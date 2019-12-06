First post: 11:30 a.m.
1ST RACE: 1 Mile, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $70,000.
1 First Degree (Castellano);8/1
2 Dack Janiel’s (Franco);12/1
3 Modernist (Alvarado);6/1
4 War Stopper (Rosario);12/1
5 Zuzudini (Cancel);30/1
6 Kingmeister (Saez);6/1
7 Liam’s Fire (Davis);20/1
8 Onward (J.Ortiz);5/1
9 Cost Basis (I.Ortiz);8/5
10 Croi Mor (Velazquez);10/1
2ND RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, Fillies, 3YO, Winter Memories Stakes. Purse: $150,000.
1 Feel Glorious (GB) (Alvarado);4/1
2 Shelter Island (FR) (Velazquez);4/1
3 Jabuticaba (Correa);15/1
4 Atomic Blonde (Saez);6/1
5 Tuned (GB) (Castellano);7/2
6 Jennemily (TBA);8/1
7 Panther Hit (Franco);20/1
8 Tass (J.Ortiz);10/1
9 Team Win (I.Ortiz);2/1
10 Monaco Princess (TBA);3/1
11 Sorrentina Lemon (Rosario);3/1
3RD RACE: 7 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $40,000.
1 Candy Promises (Saez);7/5
2 Winning Drive (I.Ortiz);6/1
3 Lucky Ramsey (Davis);8/1
4 I’m An Ocala Dude (Franco);7/2
5 California Night (J.Ortiz);5/1
6 Toohottoevenspeak (Camacho);30/1
7 Majestic Affair (Gutierrez);10/1
8 Tale Of Mist (Cancel);15/1
9 They Shot Sonny (Serrano);20/1
4TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Autumn Days Stakes. Purse: $125,000.
1 Rocky Policy (Castellano);6/1
2 Boos (FR) (I.Ortiz);10/1
3 Rose Flower (GER) (Rosario);6/1
4 Broadway Run (Saez);3/1
5 Jc’s Shooting Star (Franco);15/1
6 Mentality (Davis);12/1
7 Fire Key (J.Ortiz);9/5
8 Saratoga Treasure (Cancel);15/1
9 Wildcat Combat (Haddock);30/1
10 Moonlight Romance (Velazquez);15/1
11 Angel At War (TBA);12/1
12 Our Circle Of Love (Franco);5/2
13 Miss Imperial (TBA);4/1
14 Calinas Song (Davis);15/1
15 Slimey (TBA);10/1
16 Carrizo (TBA);8/1
5TH RACE: 1 Mile, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $70,000.
1 Default Rate (I.Ortiz);3/1
2 Tapage (Rosario);9/2
3 Feeling Dangerous (Cancel);15/1
4 Mischief Afoot (Davis);6/1
5 Farmington Road (Castellano);6/1
6 Moon Over Miami (Alvarado);8/1
7 Juulstone (Velazquez);8/1
8 Colloquist (Martinez);30/1
9 Or’effice (Saez);4/1
10 First Line (R-Castro);20/1
6TH RACE: 1 Mile, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Go for Wand Handicap (Grade III). Purse: $250,000.
1 Needs Supervision (J.Ortiz);10/1
2 Espresso Shot (Franco);20/1
3 Spiced Perfection (Castellano);3/5
4 Another Broad (Cancel);7/2
5 Saguaro Row (Rosario);6/1
6 Our Super Nova (Alvarado);6/1
7TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $70,000.
1 King Khozan (Alvarado);8/1
2 The Angry Man (Saez);12/1
3 Quixotic (Gutierrez);12/1
4 Fortune Found (Carroll);20/1
5 Matty’s Marauder (Cancel);15/1
6 Hedonistic (Velaquez);8/1
7 Bad Beat Brian (Cstellano);12/1
8 Villainous (Davis);15/1
9 Astronaut (Franco);12/1
10 Trash Talker (Rosario);7/2
11 Ego Man (J.Ortiz);8/1
12 Two Point Oh (I.Ortiz);3/1
8TH RACE: 1 1/8 Miles, Fillies, 2YO, Demoiselle Stakes (Grade II). Purse: $250,000.
1 Fiftyshays Ofgreen (Velazquez);15/1
2 Maedean (Saez);7/2
3 Glass Ceiling (Cancel);20/1
4 Miss Marissa (Davis);15/1
5 Alandra (Rosario);4/1
6 Critical Value (I.Ortiz);8/1
7 Jara (Bravo);30/1
8 I Dare U (Franco);15/1
9 Blame Debbie (Castellano);10/1
10 Daphne Moon (J.Ortiz);8/1
11 Water White (Reyes);10/1
12 Lake Avenue (Alvarado);9/2
9TH RACE: 1 1/8 Miles, 2YO, Remsen Stakes (Grade II). Purse: $250,000.
1 Chase Tracker (Castellano);7/2
2 Forza Di Oro (Alvarado);3/1
3 Cleon Jones (I.Ortiz);6/1
4 Ajaaweed (Rosario);9/2
5 Informative (Bisono);12/1
6 Shotski (Saez);15/1
7 Prince James (Franco);15/1
8 Alpha Sixty Six (Velazquez);4/1
9 Amends (J.Ortiz);12/1
10TH RACE: 1 Mile, 3YO and up, Cigar Mile Handicap (Grade I). Purse: $750,000.
1 Whitmore (Rosario);8/1
2 Bal Harbour (Velazquez);8/1
3 Forewarned (Salgado);30/1
4 Pat On The Back (Davis);15/1
5 Maximum Security (Saez);3/2
6 Spun To Run (I.Ortiz);5/2
7 Nicodemus (Franco);20/1
8 Network Effect (Castellano);15/1
9 Looking At Bikinis (J.Ortiz);15/1
10 Tale Of Silence (Alvarado);20/1
11 True Timber (Bravo);15/1
