Aqueduct Entries

First post: 12:50 p.m.
1ST RACE: 1 1/8 Miles, 3YO, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $35,000.
1 Ihadadream (Martinez);4/1
2 Super Wicked Charm (Carmouche);4/1
3 Bay Burner (Davis);8/1
4 Now And Again (Franco);10/1
5 Little Mazzy (Alvarado);3/1
6 Lightning Rob (R-Castro);5/2
7 Timing (Cancel);6/1
2ND RACE: 1 Mile, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $28,000.
1 Causin’ Trouble (Carroll);10/1
2 Eight Oaks (Lezcano);2/1
3 Its A Chance (B.Hernandez);9/2
4 First Dawn (Cancel);8/1
5 Sister Alexa (Cardenas);7/2
6 Kinky Sox (Martinez);10/1
7 Marriage (Beato);6/1
8 Barbara P (Serrano);8/1
3RD RACE: 7 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $37,000.
1 Floss Dancer (Carmouche);9/2
2 Ok Honey (Gomez);12/1
3 Dovey Lovey (Harkie); 8/1
4 Peggy Sue (Cancel);2/1
5 Stay Smart (Gutierrez);3/1
6 Party In The Sand (Martinez);7/2
7 Color Chart (Davis);8/1
4TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies, 3YO, Maiden Claiming Weight. Purse: $68,000.
1 Henni Penny (Carroll);3/1
2 Kansas Kis (Davis);7/5
3 Tale Of Perfect La (Lezcano);9/2
4 French Cafe (Franco);6/1
5 Mama Kin (Cancel);5/1
6 Toastnjam (B.Hernandez);8/1
5TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, 3YO, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $64,000.
1 Mission Wrapitup (Carroll);9/2
2 Power Up Paynter (Lezcano);5/1
3 First Deputy (Davis);8/5
4 Him She Kisses (Cardenas);7/2
5 Hold My Call (Gutierrez);3/1
6 Ariesberg (Vargas);12/1
6TH RACE: 1 Mile, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, Starter Allowance. Purse: $55,000.
1 Dancingwthdaffodls (Carroll);20/1
2 Questeq (Silvera);15/1
3 Girl Of Tosconova (Cancel);5/1
4 Love And Love (Alvarado);3/1
5 Lem Me Have It (Franco);9/2
6 Overheated (Davis);9/2
7 Happycrest (Cardenas);50/1
8 Excess Capacity (Carmouche);6/1
9 Britesideoftheroad (Lezcano);7/2
7TH RACE: 1 Mile, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $64,000.
1 The Great Johanna (Alvarado);9/5
2 Fight On Lucy (Gutierrez);12/1
3 Freddymo Factor (Cancel);12/1
4 Carlisle Belle (B.Hernandez);15/1
5 Summer Fantasy (Vargas);6/1
6 A Bridge Too Far (Davis);7/2
7 Gilda Marie (Franco);4/1
8 My Last Million (Carmouche);20/1
9 Diamond N Simon (Silvera);10/1
8TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $22,000.
1 Saratoga Style (Cardenas);8/1
2 Princess Mikayah (Diaz);15/1
3 Cobra Sophie (Carmouche);4/1
4 Gobi (Worrie);8/1
5 Judgement Free (Gomez);15/1
6 Sky Vision (Beato);6/1
7 Linda’s Ballet (Gutierrez);5/1
8 Cotton Candy Cutie (Davis);10/1
9 Honey Graeme (Cancel);2/1