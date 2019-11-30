1ST RACE
8 Wicked Amber (Harkie);22.20;6.10;4.20
4 Pink Peppermint (Lezcano);;4.50;4.70
3 Henni Penny (Cancel);;4.50;4.70
Time 1:12.02. DH—Pink Peppermint, Henni Penny. $1 Exacta (8-3) paid $19.30. $1 Exacta (8-4) paid $67.25. $0.1 Superfecta (8-3-4-7) paid $66.85. $0.1 Superfecta (8-4-3-7) paid $129.40. $0.5 Trifecta (8-3-4) paid $75.87. $0.5 Trifecta (8-4-3) paid $110.87.
2ND RACE
5 Full Salute (Carmouche);27.20;8.60;5.80
1 a-Thousand Percent (D.Davis);;2.80;2.10
2 The Sicarii (S.Camacho, Jr.);;;3.90
Time 1:12.27. $1 Daily Double (8-5) paid $149.75. $1 Exacta (5-1) paid $36.75. $1 Quinella (1-5) paid $15.60. $0.1 Superfecta (5-1-2-3) paid $30.65. $0.5 Trifecta (5-1-2) paid $58.00. a-Coupled.
3RD RACE
5 Silver Kitten (Carmouche);52.50;18.00;9.70
2 In Front (I.Ortiz);;5.10;3.80
4 Ocean Fire (J.Alvarado);;;3.90
Time 1:43.61. $1 Pick 3 (8-5-5) 3 Correct Paid $4,281.50. $1 Daily Double (5-5) paid $236.75. $1 Exacta (5-2) paid $120.00. $0.1 Superfecta (5-2-4-1) paid $279.70. $0.5 Trifecta (5-2-4) paid $272.00.
4TH RACE
6 Mo Maverick (I.Ortiz);4.30;3.60;2.80
10 Shiraz (J.Bravo);;13.00;6.70
3 Fast Getaway (J.Ortiz);;;3.50
Time 1:09.40. $1 Pick 3 (5-5-6) 3 Correct Paid $851.50. $1 Daily Double (5-6) paid $96.25. $1 Exacta (6-10) paid $26.75. $1 Quinella (6-10) paid $25.00. $0.1 Superfecta (6-10-3-7) paid $60.50. $0.5 Trifecta (6-10-3) paid $57.75.
5TH RACE
1 Secret Rules (Alvarado);5.50;3.70;2.40
4 Flatter Me (D.Davis);;15.40;5.60
6 Always Misbehaving (I.Ortiz);;;2.40
Time 1:19.09. $0.5 Pick 5 (8-5-5-6/9/12/13/14-1) 5 Correct Paid $17,971.25. $0.5 Pick 4 (5-5-6/9/12/13/14-1) 4 Correct Paid $1,356.00. $1 Pick 3 (5-6-1) 3 Correct Paid $256.00. $0.5 Trifecta (1-4-6) paid $45.00. $0.1 Superfecta (1-4-6-3) paid $19.10. $1 Daily Double (6-1) paid $9.80. $1 Exacta (1-4) paid $35.00.
6TH RACE
2 Bourbon in May (Lezcano);11.20;4.60;3.00
7 Bray (J.Rosario);;6.90;4.60
9 Starting Point (K.Carmouche);;;3.50
Time 1:42.94. $1 Pick 3 (6-1-2) 3 Correct Paid $40.75. $1 Daily Double (1-2) paid $18.90. $1 Exacta (2-7) paid $39.00. $0.1 Superfecta (2-7-9-6) paid $64.55. $0.5 Trifecta (2-7-9) paid $84.62.
7TH RACE
5 Fully Vested (Lezcano);5.10;3.40;2.60
7 Vici (J.Ortiz);;5.70;4.10
4 Lonhtwist (M.Luzzi);;;4.00
Time 1:09.49. $1 Pick 3 (1-2-5) 3 Correct Paid $36.50. $1 Daily Double (2-5) paid $16.80. $1 Exacta (5-7) paid $11.60. $0.1 Superfecta (5-7-4-1) paid $10.00. $0.5 Trifecta (5-7-4) paid $24.12.
8TH RACE
6 Performer (J.Rosario);6.40;3.40;2.60
1 Tax (I.Ortiz);;2.50;2.20
8 Grumps Little Tots (J.Lezcano);;;4.00
Time 1:50.36. $1 Pick 3 (2-5-6) 3 Correct Paid $51.25. $1 Daily Double (5-6) paid $10.70. $1 Exacta (6-1) paid $8.40. $0.1 Superfecta (6-1-8-4) paid $11.67. $0.5 Trifecta (6-1-8) paid $18.75.
9TH RACE
1 Si Que Es Buena (Rosario);4.60;3.30;2.80
4 My Sister Nat (J.Ortiz);;6.00;4.40
5 Decorating (J.Lezcano);;;9.30
Time 2:19.68. $1 Pick 3 (5-6-1) 3 Correct Paid $24.60. $1 Grand Slam (2/7/9-4/5/7-1/5/6/8-1/6/14/15) 4 Correct Paid $11.20. $1 Daily Double (6-1) paid $8.80. $1 Exacta (1-4) paid $16.40. $0.1 Superfecta (1-4-5-12) paid $241.15. $0.5 Trifecta (1-4-5) paid $88.62. IST $9,542,578. Handle $1,152,371. Total Handle $10,694,949.
10TH RACE
2 Call the Cat (Hernandez);38.00;13.40;7.40
10 Elios Milos (H.Diaz);;4.20;3.20
8 Quest for Fire (R-Castro);;;7.20
Time 1:12.57. $0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (1-2-5-6-1/6/14/15-2) 6 Correct Paid $1,464.60. $0.5 Pick 5 (2-5-6-1/6/14/15-2) 5 Correct Paid $1,597.50. $0.5 Pick 4 (5-6-1/6/14/15-2) 4 Correct Paid $339.75. $1 Pick 3 (6-1-2) 3 Correct Paid $219.00. $0.1 Superfecta (2-10-8-6) paid $595.60. $1 Daily Double (1-2) paid $53.25. $1 Exacta (2-10) paid $91.00. $0.5 Trifecta (2-10-8) paid $452.50.
Handle $1,152,371.
