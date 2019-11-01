First post: Noon
1ST RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $48,000.
1 Honey Graeme (Carmouche);3/1
2 Miss Jak (Davis);7/5
3 Princess Mikayah (Martinez);15/1
4 Gypsy Janie (Cancel);6/1
5 Radiantrithym (Lezcano);2/1
6 Cover Photo (B.Hernandez);12/1
2ND RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $62,000.
1 Zipalong (H.Hernandez);8/1
2 De Kooning (B.Hernandez);20/1
3 Notorious Flirt (Lezcano);6/1
4 Go Rudy Go (Alvarado);5/1
5 Ariesberg (Reyes);15/1
6 Sanctuary City (Maragh);12/1
7 Turbo Drive (Vargas);2/1
8 Power Up Paynter (Carmouche);9/2
9 Our Troubadour (Davis);6/1
10 Goneonamission (Serrano);50/1
3RD RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $70,000.
1 The J Y (Maragh);9/2
1A Local Counsel (Lezcano);9/2
2 Outrageous Bet (L.Reyes);12/1
3 Wicked Freud (Lezcano);7/2
4 Gambler’s Fallacy (Carmouche);3/1
5 Ghost Giant (Alvarado);7/2
6 Ides Of Arch (Davis);15/1
7 Danebury (Alvarado);2/1
8 Whatawonderflworld (Vargas);8/1
9 Durkin’s Call (TBA);9/2
10 Three To Thirteen (TBA);8/1
11 Opt (Carroll);6/1
12 Shamrock Kid (TBA);6/1
4TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $66,000.
1 Centrist (Camillo);20/1
2 Red Zinger (Alvarado);6/1
3 Ventus (Diaz);15/1
4 Dark Money (Lezcano);1/2
5 Joe’s Smokin Gun (Davis);12/1
6 Bronx Bomber (Carroll);12/1
7 Playwright (Carmouche);4/1
5TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $28,000.
1 Getoffmyback (Alvarado);8/5
2 Brimstone (B.Hernandez);12/1
3 Toohottoevenspeak (Harkie);15/1
4 Javelin (Cancel);8/1
5 Lord Simba (Vargas);12/1
6 Professor Snape (H.Hernandez);9/2
7 Gorelli (Davis);10/1
8 The Forty Factor (Carroll);8/1
9 H Man (Richards);10/1
10 Sir Ballantine (Diaz);10/1
6TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $62,000.
1 Lord Camden (Carroll);10/1
1AAE Valid Quest (Davis);10/1
2 Political (Diaz);15/1
3 Portfolio Hedge (Lezcano);2/1
4 Stanhope (Davis);5/2
5 Bellarmine Hall (R-Castro);12/1
6 Stash My Money (DeCarlo);20/1
7 Michael’s Bad Boy (L.Reyes);10/1
8 Dante’s Fire (Vargas);10/1
9 Empire Express (Carmouche);6/1
10 Legend Of Bam (H.Hernandez);15/1
11AE Voliero (Alvarado);12/1
12AE Tempesta (B.Hernandez);12/1
13 Diannesimpazible (TBA);6/1
14 True Grace (Alvarado);5/2
15 Forever Wicked (Martinez);5/1
7TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $75,000.
1 Binkster (Davis);7/2
2 Wicked Trick (Lezcano);9/2
3 Creative Style (R-Castro);15/1
4 Payne (Carmouche);3/5
5 American Rule (B.Hernandez);30/1
6 Sicilia Mike (Vargas);8/1
7 Dark N Cloudy (Carroll);20/1
8TH RACE: 6 Furlongs Turf, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $38,000.
1 Souper Courage (Alvarado);4/1
1A Our Stormin Norman (Carroll);4/1
2 Bassman Dave (B.Hernandez);6/1
3 Bourbon N Rye (Carmouche);8/1
4 Da Meister (Harkie);15/1
5 Gallant Bid (Lezcano);6/1
6 No Regrets (Carroll);3/1
7 Quintarelli (H.Hernandez);10/1
8 Strategic Outlook (Martinez);5/1
9 Mac’s Revolution (R-Castro);20/1
10 Sobersick N Sorry (Davis);15/1
11 Talent Scout (Chang);10/1
12 Bears Mafia (TBA);4/1
13 Dr. Devera’s Way (TBA);3/1
14 Quick Entry (Lezcano);8/5
15 Bronxville (TBA);12/1
9TH RACE: 1 1/8 Miles, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Turnback the Alarm Handicap (Grade III). Purse: $150,000.
1 Another Broad (Cancel);12/1
2 Jeltrin (L.Reyes);10/1
3 Crimson Frost (H.Hernandez);12/1
4 Bellera (Lezcano);5/1
5 Moonlit Garden (Carmouche);9/2
6 Golden Award (Alvarado);5/2
7 Alberobello (Davis);10/1
8 Zena Rules (Carroll);20/1
9 Gotham Gala (Centeno);3/1
10TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, 2YO, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $41,000.
1 Big Royal Lineage (L.Reyes);8/1
2 Our Destiny (C.Reyes);20/1
3 Cray Cray (Luzzi);12/1
4 Blues City (Lezcano);7/2
5 Microscope (Diaz);8/1
6 Victory Built (Vargas);10/1
7 Wild Banker (DeCarlo);6/1
8 True Palace (Camacho);20/1
9 Him She Kisses (Richards);15/1
10 Macho Boy (Carroll);10/1
11 Small Invasion (H.Hernandez);5/1
12 Titan’s Will (Carmouche);8/1 C
13AE Unbridled John (Vargas);20/1
