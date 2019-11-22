First post: Noon

1ST RACE: 6 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $42,000.

1 Bassman Dave (B.Hernandez);9/2 

2 Mister Bobby (Gutierrez);8/1 

3 Mandatory Payout (Carroll);7/5

4 Casper Slew (J.Ortiz);5/2 

5 Riken (Franco);5/1

6 Larceny (Davis);8/1 

2ND RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies, 2YO, Purse: $62,000.

1 Cemetery V I P (Gutierrez);15/1 

2 City Temper (Carmouche);5/2 

3 Lucky Lizzie (Alvarado);6/1 

4 Fractorzation (Davis);10/1 

5 Summer At The Spa (Martinez);10/1 

6 Lottie’s Mizzion (Vargas);8/1

7 White Hot (Diaz);12/1 

8 Chouchou De Boo (Castellano);8/1

9 Voltairine (Cancel);12/1

10 Magnetique (Velazquez);7/2 

11AE Dream Chasing (Alvarado);5/1 

12 Wicked Kheisha (Serrano);30/1

13 Makingcents (TBA);6/1 

14 Irena N Ella (Harkie);20/1

15 Bella Domenica (Cancel);10/1 

16 Aubrey Tate (Carmouche);2/1

3RD RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $66,000.

1 Summer Squeeze (Lezcano);7/2 

2 Tiz A Kitten (Carmouche);15/1

3 Myhartblongstodady (J.Ortiz);4/1

4 Puparee (Serrano);30/1 

5 Minit Maus (Hernandez);30/1 

6 Pecatonica (Castellano);8/1 

7 Miss Jen (Bravo);12/1 

8 Kerry’s Ring (Rosario);9/2

9 Tempers Way (Alvarado);8/1 

10 Paved With Gold (Carroll);12/1

11 Barrel Of Destiny (I.Ortiz);8/1 

12 Sterling Beauty (Franco);15/1

13 Prairie Fire (I.Ortiz);4/1 

14 Summer Fantasy (Luzzi);6/1 

15 Derby Day Zip (TBA);15/1

16 Love And Love (Davis);8/1

4TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $28,000.

1 Brimstone (Diaz);4/1

2 Toohottoevenspeak (Harkie);15/1 

3 Sir Ballantine (Serrano);6/1 

4 What A Catch (B.Hernandez);6/1 

5 My Bernie (Carroll);3/1 

6 So Sublime (Gutierrez);10/1 

7 Gorelli (Davis);8/1 

8 O Shea Can U See (Franco);5/2 

5TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $48,000.

1 Mission Command (Camacho);12/1 

2 Celebration (GB) (Carmouche);6/1 

3 Ethan Hunt (Cancel);15/1 

4 Blueblood (Carroll);10/1 

5 Banana Thief (J.Ortiz);2/1 

6 Psychic Energy (Davis);8/1 

7 Call Wil (I.Ortiz);7/2

8 Swiping Dan (Serrano);30/1 

9 They Shot Sonny (Diaz);20/1 

10 Pool Winner (Franco);5/1 

11AE Mad Munnys (Rosario);12/1

12AE Machtree (Alvarado);8/1

13AE Amblin Man (Gutierrez);15/1

14 Deep Sea (I.Ortiz);5/2 

6TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $70,000.

1 Telephone Talker (J.Ortiz);2/1

2 Stay True (Vargas);20/1 

3 Manolito (Camacho);50/1 

4 Plan Of Attack (Bravo);12/1 

5 Lord Of The Nile (Carroll);20/1 

6 Tapaloof (Davis);15/1 D

7 Kinenos (Castellano);8/1 

8 Mandate (Carmouche);12/1 

9 Eagerly (Velazquez);9/2 

10 Voodoo Zip (Franco);6/1

11 Assiduously (GB) (Rosario);10/1

12 Queens Empire (IRE) (Alvarado);10/1

13 Distorted Sky (TBA);12/1 

14 Farmington Road (TBA);8/1

15 Myamanoi (I.Ortiz);6/1

16 True Palace (TBA);20/1 

7TH RACE: 7 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $75,000.

1 Fast Talking (J.Ortiz);12/1

2 Double Orb (Franco);3/1

3 Charlie Mccoy (Velazquez);4/1 

4 The Caretaker (Lezcano);6/1 

5 Kong Style (I.Ortiz);6/1

6 Zealous (Gutierrez);12/1

7 Free Enterprise (Castellano);9/5 

8 Creative Style (Davis);30/1 

8TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $80,000.

1 Something Magical (Lezcano);10/1

2 Calinas Song (Davis);30/1

3 Buff’s In Love (Vargas);20/1 

4 Miss Mystique (Carmouche);8/1 

5 Honey I’m Good (Velazquez);7/2

6 Albertville (GER) (Franco);4/1

7 Getmotherarose (J.Ortiz);9/2 

8 I’llhandalthecash (Rosario);3/1

9 Golconda (FR) (Richards);20/1

10 Kitten’s Covergirl (I.Ortiz);10/1 

11 Our Circle Of Love (Franco);6/5 

9TH RACE: 1 3/8 Miles, Turf, Red Smith Stakes (Grade III). Purse: $200,000.

1 Tiz A Slam (Bahen);8/1 

2 Petit Fils (FR) (Rosario);8/1 

3 Nakamura (J.Ortiz);10/1 

4 Marzo (I.Ortiz);10/1 

5 Red Right Hand (Velazquez);15/1 

6 Dot Matrix (Lezcano);12/1 

7 Sadler’s Joy (Castellano);8/5 

8 Red Knight (Alvarado);6/1

9 Have At It (Franco);30/14

10 Postulation (Vargas);20/1 

11 Glorious Empire (IRE) (Prado);6/1 

12AE Zumurudee (Bravo);30/1 

13AE Mokheef (Davis);50/1 

14 Backsideofthemoon (Franco);2/1 

15 Bon Raison (TBA);7/2

16 Dynamax Prime (TBA);5/2

