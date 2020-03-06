Aqueduct Entries
agate

Aqueduct Entries

1ST RACE

1 Mile, 3 year olds, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $68.000.

1 Cousin Andrew (Davis);9-5

2 Continuation 2/1 Carmouche);2-1

3 Fixation 50/1 Harkie,H);50-1

4 Striking Speed 4/1 Lezcano,J);4-1

5 Semper Fi 8/1 Saez,L);8-1

6 Bold Victory 6/1 Alvarado,J);6-1

7 Will Sing For Wine 8/1 Franco);8-1

2ND RACE

1 Mile, Fillies & mares, 4 year olds & up, Allowance. Purse $64,000.

1 Love And Love (Davis);4-5

2 Lem Me Have It (Cancel);10-1

3 My Last Million (Correa);20-1

4 Questeq (Lezcano);8-1

5 Lookbothways (Maragh);8-1

6 Diamond N Simon (Carmouche);15-1

7 Alphadora (Alvarado);7-2

8 Fair Lassie (Franco);12-1

3RD RACE

1 Mile, 4 year olds & up, Claiming $16,000. Purse $28,000.

1 Mine The Coin (Castro);6-1

2 Soul Fight (Lezcano);7-2

3 Larceny (Maragh);20-1

4 Cause For Applause (Davis);8-1

5 Bronxville (Carmouche);8-1

6 Smidge (Harkie);15-1

7 True Blue Giant (Cancel);8-1

8 Violent Delights (Correa);9-2

9 Prince Of New York (Vargas);8-1

10 Mac’s Revolution (Camacho);15-1

11 Fotis (BHernandez);30-1

12 The Honest Toun (Franco);10-1

4TH RACE

6 Furlongs, Fillies, 3 year olds, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $68,000.

1 Gracefully (Vargas);6-1

1A Dare To Try (Fragoso);6-1

2 Smart Set (Carmouche);12-1

2B Lady Mechanic (BHernandez);12-1

3 Ghosting Kim (Franco);8-1

4 Our Secret Agent (Davis);9-2

5 Mama Kin (Cancel);12-1

6 Superbloodwolfmoon (Gomez);15-1

7 Pure Wow (Lezcano);7-2

8 Brassy (Correa);5-1

9 Plea (Alvarado);6-1

10 Lucky Lindsey 8/1 Maragh,R);8-1

5TH RACE

6 Furlongs, 4 year olds & up, Allowance. Purse $64,000.

1 Freudian Sip (Cancel);9-2

2 Tiergan (Alvarado);5-1

3 Coolboy (Correa);20-1

4 Ten Twenty Nine (Franco);8-1

5 Morgantown (Saez);6-1

6 Possetizzly (Worrie);20-1

7 Leap To Glory (Vargas);8-1

8 Nueva York (Carmouche);15-1

9 Quickflash (Davis);8-5

10 Centrist (Maragh);30-1

6TH RACE

6 Furlongs, Fillies, 3 year olds, Maiden Claiming $25,000. Purse $33,000.

1 Mountain Maid (Harkie);12-1

2 Kitten Heels (Maragh);9-2

3 Queen Kimberly (Carmouche);12-1

4 Banque De Margaux (Luzzi);20-1

5 Irena N Ella (Gomez);50-1

6 Painite (Rodriguez Castro);15-1

7 Mia Calia (Cancel);10-1

8 Chasing Losses (Franco);7-2

9 Pasture Princess (Fukumoto);20-1

10 Lottie’s Mizzion (Vargas);12-1

11 A D’oro (Davis);4-1

12 Helmers Run (Sone);30-1

13 Thunderturtle (Saez);8-1

14 Queentigua (Worrie);30-1

15AE Menzamenz (Carmouche);15-1

16AE Big Red Girl (Correa);12-1

7TH RACE

1 Mile, 4 year olds & up, Stymie Stakes. Purse $125,000.

1 Stan The Man (Davis);9-2

2 Lone Rock (Alvarado);12-1

3 Joevia (DeCarlo);6-1

4 American Anthem (Franco);7-2

5 Wicked Trick (Lezcano);5-2

6 Diamond King (Carmouche);3-1

7 Backsideofthemoon (Cancel);8-1

8TH RACE

6 Furlongs, 4 year olds & up, Tom Fool Handicap (Grade 3). Purse $200,000.

1 Mr. Dougie Fresh (Davis);10-1

2 Sicilia Mike (Vargas);15-1

3 Wonderful Light (Saez);10-1

4 Mind Control (Alvarado);7-5

5 Happy Farm (Lezcano);5-2

6 Bon Raison (Cancel);12-1

7 Wentz (Carmouche);6-1

8 Skyler’s Scramjet (Franco);8-1

9TH RACE

1 Mile, Fillies, 3 year olds, Busher Invitational. Purse $250.000.

1 Mo City (Franco);6-1

2 Kansas Kis (Cancel);15-1

3 Panthera Onca (Lezcano);15-1

4 Maedean (Saez);5-2

5 Lake Avenue (Alvarado);1-1

6 Water White (Vargas);8-1

7 Persisto (Davis);12-1

8 Inveterate (Carmouche);20-1

10TH RACE

1 Mile, 3 year olds, Gotham Stakes (Grade 3). Purse $300,000.

1 Celtic Striker (Maragh);30-1

2 Informative (Bisono,J);15-1

3 War Stopper (Vargas);5-1

4 Attachment Rate (Saez);9-2

5 Necker Island (Franco);12-1

6 Mischevious Alex (Carmouche);3-1

7 Sixto (Cancel);8-1

8 Montauk Traffic (Lezcano);6-1

9 Flap Jack (Carroll);30-1

10 Untitled (Alvarado);4-1

11 First Deputy (Davis);30-1

