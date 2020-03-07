Aqueduct Entries

First post: 1:30 p.m.
1ST RACE: 1 Mile, Fillies, 3YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $68,000.
1 High Opinion (Lezcano);9/2
1A Dare To Try (Fragoso);9/2
2 Halo City (Carmouche);1/1
3 Tonal Vision (D.Davis);5/2
4 Venus Oyzo (Maragh);20/1
5 Wishes And Dreams (R-Castro);10/1
6 Lady Mechanic (B.Hernandez);15/1
7 Sky Queen (Cancel);8/1
2ND RACE: 7 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $32,000.
1 Orchid Party (Maragh);5/2
2 Offlee Irish (Gomez);15/1
3 Jacqueline D (R-Castro);12/1
4 Princess Mikayah (Gutierrez);30/1
5 Malibu Mischief (D.Davis);5/1
6 Nowitna River (Vargas);6/1
7 Zecha (Cancel);9/2
8 Friend Of Liberty (Franco);2/1
3RD RACE: 1 Mile, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, Heavenly Prize Invitational. Purse: $125,000.
1 Crimson Frost (Franco);5/1
2 Espresso Shot (Cancel);8/1
3 No Hayne No Gayne (Gutierrez);6/1
4 Abounding Joy (Alvarado);5/2
5 Newly Minted (Lezcano);4/5
6 Happycrest (Maragh);50/1
4TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $33,000.
1 Sander’s Empire (B.Hernandez);20/1
2 Angels And Us (Worrie);20/1
3 Sweet Breeze (S-Reyes);50/1
4 Firestormy (Brown);50/1
5 Pendolino (Davis);7/2
6 Lovely Escort (Harkie);15/1
7 Rousey (Franco);6/1
8 Eighty Seven North (Cancel);10/1
9 Golden Slumbers (Fukumoto);20/1
10 Funderella (Gutierrez);6/1
11 Deja Raconte (Maragh);9/2
12 Vitanza (Correa);3/1
5TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $31,000.
1 Its A Chance (B.Hernandez);5/1
2 Ma Meatloaf (Vargas);7/2
3 Appletini (Maragh);8/1
4 Ocean Conquest (Fukumoto);50/1
5 Tiz A Kitten (Camacho);15/1
6 Tequila Sunday (Worrie);15/1
7 Miss Hot Stones (Carmouche);3/1
8 Evan’s Nice Now (Harkie);30/1
9 Dirty Bird (Cancel);9/5
6TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $33,000.
1 Da Alpha (Richards);50/1
2 Plebe (Luzzi);6/1
3 Freudian Analyst (S-Reyes);50/1
4 Beta (Harkie);8/1
5 Mr Wonderful (Cancel);3/1
6 Implied Volatility (Vargas);8/5
7 Well In Tune (Camacho);30/1
8 Papa Tom B (Gomez);10/1
9 Daithi (Lezcano);8/1
10 Talespin (D.Davis);8/1
7TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, 4YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $28,000.
1 Neighborhood Bully (S-Reyes);50/1
2 Proud Enough (Fret);30/1
3 Blue Belt (Camacho);7/2
4 Laura’s Posse (Cancel);15/1
5 Mo Diddley (Carmouche);5/2
6 Javelin (Franco);6/1
7 Scarf It Down (D.Davis);5/1
8 Brimstone (Diaz);20/1
9 Moneymeister (Fukumoto);8/1
10 Massey Hall (R-Castro);15/1
11 Saratoga Giro (Maragh);6/1
8TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $70,000.
1 Trans Mississippi (B.Hernandez);30/1
2 Excess Capacity (Maragh);4/1
3 Palomita (Franco);3/1
4 Aunt Babe (Cancel);5/2
5 Quasar (Alvarado);15/1
6 Can U Handle This (Fukumoto);30/1
7 Sadie Lady (Carmouche);7/5
9TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies, 3YO, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $33,000.
1 Mad For Fame (Sone);30/1
1A Maybe A Rainbow (Gomez);30/1
2 Musical Thunder (Love);50/1
3 My Sweet Kat (Lezcano);5/2
4 Eye’m Gone (Fukumoto);50/1
5 Night Orchid (Maragh);8/1
6 Happy Hill Lil (Cancel);12/1
7 Touch Of Nirvana (Franco);7/5
8 Annoula (B.Hernandez);8/1
9 Idaka (Camacho);50/1
10 Empress Luciana (Harkie);20/1
11 Big Red Girl (Correa);12/1
12 Menzamenz (Carmouche);15/1