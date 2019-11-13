Post time 12:20 p.m.

1ST — 1 mi., 3YOs & up, maiden claiming $25,000. Purse $33,000

1 Dreammaster (Castro,L);15-1

2 Causin’ Trouble (Hernandez,B);20-1

3 Final Say (Carmouche,K);8-1

4 Qaabil (Carroll,D);4-1

5 Single Focus (Davis,D);12-1

6 Yankee Division (Martinez,J);6-1

7 Sneads (Ortiz,I);8-5

8 Bebeau (Maragh,R);7-2

9 Masterprize (Harkie,H);30-1

2ND — 6f, turf, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, claiming $35,000. Purse $44,000

1 Kickin Kimberly (Vargas,J);8-1

2 Bronco Sally (Ortiz,J);6-1

3 Carlisle Belle (Hernandez,B);8-1

4 Prairie Fire (Ortiz,I);4-1

5 Factoring (Franco,M);8-1

6 Merlins Muse (Velazquez,J);5-2

7 Goldmakesmesmile (Harkie,H);20-1

8 Linda’s Ballet (Ortiz,I);6-1

9 Sweet Meadow Mist (Cancel,E);2-1

10 Stonefactor (Rosario,J);7-2

11 Excess Capacity (Lezcano,J);8-1

12 Purely Lucky (Martinez,J);8-1

3RD — 7f, 2YOs, fillies, maiden. Purse $70,000

1 Seaside Retreat (Rosario,J);8-1

2 Water White (Ortiz,I);2-1

3 Kansas Kis (Franco,M);8-1

4 Wicked Happy (Ortiz,J);12-1

5 Persisto (Castellano,J);4-1

6 Mirabell Mei (Davis,D);10-1

7 Lake Avenue (Alvarado,J);9-5

4TH — 1 1/16 mi., turf, 2YOs, maiden. Purse $62,000

1 Legend Of Bam (Ortiz,I);12-1

2 True Palace (Camacho,S);15-1

3 Feeling Dangerous (Castro,L);3-1

4 Smite (Carmouche,K);6-1

5 Forever Wicked (Martinez,J);5-2

6 Cherokee Song (Serrano,K);8-1

7 Stash My Money (DeCarlo,C);30-1

8 Justintimeforwine (Luzzi,M);3-1

9 Ringgood (Velazquez,J);10-1

10 Danzing Dunhill (Franco,M);9-5

11 Mr. Kringle (Lezcano,J);15-1

12 Back Charge (Vargas,J);10-1

5TH — 1 mi., 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, claiming $16,000. Purse $36,000

1 Cotton Candy Cutie (Castro,L);6-1

2 Whyisshesoolucky (Camacho,S);15-1

3 Blissful Breeze (Hernandez,B);20-1

4 Stay Fond (Franco,M);5-2

5 Zecha (Vargas,J);15-1

6 Viradia (Rosario,J);2-1

7 Princess Victoria (Ortiz,I);8-1

8 Miss Loyalty (Davis,D);20-1

9 Unbridledadventure (Diaz,H);6-1

10 Stars Wilburn (Martinez,J);30-1

6TH — 6f, turf, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, allowance optional claiming $40,000. Purse $70,000

1 Bank Examiner (Alvarado,J);7-5

2 Cathy Naz (Ortiz,J);3-1

3 First Appeal (Castellano,J);5-2

4 A Little Faith (Velazquez,J);3-1

5 Sunshine Gal (Vargas,J);15-1

6 Hollywood Cat (Lezcano,J);9-2

7 Hannah’s Smile (Franco,M);5-1

8 Theaterintheround (Rosario,J);10-1

9 Forgotten Hero (Hernandez,B);15-1

10 High Jingo (Ortiz,I);9-2

7TH — 1 mi., 3YOs & up, claiming $40,000. Purse $42,000

1 Dull Knife (Hernandez,B);30-1

2 Chuckles (Alvarado,J);30-1

3 Spectator Sport (Carmouche,K);12-1

4 Sargeant Drive (Ortiz,I);4-1

5 Violent Delights (Carroll,D);15-1

6 Hizaam (Castellano,J);5-2

7 Monmouth Dr (Davis,D);10-1

8 Halstaat (Castro,L);20-1

9 Soul Fight (Rosario,J);8-1

10 Bebe Banker (Vargas,J);8-1

11 Sneakiness (Lezcano,J);7-2

8TH — 1 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, allowance. Purse $75,000

1 Clear Vision (Vargas,J);10-1

2 Conviction Trade (Lezcano,J);6-1

3 Zealous (Rider TBA);2-1

4 Digital Footprint (Franco,M);15-1

5 Blockade (Ortiz,J);8-1

6 Spirit Animal (Ortiz,I);5-2

7 Road To Meath (Castellano,J);10-1

8 Everyonelovesjames (Rosario,J);4-1

9 Chantry Flats (Velazquez,J);9-2

10 Gauguin (Alvarado,J);8-1

9TH — 6f, turf, 3YOs & up, maiden claiming $40,000. Purse $41,000

1 After Prom Party (Alvarado,J);12-1

2 Exchange Fever (Ortiz,I);4-1

3 Silver Token (Lezcano,J);7-2

4 Plebe (Luzzi,M);12-1

5 Clear The Ramp (Davis,D);10-1

6 Sporting Art (Carroll,D);6-1

7 Kid Chocolate (Hernandez,B);30-1

8 Capt. Courageous (Carmouche,K);12-1

9 Gongheifatchoy (Richards,G);30-1

10 Alphalfa (Ortiz,J);4-1

11 Straitouta Congtin (Martinez,J);20-1

12 Millionaire Joe (Castro,L);10-1

13AE No More Miracles (Cancel,E);15-1

14AE Jet For Andy (Cancel,E);30-1

15 Clamor (Castellano,J);8-1

16 The Joke’s On You (Lezcano,J);2-1

