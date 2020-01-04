Aqueduct Entries
Aqueduct Entries

First post: 12:30 p.m.

1ST RACE: 1 Mile, 3YO, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $33,000.

1 Carnegie Song (Carmouche);8/5

1A Legend Of Bam (Correa);8/5

2 Honorable Avenue (Gomez);1/1

3 Concrete Jungle (R-Castro);8/1

4 Cray Cray (Cancel);6/1

5 Oliver Witha Twist (Worrie);12/1

6 Mission Complete (Vargas)

7 Odin’s Honor (Sone);15/1

2ND RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $36,000.

1 Nowitna River (Worrie);15/1

2 Nisha (Carmouche);6/5

3 Malarkey (Franco);6/1

4 Cover Photo (Lezcano);6/1

5 Miss Mi Mi (Davis);8/5

6 Cobra Sophie (Gutierrez);10/1

3RD RACE: 6 Furlongs, 3YO, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $35,000.

1 Grito De Pablito (Alvarado);9/2

2 Ihadadream (Martinez);8/1

3 Victory Boulevard (Cancel);8/5

4 Hostile Witness (Gutierrez);2/1

5 John Want Revenge (Correa);15/1

6 Tipazo (Harkie);6/1

7 Big’s Gray Day (Camacho);15/1

4TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, Starter Allowance. Purse: $55,000.

1 Cadeau De Paix (Gutierrez);9/5

2 Elegant Rose (Carmouche);8/5

3 Prairie Fire (Lezcano);4/1

4 Whyisshesoolucky (Cancel);12/1

5 Happycrest (Cardenas);30/1

6 Trans Mississippi (Carroll);15/1

7 Dirty Bird (Davis);5/1

5TH RACE: 1 Mile, 4YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $28,000.

1 Fotis (Cardenas);20/1

2 Bad Sueno (Gutierrez);12/1

3 Monmouth Dr (Davis);4/1

4 Awesome Adversary (Harkie);15/1

5 Imperial Brew (Correa);8/1

6 Later Cat (Lezcano);2/1

7 Inclunation (Vargas);8/1

8 My Amanjena (Silvera);12/1

9 Our American Star (Corujo);20/1

10 Soul Fight (Cancel);7/2

6TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, 4YO and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $68,000.

1 New Frontier (Franco);7/5

2 Ink Splotz (Brown);8/1

3 Tri Saint Lorenzo (Harkie);6/1

4 Hip Hip Jorge (Carroll);2/1

5 Justinspeightofit (Cardenas);30/1

6 Conquistador (Davis);3/1

7TH RACE: 1 Mile, 4YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $80,000.

1 Lone Rock (Alvarado);6/1

2 Haikal (Franco);4/5

3 Multiplier (Lezcano);7/2

4 Small Bear (Vargas);12/1

5 Vorticity (Correa);5/2

8TH RACE: 1 Mile, Fillies, 3YO, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $70000

1 Lookin Dynamic (Alvarado);6/1

2 Stunning Munnings (Carroll);12/1

3 Quality Heat (Carmouche);9/5

4 Bay Jewel (Davis);8/1

5 Truth Hurts (R-Castro);3/1

6 Autonomous (Franco);2/1

9TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 4YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $30,000.

1 Bridgetothefuture (Gutierrez);15/1

1A Tio Blas (Cardenas);15/1

2 Vineyard Sound (Lezcano);5/2

3 Splitting Eights (R-Castro);20/1

4 Justice Of War (Carmouche);8/5

5 Loaded Joe (Silvera);8/1

6 State Of Mine (Franco);6/1

7 Afleet Mickey (Harkie);20/1

8 Mine The Coin (Worrie);4/1

