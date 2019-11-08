1ST RACE
3 Champagne Bliss (R-Castro);28.00;15.40;46.00
1 Blahnik (B.Hernandez);;16.00;57.00
4 Pharaoh’s Daughter (L.Saez);;;23.00
Time 1:18.29. $1 Exacta (3-1) paid $116.50. $0.1 Superfecta (3-1-4-2) paid $59.25. $0.5 Trifecta (3-1-4) paid $180.75.
2ND RACE
5 Liam Lets Go (K.Carmouche);21.40;8.30;5.90
4 London House (M.Franco);;3.00;2.30
3 Latin Love Bug (H.Harkie);;;9.10
Time 1:11.80. $1 Daily Double (3-5) paid $151.50. $1 Exacta (5-4) paid $31.25. $1 Quinella (4-5) paid $10.10. $0.1 Superfecta (5-4-3-9) paid $149.90. $0.5 Trifecta (5-4-3) paid $201.75.
3RD RACE
5 Our Lady of Loreto (Reyes);12.00;5.30;3.90
8 La Negrita (H.Diaz, Jr.);;6.90;4.60
9 All About Reyana (H.Harkie);;;9.60
Time 1:19.04. $1 Pick 3 (3-5-5) 3 Correct Paid $644.50. $1 Daily Double (5-5) paid $62.50. $1 Exacta (5-8) paid $37.00. $0.1 Superfecta (5-8-9-6) paid $582.20. $0.5 Trifecta (5-8-9) paid $301.25.
4TH RACE
5 Cerretalto (J.Martinez);17.80;8.80;5.50
2 Kazmania (K.Carmouche);;6.00;3.80
6 Kosciuszko (E.Cancel);;;3.70
Time 1:10.63. $1 Pick 3 (5-5-5) 3 Correct Paid $398.50. $1 Daily Double (5-5) paid $66.00. $1 Exacta (5-2) paid $44.25. $1 Quinella (2-5) paid $25.00. $0.1 Superfecta (5-2-6-7) paid $30.00. $0.5 Trifecta (5-2-6) paid $65.75.
5TH RACE
1 Moral Reasoning (Castellano);4.10;2.70;2.60
12 Stunting (J.Ortiz);;7.50;6.00
6 Henni Penny (J.Velazquez);;;6.90
Time 1:10.96. $0.5 Pick 5 (3-5-5-5-1/3/11) 5 Correct Paid $31,898.25. $0.5 Pick 4 (5-5-5-1/3/11) 4 Correct Paid $891.25. $1 Pick 3 (5-5-1) 3 Correct Paid $204.00. $0.5 Trifecta (1-12-6) paid $63.75. $0.1 Superfecta (1-12-6-2) paid $122.65. $1 Daily Double (5-1) paid $27.50. $1 Exacta (1-12) paid $15.60.
6TH RACE
4 No Distortion (E.Cancel);19.60;8.70;3.60
8 Earned Success (M.Franco);;4.60;2.60
7 Life in Shambles (J.Lezcano);;;2.40
Time 1:17.67. $1 Pick 3 (5-1-4) 3 Correct Paid $244.75. $1 Daily Double (1-4) paid $40.75. $1 Exacta (4-8) paid $36.00. $0.1 Superfecta (4-8-7-3) paid $33.80. $0.5 Trifecta (4-8-7) paid $37.75.
7TH RACE
6 Big Gemmy (I.Ortiz);12.20;7.40;5.30
8 Singapore Trader (Velazquez);;15.00;9.90
10 Shamrock Kid (L.Saez);;;5.20
Time 1:37.38. $1 Pick 3 (1-4-6) 3 Correct Paid $238.75. $1 Daily Double (4-6) paid $99.75. $1 Exacta (6-8) paid $125.50. $0.1 Superfecta (6-8-10-5) paid $340.40. $0.5 Trifecta (6-8-10) paid $488.00.
8TH RACE
11 Lonhtwist (M.Luzzi);74.00;23.80;14.20
1 a-End Play (I.Ortiz);;3.10;2.80
4 Pulsate (M.Franco);;;8.40
Time 1:09.48. $1 Pick 3 (4-6-11) 3 Correct Paid $3,813.00. $1 Grand Slam (1/3/6/11/12-4/7/8-6/8/10-11) 4 Correct Paid $320.00. $1 Daily Double (6-11) paid $242.25. $1 Exacta (11-1) paid $117.00. $0.1 Superfecta (11-1-4-5) paid $786.95. $0.5 Trifecta (11-1-4) paid $628.50. a-Coupled.
9TH RACE
9 Bella Rose (M.Franco);44.80;20.60;13.60
4 Maliceinthepalace (Carmouche);;11.80;7.00
3 Lookn Fine as Wine (D.Davis);;;7.60
Time 1:45.96. $0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (5-1/3/11-4-6-11-9) 6 Correct Paid $365.50. $0.5 Pick 5 (1/3/11-4-6-11-9) 5 Correct Paid $142,910.50. $0.5 Pick 4 (4-6-11-9) 3 Correct Paid $1,240.50. $1 Pick 3 (6-11-9) 3 Correct Paid $11,344.50. $1 Consolation Pick 3 (6-11-12) 3 Correct Paid $344.50. $0.5 Trifecta (9-4-3) paid $1,793.75. $1 Daily Double (11-9) paid $1,054.50. $1 Exacta (9-4) paid $289.50. $0.1 Superfecta (9-4-3-2) paid $1,604.40. $1 Consolation Double (11-12) paid $40.25.
Handle $639,864.
