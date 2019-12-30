Aqueduct Entries
agate

Aqueduct Entries

Post Time 12:30 p.m.

1ST RACE

1 Mile, Fillies, 2 year olds, Maiden Claiming $50,000. Purse $46,000.

1 Wicked Kheisha (Serrano);8-1

1A Shine Like Bobby (Carroll);8-1

2 Saffron Girl (Davis);9-2

3 Vibrancy (Lezcano);3-5

4 PP5 Roma Carpe (Fukumoto);20-1

5 Superbloodwolfmoon (Gutierrez);4-1

6 Hard Won (Correa);8-1

2ND RACE

6 1/2 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, Three year olds and up, Claiming $16,000. Purse $31,000.

1 Evan’s Nice Now (Serrano);12-1

2 Sister Emily (B.Hernandez);15-1

3 Movie Score (Davis);9-2

4 Purely Lucky (Carmouche);6-1

5 Cool As You Like (Gutierrez);7-2

6 Tequila Sunday (Cancel);6-1

7 Excess Capacity (Lezcano);6-5

3RD RACE

1 1/8 Mile, 2 year olds, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $68,000.

1 Call Me Later (Vargas);12-1

2 Cowtown (Franco);6-1

3 Fiat Lux (Gutierrez);8-1

4 Feeling Dangerous (Rodriguez);30-1

5 Modernist (Alvarado);1-1

6 Portos (Lezcano);7-5

4TH RACE

6 1/2 Furlongs, 3 year olds and up, Claiming $25,000. Purse $46,000.

1 Seanow 6/1 Vargas);6-1

1A Thousand Percent (Correa);6-1

2 Coltandmississippi (Lezcano);7-2

3 Candy Promises (Rodriguez);9-2

4 Hardcore Folklore (Diaz);15-1

5 Wegotoldyougotsold (Franco);5-2

6 Win With Pride (Davis);3-1

7 Deep Sea (Cancel);12-1

8 Dark N Cloudy (Carroll);15-1

5TH RACE

1 Mile, 3 year olds and up, Claiming $25,000. Purse $36,000.

1 Soul Fight (Davis);8-1

2 Scrutinize (D.Brown);30-1

3 Beachside (Lezcano);5-1

4 Mr. Vincent (Correa);15-1

5 Talent Scout (Carmouche);15-1

6 Bad Guy (Gutierrez);8-1

7 The Honest Toun (Cancel);12-1

8 Waynes Footsteps (Alvarado);8-1

9 Paynter’s Prize (Vargas);20-1

10 Other Things Equal (Franco);1-1

6TH RACE

7 Furlongs, 3 year olds and up, Allowance. Purse $64,000.

1 Alongcametheprince (Worrie);50-1

2 High Command (Gomez);12-1

3 Silver Seeker (Carroll);6-1

4 Vintage Hollywood (Davis);10-1

5 Ten Twenty Nine (Cancel);15-1

6 Jack Bo (Diaz);30-1

7 Financialstability (Franco);3-1

8 Operation Roses (Lezcano);1-1

9 Bebe Banker (Gutierrez);8-1

7TH RACE

1 1/8 Mile, 3 year olds and up, Allowance. Purse $70,000.

1 Creative Style (Davis);12-1

2 Patagonia (Cancel);3-1

3 Moretti (Franco);6-1

4 Communicator (Lezcano);2-5

5 Smidge (Chang);50-1

6 Mathematician (Alvarado);15-1

8TH RACE

6 Furlongs, 3 year olds and up, Maiden Claiming $25,000. Purse $33,000.

1 El Sangru (Gutierrez);6-1

2 Mighty Wind (Cardenas);15-1

3 Apex Predator (Harkie);5-1

4 Da Berg (B.Hernandez);7-2

5 Gratto Swing (D.Brown);30-1

6 Lorcan (Carmouche);10-1

7 Narcissistic (Richards);30-1

8 Rightdowngentlemen (Cancel);12-1

9 Blessed Honour (Gomez);30-1

10 Freudian Analyst (Corujo);30-1

11 Hudson Overpass (Franco);8-5

