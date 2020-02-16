Aqueduct Entries
First post: 1 p.m.

1ST RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies, 3YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $68,000.

1 Giveitsomewellie (Vargas);7/50

1A Smart Set (D.Davis);7/5

2 Masons Friend (Cardenas);7/2

3 Kashmir Queen (B.Hernandez);12/1

4 Ms. Malevolence (Cancel);8/5

5 Dare To Try (Fragoso);9/2

2ND RACE: 1 Mile, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $75,000.

1 Matty’s Magnum (D.Davis);8/1

2 Stand For The Flag (Lezcano);6/5

3 Jennemily (Franco);3/1

4 Avalina (Cardenas);6/1

5 Honor Way (Cancel);2/1

3RD RACE: 1 1/8 Miles, 3YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $68,000.

1 Replicant (Gutierrez);15/1

2 Cowtown (Franco);8/5

3 Bubba Chuck (Carmouche);15/1

4 Awesome Party (Cancel);5/1

5 Distorted Sky (Lezcano);6/5

6 Zuzudini (D.Davis);6/1

4TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 4YO and up, Starter Allowance. Purse: $55,000.

1 Tale Of Mist (Cancel);8/1

2 Invest (Vargas);7/2 Vargas

3 Mental Model (Lezcano);9/2

4 Mister Bobby (Gutierrez);6/1

5 Digital Footprint (D.Davis);10/1

6 Seanow (Carmouche);8/1

7 Hardcore Folklore (Cardenas);12/1

8 Latin Love Bug (Harkie);30/1

9 Who’s In Charge (Franco);3/1

10 Cause Of Action (Luzzi);15/1

5TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, 4YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $28,000.

1 The Forty Factor (Gutierrez);4/1

2 Blueblood (Carmouche);5/1

3 Malibu Action (Franco);8/1

4 Brimstone (Harkie);10/1

5 Laura’s Posse (R-Castro);8/1

6 Nuclear Code (Cancel);9/2

7 So Sublime (Inirio);20/1

8 Scarf It Down (Cardenas);7/2

9 Liam Lets Go (Correa);6/1

6TH RACE: 7 Furlongs, Fillies, 3YO, Starter Optional Claiming. Purse: $55,000.

1 Make Or Break (D.Davis);4/1

2 The New Miami (R-Castro);30/1

3 Wiggle And Jiggle (Cardenas);6/1

4 Lake Chicot (Gutierrez);15/1

5 Rude Awaking (Cancel);7/2

6 Officer Hutchy (Lezcano);2/1

7 Cruising Strong (Carmouche);8/1

8 Vibrancy (Franco);5/1

9 Bella Invasion (Camacho);50/1

7TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $64,000.

1 Bustin To Please (Carmouche);3/1

1A Bustin Scones (Gutierrez);3/1

2 Party In The Raine (Gomez);8/1

3 Ella’s Song (Cancel);15/1

4 Queendom (Cardenas);12/1

5 Trouble For Skylar (Franco);9/5

6 Accabonac Harbor (D.Davis);8/1

7 Jacqueline D (R-Castro);10/1

8 Awesome Debate (Vargas);12/1

9 PP10 Wailin Josie (Harkie);6/1

8TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, 4YO and up, Hollie Hughes Stakes. Purse: $100,000.

1 My Boy Tate (Franco);3/1

2 Morning Breez (Cancel);10/1

3 Binkster (D.Davis);15/1

4 Amundson (Vargas);8/1

5 P J Advantage (Gomez);20/1

6 Cerretalto (Gutierrez);9/2

7 Eye Luv Lulu (Lezcano);3/1

8 Arthur’s Hope (Carmouche);5/2

9TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, 3YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $60,000.

1 True Palace (Martinez);30/1

2 Krugerrand (Camacho);30/1

3 Lorenzen (Cancel);15/1

4 Signified (B. Hernandez);8/1

5 Daithi (Correa);20/1

6 Liquor (Fukumoto);30/1

7 Double Shot (Cardenas);6/1

8 Constant Quest (Harkie);50/1

9 Devil’s Code (Franco);12/1

10 Threepointninenine (Gutierrez);15/1

11 Ernie Banker (D.Davis);12/1

12 Walrus Gumboot (Lezcano);6/1

13 Dangerous Edge (Carmouche);8/1

14 More Graytful (Vargas);2/1

15AE Saratoga Pal (D.Davis);10/1

