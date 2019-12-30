Aqueduct Entries

Post Time 12:30 p.m.
1ST RACE
1 Mile, Fillies, 2 year olds, Maiden Claiming $50,000. Purse $46,000.
1 Wicked Kheisha (Serrano);8-1
1A Shine Like Bobby (Carroll);8-1
2 Saffron Girl (Davis);9-2
3 Vibrancy (Lezcano);3-5
4 PP5 Roma Carpe (Fukumoto);20-1
5 Superbloodwolfmoon (Gutierrez);4-1
6 Hard Won (Correa);8-1
2ND RACE
6 1/2 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, Three year olds and up, Claiming $16,000. Purse $31,000.
1 Evan’s Nice Now (Serrano);12-1
2 Sister Emily (B.Hernandez);15-1
3 Movie Score (Davis);9-2
4 Purely Lucky (Carmouche);6-1
5 Cool As You Like (Gutierrez);7-2
6 Tequila Sunday (Cancel);6-1
7 Excess Capacity (Lezcano);6-5
3RD RACE
1 1/8 Mile, 2 year olds, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $68,000.
1 Call Me Later (Vargas);12-1
2 Cowtown (Franco);6-1
3 Fiat Lux (Gutierrez);8-1
4 Feeling Dangerous (Rodriguez);30-1
5 Modernist (Alvarado);1-1
6 Portos (Lezcano);7-5
4TH RACE
6 1/2 Furlongs, 3 year olds and up, Claiming $25,000. Purse $46,000.
1 Seanow 6/1 Vargas);6-1
1A Thousand Percent (Correa);6-1
2 Coltandmississippi (Lezcano);7-2
3 Candy Promises (Rodriguez);9-2
4 Hardcore Folklore (Diaz);15-1
5 Wegotoldyougotsold (Franco);5-2
6 Win With Pride (Davis);3-1
7 Deep Sea (Cancel);12-1
8 Dark N Cloudy (Carroll);15-1
5TH RACE
1 Mile, 3 year olds and up, Claiming $25,000. Purse $36,000.
1 Soul Fight (Davis);8-1
2 Scrutinize (D.Brown);30-1
3 Beachside (Lezcano);5-1
4 Mr. Vincent (Correa);15-1
5 Talent Scout (Carmouche);15-1
6 Bad Guy (Gutierrez);8-1
7 The Honest Toun (Cancel);12-1
8 Waynes Footsteps (Alvarado);8-1
9 Paynter’s Prize (Vargas);20-1
10 Other Things Equal (Franco);1-1
6TH RACE
7 Furlongs, 3 year olds and up, Allowance. Purse $64,000.
1 Alongcametheprince (Worrie);50-1
2 High Command (Gomez);12-1
3 Silver Seeker (Carroll);6-1
4 Vintage Hollywood (Davis);10-1
5 Ten Twenty Nine (Cancel);15-1
6 Jack Bo (Diaz);30-1
7 Financialstability (Franco);3-1
8 Operation Roses (Lezcano);1-1
9 Bebe Banker (Gutierrez);8-1
7TH RACE
1 1/8 Mile, 3 year olds and up, Allowance. Purse $70,000.
1 Creative Style (Davis);12-1
2 Patagonia (Cancel);3-1
3 Moretti (Franco);6-1
4 Communicator (Lezcano);2-5
5 Smidge (Chang);50-1
6 Mathematician (Alvarado);15-1
8TH RACE
6 Furlongs, 3 year olds and up, Maiden Claiming $25,000. Purse $33,000.
1 El Sangru (Gutierrez);6-1
2 Mighty Wind (Cardenas);15-1
3 Apex Predator (Harkie);5-1
4 Da Berg (B.Hernandez);7-2
5 Gratto Swing (D.Brown);30-1
6 Lorcan (Carmouche);10-1
7 Narcissistic (Richards);30-1
8 Rightdowngentlemen (Cancel);12-1
9 Blessed Honour (Gomez);30-1
10 Freudian Analyst (Corujo);30-1
11 Hudson Overpass (Franco);8-5