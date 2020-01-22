Aqueduct Entries
Aqueduct Entries

First post: 12:50 p.m.

1ST RACE: 1 1/8 Miles, 3YO, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $35,000.

1 Ihadadream (Martinez);4/1

2 Super Wicked Charm (Carmouche);4/1

3 Bay Burner (Davis);8/1 

4 Now And Again (Franco);10/1 

5 Little Mazzy (Alvarado);3/1

6 Lightning Rob (R-Castro);5/2 

7 Timing (Cancel);6/1 

2ND RACE: 1 Mile, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $28,000.

1 Causin’ Trouble (Carroll);10/1

2 Eight Oaks (Lezcano);2/1 

3 Its A Chance (B.Hernandez);9/2

4 First Dawn (Cancel);8/1

5 Sister Alexa (Cardenas);7/2 

6 Kinky Sox (Martinez);10/1 

7 Marriage (Beato);6/1 

8 Barbara P (Serrano);8/1 

3RD RACE: 7 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $37,000.

1 Floss Dancer (Carmouche);9/2 

2 Ok Honey (Gomez);12/1 

3 Dovey Lovey (Harkie); 8/1 

4 Peggy Sue (Cancel);2/1 

5 Stay Smart (Gutierrez);3/1

6 Party In The Sand (Martinez);7/2 

7 Color Chart (Davis);8/1

4TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies, 3YO, Maiden Claiming Weight. Purse: $68,000.

1 Henni Penny (Carroll);3/1 

2 Kansas Kis (Davis);7/5 

3 Tale Of Perfect La (Lezcano);9/2

4 French Cafe (Franco);6/1 

5 Mama Kin (Cancel);5/1

6 Toastnjam (B.Hernandez);8/1

5TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, 3YO, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $64,000.

1 Mission Wrapitup (Carroll);9/2 

2 Power Up Paynter (Lezcano);5/1

3 First Deputy (Davis);8/5 

4 Him She Kisses (Cardenas);7/2 

5 Hold My Call (Gutierrez);3/1 

6 Ariesberg (Vargas);12/1

6TH RACE: 1 Mile, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, Starter Allowance. Purse: $55,000.

1 Dancingwthdaffodls (Carroll);20/1 

2 Questeq (Silvera);15/1

3 Girl Of Tosconova (Cancel);5/1

4 Love And Love (Alvarado);3/1 

5 Lem Me Have It (Franco);9/2

6 Overheated (Davis);9/2

7 Happycrest (Cardenas);50/1

8 Excess Capacity (Carmouche);6/1 

9 Britesideoftheroad (Lezcano);7/2 

7TH RACE: 1 Mile, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $64,000.

1 The Great Johanna (Alvarado);9/5

2 Fight On Lucy (Gutierrez);12/1

3 Freddymo Factor (Cancel);12/1

4 Carlisle Belle (B.Hernandez);15/1 

5 Summer Fantasy (Vargas);6/1 

6 A Bridge Too Far (Davis);7/2

7 Gilda Marie (Franco);4/1

8 My Last Million (Carmouche);20/1

9 Diamond N Simon (Silvera);10/1 

8TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $22,000.

1 Saratoga Style (Cardenas);8/1

2 Princess Mikayah (Diaz);15/1

3 Cobra Sophie (Carmouche);4/1

4 Gobi (Worrie);8/1

5 Judgement Free (Gomez);15/1

6 Sky Vision (Beato);6/1

7 Linda’s Ballet (Gutierrez);5/1 

8 Cotton Candy Cutie (Davis);10/1 

9 Honey Graeme (Cancel);2/1

