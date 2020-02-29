Aqueduct Entries

First post: 1:30 p.m.
1ST RACE: 6 Furlongs, 4YO and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $68,000.
1 Point Of Humor (Cancel);5/1
2 Ink Splotz (D.Brown);8/1
3 Tri Saint Lorenzo (Vargas);15/1
4 New Frontier (Franco);8/5
5 Fast Break (Lezcano);4/5
2ND RACE: 1 Mile, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $37,000.
1 Floss Dancer (R-Castro);20/1
2 Sister Alexa (Cancel);12/1
3 Party In The Sand (Carmouche);15/1
4 Ok Honey (Gomez);10/1
5 Chillinwithfriends (Maragh);3/1
6 Awesome Alana (Franco);3/5
7 Spring Drama (D.Davis);6/1
3RD RACE: 1 Mile, Fillies, 3YO, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $33,000.
1 City Bird Flying (Fukumoto);20/1
2 Wicked Kheisha (Maragh);8/1
3 Thegoodmind (IRE) (Silvera);20/1
4 My Sweet Kat (Lezcano);1/1
5 Tokyo Bay (Davis);7/2
6 Moneybackguarantee (Harkie);15/1
7 Super Twenty Seven (Cancel);5/2
4TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 4YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $50,000.
1 Life In Shambles (R-Castro);8/5
1A Reed Kan (B.Hernandez);8/5
2 Wegotoldyougotsold (Maragh);9/5
3 Thousand Percent (D.Davis);15/1
4 Swiping Dan (Correa);30/1
5 Angry Moon (Luzzi);10/1
6 Tale Of Mist (Cancel);6/1
7 Autostrade (Franco);4/1
5TH RACE: 1 Mile, Fillies, 3YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $60,000.
1 Mystic Moves (Franco);4/1
2 Beautiful Karen (Lezcano);8/5
3 Kilkea (Correa);20/1
4 Makingcents (Vargas);2/1
5 Rosey’s Invasion (Cancel);12/1
6 Bella Domenica (Maragh);10/1
7 Take Charge Donna (Carmouche);6/1
6TH RACE: 1 Mile, 3YO, Starter Optional Claiming. Purse: $55,000.
1 Mr. Shortandsimple (Vargas);3/1
2 Wild Banker (Cancel);3/1
3 Yes For Less (D.Davis);15/1
4 Thunder Day (Lezcano);6/1
5 Glenn Likes Gin (R-Castro);20/1
6 King Of American (Maragh);15/1
7 My Sacred Place (Franco);9/2
8 Tapizearance (Carmouche);5/2
7TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $64,000.
1 Party In The Raine (Gomez);12/1
2 Doll (Maragh);6/5
3 Happy Music (D.Davis);15/1
4 Tayler’s The Boss (Carmouche);6/1
5 Collegeville Girl (Castillo);9/5
6 Bustin Scones (B.Hernandez);12/1
7 Carlisle Belle (Cancel);8/1
8TH RACE: 1 1/8 Mile, 4YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $75,000.
1 Krewe Chief (Vargas);8/1
2 Small Bear (D.Davis);8/1
3 Patagonia (Cancel);8/5
4 Roaming Union (Franco);3/1
5 Frank’sgunisloaded (Carmouche);5/2
6 Its All Relevant (Maragh);6/1
9TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, 4YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $31,000.
1 Ari’s Naughty Luca (B.Hernandez);15/1
2 Jack Bo (Silvera);10/1
3 Elios Milos (Cancel);5/2
4 Air On Fire (Lezcano);3/1
5 Call The Cat (S-Reyes);12/1
6 Quest For Fire (R-Castro);5/1
7 Alongcametheprince (Fukumoto);30/1
8 Bustin The Rules (Correa);4/1
9 Flat Rate (Franco);8/1