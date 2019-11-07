1st—$28,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f, cloudy.

4 Magari (Alvarado);10.80;5.40;2.70

3 Evan's Nice Now (Serrano);;11.60;5.80

6 Moondance Joy (Davis);;2.50

$1 Exacta (4-3) paid $68.00. $0.10 Superfecta (4-3-6-1) paid $75.20. $0.50 Trifecta (4-3-6) paid $89.75.

2nd—$30,000, mdn cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f, cloudy.

1 Trans Mississippi (I.Ortiz);10.60;5.30;4.40

5 Funderella (J.Martinez);;3.80;3.60

8 Sander's Empire (Castro);;;9.00

$1 Daily Double (4-1) paid $16.70. $1 Exacta (1-5) paid $14.90.

$1 Quinella (1-5) paid $7.30. $0.10 Superfecta (1-5-8-6) paid $72.05. $0.50 Trifecta (1-5-8) paid $62.12.

3rd—$44,000, cl, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi, tf., cloudy.

5 Playing Hooky (Saez);19.80;10.80;6.60

7 Croque Monsieur (Lezcano);;12.60;6.40

3 Inscom (Alvarado);;;3.40

$1 Pick 3 (4-1-5) 3 Correct Paid $346.50. $1 Daily Double (1-5) paid $38.50. $1 Exacta (5-7) paid $91.25. $0.10 Superfecta (5-7-3-2) paid $136.75. $0.50 Trifecta (5-7-3) paid $204.25.

4th—$62,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 1mi, cloudy.

5 Somethingtotellyou (Saez);10.40;6.60;4.90

6 Cold Hard Cash (Lezcano);;11.60;7.00

7 True Grace (Rosario);;;3.30

$1 Pick 3 (1-5-5) 3 Correct Paid $258.00. $1 Daily Double (5-5) paid $58.50. $1 Exacta (5-6) paid $49.75. $1 Quinella (5-6) paid $26.50. $0.10 Superfecta (5-6-7-1) paid $135.00. $0.50 Trifecta (5-6-7) paid $119.62.

5th—$55,000, st alc, 3YO up F&M, 6f, cloudy.

2 Smoken Deb (Castellano);6.00;3.50;2.80

1 Queen Kahen (Franco);;4.50;3.20

3 Bean Counter (Saez);;;4.00

$0.50 Pick 5 (4-1-5-5-2/4/6) 5 Correct Paid $2,766.00. $0.50 Pick 4 (1-5-5-2/4/6) 4 Correct Paid $551.25. $1 Pick 3 (5-5-2) 3 Correct Paid $232.50. $0.50 Trifecta (2-1-3) paid $23.87. $0.10 Superfecta (2-1-3-8) paid $20.25. $1 Daily Double (5-2) paid $20.70. $1 Exacta (2-1) paid $10.90.

6th—$90,000, alc, 3YO up F&M, 13/8mi, tf., cloudy.

1 Tass (Correa);13.20;6.00;4.40

11 Quiet Dignity (I.Ortiz);;3.80;3.30

6 Whatdoesasharksay (Carmouche);;;4.60

$1 Pick 3 (5-2-1) 3 Correct Paid $155.25. $1 Daily Double (2-1) paid $31.25. $1 Exacta (1-11) paid $26.25. $0.10 Superfecta (1-11-6-2) paid $32.30. $0.50 Trifecta (1-11-6) paid $69.62.

7th—$70,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f, cloudy.

4 Hay Field (I.Ortiz);7.50;3.20;2.90

1 Cash Offer (J.Ortiz);;2.70;2.70

5 Archumybaby (Saez);;;4.90

$1 Pick 3 (2-1-4) 3 Correct Paid $137.75. $1 Daily Double (1-4) paid $30.75. $1 Exacta (4-1) paid $10.40. $0.10 Superfecta (4-1-5-6) paid $36.25. $0.50 Trifecta (4-1-5) paid $45.37.

8th—$75,000, alc, 3YO up F&M, 6f, cloudy.

9 Saratoga Treasure (J.Ortiz);6.50;3.80;2.60

1 China Silk (Wolfsont);;13.80;7.30

5 O'Malley (Castellano);;;3.20

$1 Pick 3 (1-4-9) 3 Correct Paid $90.25. $1 Grand Slam

(1/2/3-1/6/11-1/4/5-9) 4 Correct Paid $8.10. $1 Daily Double (4-9) paid $11.30. $1 Exacta (9-1) paid $58.25. $0.100 Superfecta (9-1-5-2) paid $55.70. $0.50 Trifecta (9-1-5) paid $98.50.

9th—$46,000, mdn cl, 2YO, 1mi, tf., cloudy.

8 King's Honor (Castellano);3.60;2.80;2.50

5 Le Coste (Cancel);;14.20;8.10

9 Alley Oop Johnny (Maragh);;;5.80

$0.20 Pick 6 Jackpot (5/2,4,6/1/4/4,7,8,9,13/8,11,12) 6 Correct Paid $513.50. $0.50 Pick 5 (2,4,6/1/4/4,7,8,9,13/8,11,12,1) 5 Correct Paid $267.25. $0.50 Pick 4 (1/4/4,7,8,9,13/8,11,12,14,15,1) 4 Correct Paid $108.62. $1 Pick 3 (4-9-8) 3 Correct Paid $24.00. $0.10 Superfecta (8-5-9-2) paid $275.45. $1 Daily Double (9-8) paid $6.00. $1 Exacta (8-5) paid $28.50. $0.50 Trifecta (8-5-9) paid $179.25.

