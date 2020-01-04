Aqueduct Entries

First post: 12:30 p.m.
1ST RACE: 1 Mile, 3YO, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $33,000.
1 Carnegie Song (Carmouche);8/5
1A Legend Of Bam (Correa);8/5
2 Honorable Avenue (Gomez);1/1
3 Concrete Jungle (R-Castro);8/1
4 Cray Cray (Cancel);6/1
5 Oliver Witha Twist (Worrie);12/1
6 Mission Complete (Vargas)
7 Odin’s Honor (Sone);15/1
2ND RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $36,000.
1 Nowitna River (Worrie);15/1
2 Nisha (Carmouche);6/5
3 Malarkey (Franco);6/1
4 Cover Photo (Lezcano);6/1
5 Miss Mi Mi (Davis);8/5
6 Cobra Sophie (Gutierrez);10/1
3RD RACE: 6 Furlongs, 3YO, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $35,000.
1 Grito De Pablito (Alvarado);9/2
2 Ihadadream (Martinez);8/1
3 Victory Boulevard (Cancel);8/5
4 Hostile Witness (Gutierrez);2/1
5 John Want Revenge (Correa);15/1
6 Tipazo (Harkie);6/1
7 Big’s Gray Day (Camacho);15/1
4TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, Starter Allowance. Purse: $55,000.
1 Cadeau De Paix (Gutierrez);9/5
2 Elegant Rose (Carmouche);8/5
3 Prairie Fire (Lezcano);4/1
4 Whyisshesoolucky (Cancel);12/1
5 Happycrest (Cardenas);30/1
6 Trans Mississippi (Carroll);15/1
7 Dirty Bird (Davis);5/1
5TH RACE: 1 Mile, 4YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $28,000.
1 Fotis (Cardenas);20/1
2 Bad Sueno (Gutierrez);12/1
3 Monmouth Dr (Davis);4/1
4 Awesome Adversary (Harkie);15/1
5 Imperial Brew (Correa);8/1
6 Later Cat (Lezcano);2/1
7 Inclunation (Vargas);8/1
8 My Amanjena (Silvera);12/1
9 Our American Star (Corujo);20/1
10 Soul Fight (Cancel);7/2
6TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, 4YO and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $68,000.
1 New Frontier (Franco);7/5
2 Ink Splotz (Brown);8/1
3 Tri Saint Lorenzo (Harkie);6/1
4 Hip Hip Jorge (Carroll);2/1
5 Justinspeightofit (Cardenas);30/1
6 Conquistador (Davis);3/1
7TH RACE: 1 Mile, 4YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $80,000.
1 Lone Rock (Alvarado);6/1
2 Haikal (Franco);4/5
3 Multiplier (Lezcano);7/2
4 Small Bear (Vargas);12/1
5 Vorticity (Correa);5/2
8TH RACE: 1 Mile, Fillies, 3YO, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $70000
1 Lookin Dynamic (Alvarado);6/1
2 Stunning Munnings (Carroll);12/1
3 Quality Heat (Carmouche);9/5
4 Bay Jewel (Davis);8/1
5 Truth Hurts (R-Castro);3/1
6 Autonomous (Franco);2/1
9TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 4YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $30,000.
1 Bridgetothefuture (Gutierrez);15/1
1A Tio Blas (Cardenas);15/1
2 Vineyard Sound (Lezcano);5/2
3 Splitting Eights (R-Castro);20/1
4 Justice Of War (Carmouche);8/5
5 Loaded Joe (Silvera);8/1
6 State Of Mine (Franco);6/1
7 Afleet Mickey (Harkie);20/1
8 Mine The Coin (Worrie);4/1