Aqueduct Entries

1ST RACE
1 Mile, 3 year olds, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $68.000.
1 Cousin Andrew (Davis);9-5
2 Continuation 2/1 Carmouche);2-1
3 Fixation 50/1 Harkie,H);50-1
4 Striking Speed 4/1 Lezcano,J);4-1
5 Semper Fi 8/1 Saez,L);8-1
6 Bold Victory 6/1 Alvarado,J);6-1
7 Will Sing For Wine 8/1 Franco);8-1
2ND RACE
1 Mile, Fillies & mares, 4 year olds & up, Allowance. Purse $64,000.
1 Love And Love (Davis);4-5
2 Lem Me Have It (Cancel);10-1
3 My Last Million (Correa);20-1
4 Questeq (Lezcano);8-1
5 Lookbothways (Maragh);8-1
6 Diamond N Simon (Carmouche);15-1
7 Alphadora (Alvarado);7-2
8 Fair Lassie (Franco);12-1
3RD RACE
1 Mile, 4 year olds & up, Claiming $16,000. Purse $28,000.
1 Mine The Coin (Castro);6-1
2 Soul Fight (Lezcano);7-2
3 Larceny (Maragh);20-1
4 Cause For Applause (Davis);8-1
5 Bronxville (Carmouche);8-1
6 Smidge (Harkie);15-1
7 True Blue Giant (Cancel);8-1
8 Violent Delights (Correa);9-2
9 Prince Of New York (Vargas);8-1
10 Mac’s Revolution (Camacho);15-1
11 Fotis (BHernandez);30-1
12 The Honest Toun (Franco);10-1
4TH RACE
6 Furlongs, Fillies, 3 year olds, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $68,000.
1 Gracefully (Vargas);6-1
1A Dare To Try (Fragoso);6-1
2 Smart Set (Carmouche);12-1
2B Lady Mechanic (BHernandez);12-1
3 Ghosting Kim (Franco);8-1
4 Our Secret Agent (Davis);9-2
5 Mama Kin (Cancel);12-1
6 Superbloodwolfmoon (Gomez);15-1
7 Pure Wow (Lezcano);7-2
8 Brassy (Correa);5-1
9 Plea (Alvarado);6-1
10 Lucky Lindsey 8/1 Maragh,R);8-1
5TH RACE
6 Furlongs, 4 year olds & up, Allowance. Purse $64,000.
1 Freudian Sip (Cancel);9-2
2 Tiergan (Alvarado);5-1
3 Coolboy (Correa);20-1
4 Ten Twenty Nine (Franco);8-1
5 Morgantown (Saez);6-1
6 Possetizzly (Worrie);20-1
7 Leap To Glory (Vargas);8-1
8 Nueva York (Carmouche);15-1
9 Quickflash (Davis);8-5
10 Centrist (Maragh);30-1
6TH RACE
6 Furlongs, Fillies, 3 year olds, Maiden Claiming $25,000. Purse $33,000.
1 Mountain Maid (Harkie);12-1
2 Kitten Heels (Maragh);9-2
3 Queen Kimberly (Carmouche);12-1
4 Banque De Margaux (Luzzi);20-1
5 Irena N Ella (Gomez);50-1
6 Painite (Rodriguez Castro);15-1
7 Mia Calia (Cancel);10-1
8 Chasing Losses (Franco);7-2
9 Pasture Princess (Fukumoto);20-1
10 Lottie’s Mizzion (Vargas);12-1
11 A D’oro (Davis);4-1
12 Helmers Run (Sone);30-1
13 Thunderturtle (Saez);8-1
14 Queentigua (Worrie);30-1
15AE Menzamenz (Carmouche);15-1
16AE Big Red Girl (Correa);12-1
7TH RACE
1 Mile, 4 year olds & up, Stymie Stakes. Purse $125,000.
1 Stan The Man (Davis);9-2
2 Lone Rock (Alvarado);12-1
3 Joevia (DeCarlo);6-1
4 American Anthem (Franco);7-2
5 Wicked Trick (Lezcano);5-2
6 Diamond King (Carmouche);3-1
7 Backsideofthemoon (Cancel);8-1
8TH RACE
6 Furlongs, 4 year olds & up, Tom Fool Handicap (Grade 3). Purse $200,000.
1 Mr. Dougie Fresh (Davis);10-1
2 Sicilia Mike (Vargas);15-1
3 Wonderful Light (Saez);10-1
4 Mind Control (Alvarado);7-5
5 Happy Farm (Lezcano);5-2
6 Bon Raison (Cancel);12-1
7 Wentz (Carmouche);6-1
8 Skyler’s Scramjet (Franco);8-1
9TH RACE
1 Mile, Fillies, 3 year olds, Busher Invitational. Purse $250.000.
1 Mo City (Franco);6-1
2 Kansas Kis (Cancel);15-1
3 Panthera Onca (Lezcano);15-1
4 Maedean (Saez);5-2
5 Lake Avenue (Alvarado);1-1
6 Water White (Vargas);8-1
7 Persisto (Davis);12-1
8 Inveterate (Carmouche);20-1
10TH RACE
1 Mile, 3 year olds, Gotham Stakes (Grade 3). Purse $300,000.
1 Celtic Striker (Maragh);30-1
2 Informative (Bisono,J);15-1
3 War Stopper (Vargas);5-1
4 Attachment Rate (Saez);9-2
5 Necker Island (Franco);12-1
6 Mischevious Alex (Carmouche);3-1
7 Sixto (Cancel);8-1
8 Montauk Traffic (Lezcano);6-1
9 Flap Jack (Carroll);30-1
10 Untitled (Alvarado);4-1
11 First Deputy (Davis);30-1