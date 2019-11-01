First post: Noon

1ST RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $48,000.

1 Honey Graeme (Carmouche);3/1

2 Miss Jak (Davis);7/5

3 Princess Mikayah (Martinez);15/1

4 Gypsy Janie (Cancel);6/1

5 Radiantrithym (Lezcano);2/1

6 Cover Photo (B.Hernandez);12/1

2ND RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $62,000.

1 Zipalong (H.Hernandez);8/1

2 De Kooning (B.Hernandez);20/1

3 Notorious Flirt (Lezcano);6/1

4 Go Rudy Go (Alvarado);5/1

5 Ariesberg (Reyes);15/1

6 Sanctuary City (Maragh);12/1

7 Turbo Drive (Vargas);2/1

8 Power Up Paynter (Carmouche);9/2

9 Our Troubadour (Davis);6/1

10 Goneonamission (Serrano);50/1

3RD RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $70,000.

1 The J Y (Maragh);9/2

1A Local Counsel (Lezcano);9/2

2 Outrageous Bet (L.Reyes);12/1

3 Wicked Freud (Lezcano);7/2

4 Gambler’s Fallacy (Carmouche);3/1

5 Ghost Giant (Alvarado);7/2

6 Ides Of Arch (Davis);15/1

7 Danebury (Alvarado);2/1

8 Whatawonderflworld (Vargas);8/1

9 Durkin’s Call (TBA);9/2

10 Three To Thirteen (TBA);8/1

11 Opt (Carroll);6/1

12 Shamrock Kid (TBA);6/1

4TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $66,000.

1 Centrist (Camillo);20/1

2 Red Zinger (Alvarado);6/1

3 Ventus (Diaz);15/1

4 Dark Money (Lezcano);1/2

5 Joe’s Smokin Gun (Davis);12/1

6 Bronx Bomber (Carroll);12/1

7 Playwright (Carmouche);4/1

5TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $28,000.

1 Getoffmyback (Alvarado);8/5

2 Brimstone (B.Hernandez);12/1

3 Toohottoevenspeak (Harkie);15/1

4 Javelin (Cancel);8/1

5 Lord Simba (Vargas);12/1

6 Professor Snape (H.Hernandez);9/2

7 Gorelli (Davis);10/1

8 The Forty Factor (Carroll);8/1

9 H Man (Richards);10/1

10 Sir Ballantine (Diaz);10/1

6TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $62,000.

1 Lord Camden (Carroll);10/1

1AAE Valid Quest (Davis);10/1

2 Political (Diaz);15/1

3 Portfolio Hedge (Lezcano);2/1

4 Stanhope (Davis);5/2

5 Bellarmine Hall (R-Castro);12/1

6 Stash My Money (DeCarlo);20/1

7 Michael’s Bad Boy (L.Reyes);10/1

8 Dante’s Fire (Vargas);10/1

9 Empire Express (Carmouche);6/1

10 Legend Of Bam (H.Hernandez);15/1

11AE Voliero (Alvarado);12/1

12AE Tempesta (B.Hernandez);12/1

13 Diannesimpazible (TBA);6/1

14 True Grace (Alvarado);5/2

15 Forever Wicked (Martinez);5/1

7TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $75,000.

1 Binkster (Davis);7/2

2 Wicked Trick (Lezcano);9/2

3 Creative Style (R-Castro);15/1

4 Payne (Carmouche);3/5

5 American Rule (B.Hernandez);30/1

6 Sicilia Mike (Vargas);8/1

7 Dark N Cloudy (Carroll);20/1

8TH RACE: 6 Furlongs Turf, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $38,000.

1 Souper Courage (Alvarado);4/1

1A Our Stormin Norman (Carroll);4/1

2 Bassman Dave (B.Hernandez);6/1

3 Bourbon N Rye (Carmouche);8/1

4 Da Meister (Harkie);15/1

5 Gallant Bid (Lezcano);6/1

6 No Regrets (Carroll);3/1

7 Quintarelli (H.Hernandez);10/1

8 Strategic Outlook (Martinez);5/1

9 Mac’s Revolution (R-Castro);20/1

10 Sobersick N Sorry (Davis);15/1

11 Talent Scout (Chang);10/1

12 Bears Mafia (TBA);4/1

13 Dr. Devera’s Way (TBA);3/1

14 Quick Entry (Lezcano);8/5

15 Bronxville (TBA);12/1

9TH RACE: 1 1/8 Miles, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Turnback the Alarm Handicap (Grade III). Purse: $150,000.

1 Another Broad (Cancel);12/1

2 Jeltrin (L.Reyes);10/1

3 Crimson Frost (H.Hernandez);12/1

4 Bellera (Lezcano);5/1

5 Moonlit Garden (Carmouche);9/2

6 Golden Award (Alvarado);5/2

7 Alberobello (Davis);10/1

8 Zena Rules (Carroll);20/1

9 Gotham Gala (Centeno);3/1

10TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, 2YO, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $41,000.

1 Big Royal Lineage (L.Reyes);8/1

2 Our Destiny (C.Reyes);20/1

3 Cray Cray (Luzzi);12/1

4 Blues City (Lezcano);7/2

5 Microscope (Diaz);8/1

6 Victory Built (Vargas);10/1

7 Wild Banker (DeCarlo);6/1

8 True Palace (Camacho);20/1

9 Him She Kisses (Richards);15/1

10 Macho Boy (Carroll);10/1

11 Small Invasion (H.Hernandez);5/1

12 Titan’s Will (Carmouche);8/1 C

13AE Unbridled John (Vargas);20/1

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments