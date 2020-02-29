Aqueduct Entries
Aqueduct Entries

First post: 1:30 p.m.

1ST RACE: 6 Furlongs, 4YO and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $68,000.

1 Point Of Humor (Cancel);5/1

2 Ink Splotz (D.Brown);8/1

3 Tri Saint Lorenzo (Vargas);15/1

4 New Frontier (Franco);8/5

5 Fast Break (Lezcano);4/5

2ND RACE: 1 Mile, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $37,000.

1 Floss Dancer (R-Castro);20/1

2 Sister Alexa (Cancel);12/1

3 Party In The Sand (Carmouche);15/1

4 Ok Honey (Gomez);10/1

5 Chillinwithfriends (Maragh);3/1

6 Awesome Alana (Franco);3/5

7 Spring Drama (D.Davis);6/1

3RD RACE: 1 Mile, Fillies, 3YO, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $33,000.

1 City Bird Flying (Fukumoto);20/1

2 Wicked Kheisha (Maragh);8/1

3 Thegoodmind (IRE) (Silvera);20/1

4 My Sweet Kat (Lezcano);1/1

5 Tokyo Bay (Davis);7/2

6 Moneybackguarantee (Harkie);15/1

7 Super Twenty Seven (Cancel);5/2

4TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 4YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $50,000.

1 Life In Shambles (R-Castro);8/5

1A Reed Kan (B.Hernandez);8/5

2 Wegotoldyougotsold (Maragh);9/5

3 Thousand Percent (D.Davis);15/1

4 Swiping Dan (Correa);30/1

5 Angry Moon (Luzzi);10/1

6 Tale Of Mist (Cancel);6/1

7 Autostrade (Franco);4/1

5TH RACE: 1 Mile, Fillies, 3YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $60,000.

1 Mystic Moves (Franco);4/1

2 Beautiful Karen (Lezcano);8/5

3 Kilkea (Correa);20/1

4 Makingcents (Vargas);2/1

5 Rosey’s Invasion (Cancel);12/1

6 Bella Domenica (Maragh);10/1

7 Take Charge Donna (Carmouche);6/1

6TH RACE: 1 Mile, 3YO, Starter Optional Claiming. Purse: $55,000.

1 Mr. Shortandsimple (Vargas);3/1

2 Wild Banker (Cancel);3/1

3 Yes For Less (D.Davis);15/1

4 Thunder Day (Lezcano);6/1

5 Glenn Likes Gin (R-Castro);20/1

6 King Of American (Maragh);15/1

7 My Sacred Place (Franco);9/2

8 Tapizearance (Carmouche);5/2

7TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $64,000.

1 Party In The Raine (Gomez);12/1

2 Doll (Maragh);6/5

3 Happy Music (D.Davis);15/1

4 Tayler’s The Boss (Carmouche);6/1

5 Collegeville Girl (Castillo);9/5

6 Bustin Scones (B.Hernandez);12/1

7 Carlisle Belle (Cancel);8/1

8TH RACE: 1 1/8 Mile, 4YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $75,000.

1 Krewe Chief (Vargas);8/1

2 Small Bear (D.Davis);8/1

3 Patagonia (Cancel);8/5

4 Roaming Union (Franco);3/1

5 Frank’sgunisloaded (Carmouche);5/2

6 Its All Relevant (Maragh);6/1

9TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, 4YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $31,000.

1 Ari’s Naughty Luca (B.Hernandez);15/1

2 Jack Bo (Silvera);10/1

3 Elios Milos (Cancel);5/2

4 Air On Fire (Lezcano);3/1

5 Call The Cat (S-Reyes);12/1

6 Quest For Fire (R-Castro);5/1

7 Alongcametheprince (Fukumoto);30/1

8 Bustin The Rules (Correa);4/1

9 Flat Rate (Franco);8/1

