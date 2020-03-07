Aqueduct Entries
Aqueduct Entries

First post: 1:30 p.m.

1ST RACE: 1 Mile, Fillies, 3YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $68,000.

1 High Opinion (Lezcano);9/2

1A Dare To Try (Fragoso);9/2

2 Halo City (Carmouche);1/1

3 Tonal Vision (D.Davis);5/2

4 Venus Oyzo (Maragh);20/1

5 Wishes And Dreams (R-Castro);10/1

6 Lady Mechanic (B.Hernandez);15/1

7 Sky Queen (Cancel);8/1

2ND RACE: 7 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $32,000.

1 Orchid Party (Maragh);5/2

2 Offlee Irish (Gomez);15/1

3 Jacqueline D (R-Castro);12/1

4 Princess Mikayah (Gutierrez);30/1

5 Malibu Mischief (D.Davis);5/1

6 Nowitna River (Vargas);6/1

7 Zecha (Cancel);9/2

8 Friend Of Liberty (Franco);2/1

3RD RACE: 1 Mile, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, Heavenly Prize Invitational. Purse: $125,000.

1 Crimson Frost (Franco);5/1

2 Espresso Shot (Cancel);8/1

3 No Hayne No Gayne (Gutierrez);6/1

4 Abounding Joy (Alvarado);5/2

5 Newly Minted (Lezcano);4/5

6 Happycrest (Maragh);50/1

4TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $33,000.

1 Sander’s Empire (B.Hernandez);20/1

2 Angels And Us (Worrie);20/1

3 Sweet Breeze (S-Reyes);50/1

4 Firestormy (Brown);50/1

5 Pendolino (Davis);7/2

6 Lovely Escort (Harkie);15/1

7 Rousey (Franco);6/1

8 Eighty Seven North (Cancel);10/1

9 Golden Slumbers (Fukumoto);20/1

10 Funderella (Gutierrez);6/1

11 Deja Raconte (Maragh);9/2

12 Vitanza (Correa);3/1

5TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $31,000.

1 Its A Chance (B.Hernandez);5/1

2 Ma Meatloaf (Vargas);7/2

3 Appletini (Maragh);8/1

4 Ocean Conquest (Fukumoto);50/1

5 Tiz A Kitten (Camacho);15/1

6 Tequila Sunday (Worrie);15/1

7 Miss Hot Stones (Carmouche);3/1

8 Evan’s Nice Now (Harkie);30/1

9 Dirty Bird (Cancel);9/5

6TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $33,000.

1 Da Alpha (Richards);50/1

2 Plebe (Luzzi);6/1

3 Freudian Analyst (S-Reyes);50/1

4 Beta (Harkie);8/1

5 Mr Wonderful (Cancel);3/1

6 Implied Volatility (Vargas);8/5

7 Well In Tune (Camacho);30/1

8 Papa Tom B (Gomez);10/1

9 Daithi (Lezcano);8/1

10 Talespin (D.Davis);8/1

7TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, 4YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $28,000.

1 Neighborhood Bully (S-Reyes);50/1

2 Proud Enough (Fret);30/1

3 Blue Belt (Camacho);7/2

4 Laura’s Posse (Cancel);15/1

5 Mo Diddley (Carmouche);5/2

6 Javelin (Franco);6/1

7 Scarf It Down (D.Davis);5/1

8 Brimstone (Diaz);20/1

9 Moneymeister (Fukumoto);8/1

10 Massey Hall (R-Castro);15/1

11 Saratoga Giro (Maragh);6/1

8TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $70,000.

1 Trans Mississippi (B.Hernandez);30/1

2 Excess Capacity (Maragh);4/1

3 Palomita (Franco);3/1

4 Aunt Babe (Cancel);5/2

5 Quasar (Alvarado);15/1

6 Can U Handle This (Fukumoto);30/1

7 Sadie Lady (Carmouche);7/5

9TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies, 3YO, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $33,000.

1 Mad For Fame (Sone);30/1

1A Maybe A Rainbow (Gomez);30/1

2 Musical Thunder (Love);50/1

3 My Sweet Kat (Lezcano);5/2

4 Eye’m Gone (Fukumoto);50/1

5 Night Orchid (Maragh);8/1

6 Happy Hill Lil (Cancel);12/1

7 Touch Of Nirvana (Franco);7/5

8 Annoula (B.Hernandez);8/1

9 Idaka (Camacho);50/1

10 Empress Luciana (Harkie);20/1

11 Big Red Girl (Correa);12/1

12 Menzamenz (Carmouche);15/1

