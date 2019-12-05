1st—$41,000, mdn cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f, clear.
12 Lookbothways (Carmouche);10.40;5.20;3.40
7 Pendolino (Davis);;3.80;2.80
6 Kathy's Cause (Gutierrez);;;5.40
$1 Exacta (12-7) paid $19.10. $0.10 Superfecta (12-7-6-11) paid $42.55. $0.50 Trifecta (12-7-6) paid $49.50.
2nd—$75,000, alc, 3YO up, 1mi, clear.
5 Dark Storm (Cancel);5.70;3.10;2.60
4 Crea's Bklyn Law (Lezcano);;2.80;2.40
7 Foolish Ghost (Carroll);;;5.00
$1 Daily Double (12-5) paid $17.30. $1 Exacta (5-4) paid $6.00.
$1 Quinella (4-5) paid $3.25. $0.10 Superfecta (5-4-7-2) paid $8.95. $0.50 Trifecta (5-4-7) paid $17.62.
3rd—$100,000, stk, 2YO F, 1mi, clear. Tepin Stakes.
3 Antoinette (Bravo);11.00;4.10;3.10
1 I Dare U (Franco);;2.40;2.10
7 Quality Heat (Carmouche);;;3.70
$1 Pick 3 (12-5-3) 3 Correct Paid $83.25. $1 Daily Double (5-3) paid $18.70. $1 Exacta (3-1) paid $18.90. $0.10 Superfecta (3-1-7-4) paid $26.90. $0.50 Trifecta (3-1-7) paid $37.12.
4th—$70,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 1mi, clear.
8 Kid Bourbon (Franco);6.50;3.20;2.60
5 Mutakaamil (Castellano);;3.00;2.80
4 Perceived (Cancel);;;4.60
$1 Pick 3 (5-3-8) 3 Correct Paid $53.25. $1 Daily Double (3-8) paid $15.20. $1 Exacta (8-5) paid $10.30. $1 Quinella (5-8) paid $4.90. $0.10 Superfecta (8-5-4-7) paid $8.12. $0.50 Trifecta (8-5-4) paid $19.00.
5th—$46,000, cl, 3YO up, 6f, clear.
7 Vicar's Legend (Gutierrez);80.50;27.40;17.80
4 H Man (Rosario);;7.20;4.60
5 Take It to Scale (Vargas);;;9.30
$0.50 Pick 5 (12-3/5-3-8-7) 5 Correct Paid $9,412.50. $0.50 Pick 4 (3/5-3-8-7) 4 Correct Paid $1,341.75. $1 Pick 3 (3-8-7) 3 Correct Paid $927.00. $0.50 Trifecta (7-4-5) paid $2,242.75. $0.10 Superfecta (7-4-5-8) paid $1,674.65. $1 Daily Double (8-7) paid $199.50.
$1 Exacta (7-4) paid $334.50.
6th—$62,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 6f, clear.
4 Bourbon Bay (Lezcano);3.50;2.50;2.20
3 First Deputy (Davis);5.80;3.70
9 Whichwaytomalibu (Alvarado);3.20
$1 Pick 3 (8-7-4) 3 Correct Paid $308.50. $1 Daily Double (7-4) paid $175.00. $1 Exacta (4-3) paid $11.50. $0.10 Superfecta (4-3-9-7) paid $16.77. $0.50 Trifecta (4-3-9) paid $30.62.
7th—$55,000, st alc, 3YO up F&M, 1mi, clear.
7 The Great Johanna (Alvarado);4.10;2.90;2.40
6 Gracetown (Lezcano);;4.80;3.60
5 Champagne Bliss (Rodriguez Castro);;;5.20
$1 Pick 3 (7-4-7) 3 Correct Paid $312.50. $1 Daily Double (4-7) paid $5.50. $1 Exacta (7-6) paid $7.70. $0.10 Superfecta (7-6-5-8) paid $8.20. $0.50 Trifecta (7-6-5) paid $16.37.
8th—$66,000, alc, 3YO up, 1mi, clear.
16 Pipes (Gutierrez);6.20;3.50;2.60
15 Playwright (Carmouche);;3.70;2.70
14 Vintage Hollywood (Correa);;;3.80
$1 Pick 3 (4-7-16) 3 Correct Paid $24.10. $1 Grand Slam
(4/5/7-3/4/9-5/6/7-16) 4 Correct Paid $107.25. $1 Daily Double
(7-16) paid $10.30. $1 Exacta (16-15) paid $9.40. $0.10 Superfecta (16-15-14-3) paid $6.52. $0.50 Trifecta (16-15-14) paid $15.25.
9th—$62,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 6f, clear.
7 Convict (Castellano);5.60;3.10;2.50
5 More Graytful (Rosario);;3.10;2.40
9 Advanced Strategy (Carroll);;;4.00
$0.20 Pick 6 Jackpot (8-7-4-7-16-7) 6 Correct Paid $4,649.00. $0.50 Pick 5 (7-4-7-16-7) 5 Correct Paid $3,471.75. $0.50 Pick 4 (4-7-16-7) 4 Correct Paid $45.87. $1 Pick 3 (7-16-7) 3 Correct Paid $31.25. $0.10 Superfecta (7-5-9-4) paid $72.70. $1 Daily Double (16-7) paid $12.00. $1 Exacta (7-5) paid $9.90. $0.50 Trifecta (7-5-9) paid $27.75.
