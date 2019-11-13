Post time 12:20 p.m.
1ST — 1 mi., 3YOs & up, maiden claiming $25,000. Purse $33,000
1 Dreammaster (Castro,L);15-1
2 Causin’ Trouble (Hernandez,B);20-1
3 Final Say (Carmouche,K);8-1
4 Qaabil (Carroll,D);4-1
5 Single Focus (Davis,D);12-1
6 Yankee Division (Martinez,J);6-1
7 Sneads (Ortiz,I);8-5
8 Bebeau (Maragh,R);7-2
9 Masterprize (Harkie,H);30-1
2ND — 6f, turf, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, claiming $35,000. Purse $44,000
1 Kickin Kimberly (Vargas,J);8-1
2 Bronco Sally (Ortiz,J);6-1
3 Carlisle Belle (Hernandez,B);8-1
4 Prairie Fire (Ortiz,I);4-1
5 Factoring (Franco,M);8-1
6 Merlins Muse (Velazquez,J);5-2
7 Goldmakesmesmile (Harkie,H);20-1
8 Linda’s Ballet (Ortiz,I);6-1
9 Sweet Meadow Mist (Cancel,E);2-1
10 Stonefactor (Rosario,J);7-2
11 Excess Capacity (Lezcano,J);8-1
12 Purely Lucky (Martinez,J);8-1
3RD — 7f, 2YOs, fillies, maiden. Purse $70,000
1 Seaside Retreat (Rosario,J);8-1
2 Water White (Ortiz,I);2-1
3 Kansas Kis (Franco,M);8-1
4 Wicked Happy (Ortiz,J);12-1
5 Persisto (Castellano,J);4-1
6 Mirabell Mei (Davis,D);10-1
7 Lake Avenue (Alvarado,J);9-5
4TH — 1 1/16 mi., turf, 2YOs, maiden. Purse $62,000
1 Legend Of Bam (Ortiz,I);12-1
2 True Palace (Camacho,S);15-1
3 Feeling Dangerous (Castro,L);3-1
4 Smite (Carmouche,K);6-1
5 Forever Wicked (Martinez,J);5-2
6 Cherokee Song (Serrano,K);8-1
7 Stash My Money (DeCarlo,C);30-1
8 Justintimeforwine (Luzzi,M);3-1
9 Ringgood (Velazquez,J);10-1
10 Danzing Dunhill (Franco,M);9-5
11 Mr. Kringle (Lezcano,J);15-1
12 Back Charge (Vargas,J);10-1
5TH — 1 mi., 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, claiming $16,000. Purse $36,000
1 Cotton Candy Cutie (Castro,L);6-1
2 Whyisshesoolucky (Camacho,S);15-1
3 Blissful Breeze (Hernandez,B);20-1
4 Stay Fond (Franco,M);5-2
5 Zecha (Vargas,J);15-1
6 Viradia (Rosario,J);2-1
7 Princess Victoria (Ortiz,I);8-1
8 Miss Loyalty (Davis,D);20-1
9 Unbridledadventure (Diaz,H);6-1
10 Stars Wilburn (Martinez,J);30-1
6TH — 6f, turf, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, allowance optional claiming $40,000. Purse $70,000
1 Bank Examiner (Alvarado,J);7-5
2 Cathy Naz (Ortiz,J);3-1
3 First Appeal (Castellano,J);5-2
4 A Little Faith (Velazquez,J);3-1
5 Sunshine Gal (Vargas,J);15-1
6 Hollywood Cat (Lezcano,J);9-2
7 Hannah’s Smile (Franco,M);5-1
8 Theaterintheround (Rosario,J);10-1
9 Forgotten Hero (Hernandez,B);15-1
10 High Jingo (Ortiz,I);9-2
7TH — 1 mi., 3YOs & up, claiming $40,000. Purse $42,000
1 Dull Knife (Hernandez,B);30-1
2 Chuckles (Alvarado,J);30-1
3 Spectator Sport (Carmouche,K);12-1
4 Sargeant Drive (Ortiz,I);4-1
5 Violent Delights (Carroll,D);15-1
6 Hizaam (Castellano,J);5-2
7 Monmouth Dr (Davis,D);10-1
8 Halstaat (Castro,L);20-1
9 Soul Fight (Rosario,J);8-1
10 Bebe Banker (Vargas,J);8-1
11 Sneakiness (Lezcano,J);7-2
8TH — 1 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, allowance. Purse $75,000
1 Clear Vision (Vargas,J);10-1
2 Conviction Trade (Lezcano,J);6-1
3 Zealous (Rider TBA);2-1
4 Digital Footprint (Franco,M);15-1
5 Blockade (Ortiz,J);8-1
6 Spirit Animal (Ortiz,I);5-2
7 Road To Meath (Castellano,J);10-1
8 Everyonelovesjames (Rosario,J);4-1
9 Chantry Flats (Velazquez,J);9-2
10 Gauguin (Alvarado,J);8-1
9TH — 6f, turf, 3YOs & up, maiden claiming $40,000. Purse $41,000
1 After Prom Party (Alvarado,J);12-1
2 Exchange Fever (Ortiz,I);4-1
3 Silver Token (Lezcano,J);7-2
4 Plebe (Luzzi,M);12-1
5 Clear The Ramp (Davis,D);10-1
6 Sporting Art (Carroll,D);6-1
7 Kid Chocolate (Hernandez,B);30-1
8 Capt. Courageous (Carmouche,K);12-1
9 Gongheifatchoy (Richards,G);30-1
10 Alphalfa (Ortiz,J);4-1
11 Straitouta Congtin (Martinez,J);20-1
12 Millionaire Joe (Castro,L);10-1
13AE No More Miracles (Cancel,E);15-1
14AE Jet For Andy (Cancel,E);30-1
15 Clamor (Castellano,J);8-1
16 The Joke’s On You (Lezcano,J);2-1
