Correct Paid $2,913.25. $1 Pick 3 (3-6-6) 3 Correct Paid $425.00. $1 Daily Double (6-6) paid $113.75. $1 Exacta (6-9) paid $60.00. $0.10 Superfecta (6-9-8-5) paid $83.95. $0.50 Trifecta
(6-9-8) paid $141.00.
6th—$38,000, cl, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi, tf., clear.
3 Willing to Speed (I.Ortiz);5.20;3.10;2.60
6 Uncle Curly (Carroll);;4.40;3.40
7 Mr. Vincent (Lezcano);;;8.60
$1 Pick 3 (6-6-3) 3 Correct Paid $326.00. $1 Daily Double (6-3) paid $55.00. $1 Exacta (3-6) paid $16.30. $0.10 Superfecta (3-6-7-9) paid $105.45. $0.50 Trifecta (3-6-7) paid $69.25.
7th—$55,000, st alc, 3YO up, 6f, clear.
7 Duress (Carroll);20.80;13.20;8.30
8 Smile Bryan (Velazquez);;12.60;9.80
4 Hurricane Hill (Alvarado);;;12.40
$1 Pick 3 (6-3-7) 3 Correct Paid $522.00. $1 Consolation Pick 3
(6-3-1) 3 Correct Paid $42.00. $1 Daily Double (3-7) paid $37.75. $1 Exacta (7-8) paid $168.50. $0.10 Superfecta (7-8-4-3) paid $1,354.40. $0.50 Trifecta (7-8-4) paid $1,078.50. $1 Consolation Double (3-1) paid $2.65.
8th—$70,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 11/8mi, clear.
7 Country Grammer (I.Ortiz);21.00;9.30;6.70
4 Portos (J.Ortiz);;5.00;3.40
8 Mo and Go (Alvarado);;;7.00
$1 Pick 3 (3-7-7) 3 Correct Paid $484.50. $1 Consolation Pick 3
(3-1-7) 3 Correct Paid $25.50. $1 Daily Double (7-7) paid $78.50. $1 Exacta (7-4) paid $54.50. $0.10 Superfecta (7-4-8-2) paid $393.40. $0.50 Trifecta (7-4-8) paid $312.25.
9th—$70,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi, tf., clear.
3 Classic Lady (I.Ortiz);5.20;3.10;2.40
2 Vip Nation (Carmouche);;7.50;5.10
1 Out of Trouble (Castellano);;;2.90
$1 Pick 3 (7-7-3) 3 Correct Paid $291.50. $1 Grand Slam
(3/6/7-4/7/8-4/7/8-3) 4 Correct Paid $116.50. $1 Daily Double
(7-3) paid $30.00. $1 Exacta (3-2) paid $20.10. $0.10 Superfecta
(3-2-1-5) paid $20.67. $0.50 Trifecta (3-2-1) paid $22.00.
10th—$41,000, mdn cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f, clear.
5 Pins and Needles (I.Ortiz);16.60;8.40;6.20
9 Sandra's Mine (Castellano);;5.80;4.10
6 Abby Normal (Cancel);;;5.30
$0.20 Pick 6 Jackpot (6-3/13/14/15/16-7-7-3-5) 6 Correct Paid $31,145.10. $0.50 Pick 5 (3/13/14/15/16-7-7-3-5) 5 Correct Paid $3,593.25. $0.50 Pick 4 (7-7-3-5) 4 Correct Paid $1,230.75. $1 Pick 3 (7-3-5) 3 Correct Paid $183.00. $1 Daily Double (3-5) paid $23.20.
$1 Exacta (5-9) paid $43.75. $0.10 Superfecta (5-9-6-7) paid $185.85. $0.5 Trifecta (5-9-6) paid $146.75.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.