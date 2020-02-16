Aqueduct Entries

First post: 1 p.m.
1ST RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies, 3YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $68,000.
1 Giveitsomewellie (Vargas);7/50
1A Smart Set (D.Davis);7/5
2 Masons Friend (Cardenas);7/2
3 Kashmir Queen (B.Hernandez);12/1
4 Ms. Malevolence (Cancel);8/5
5 Dare To Try (Fragoso);9/2
2ND RACE: 1 Mile, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $75,000.
1 Matty’s Magnum (D.Davis);8/1
2 Stand For The Flag (Lezcano);6/5
3 Jennemily (Franco);3/1
4 Avalina (Cardenas);6/1
5 Honor Way (Cancel);2/1
3RD RACE: 1 1/8 Miles, 3YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $68,000.
1 Replicant (Gutierrez);15/1
2 Cowtown (Franco);8/5
3 Bubba Chuck (Carmouche);15/1
4 Awesome Party (Cancel);5/1
5 Distorted Sky (Lezcano);6/5
6 Zuzudini (D.Davis);6/1
4TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 4YO and up, Starter Allowance. Purse: $55,000.
1 Tale Of Mist (Cancel);8/1
2 Invest (Vargas);7/2 Vargas
3 Mental Model (Lezcano);9/2
4 Mister Bobby (Gutierrez);6/1
5 Digital Footprint (D.Davis);10/1
6 Seanow (Carmouche);8/1
7 Hardcore Folklore (Cardenas);12/1
8 Latin Love Bug (Harkie);30/1
9 Who’s In Charge (Franco);3/1
10 Cause Of Action (Luzzi);15/1
5TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, 4YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $28,000.
1 The Forty Factor (Gutierrez);4/1
2 Blueblood (Carmouche);5/1
3 Malibu Action (Franco);8/1
4 Brimstone (Harkie);10/1
5 Laura’s Posse (R-Castro);8/1
6 Nuclear Code (Cancel);9/2
7 So Sublime (Inirio);20/1
8 Scarf It Down (Cardenas);7/2
9 Liam Lets Go (Correa);6/1
6TH RACE: 7 Furlongs, Fillies, 3YO, Starter Optional Claiming. Purse: $55,000.
1 Make Or Break (D.Davis);4/1
2 The New Miami (R-Castro);30/1
3 Wiggle And Jiggle (Cardenas);6/1
4 Lake Chicot (Gutierrez);15/1
5 Rude Awaking (Cancel);7/2
6 Officer Hutchy (Lezcano);2/1
7 Cruising Strong (Carmouche);8/1
8 Vibrancy (Franco);5/1
9 Bella Invasion (Camacho);50/1
7TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $64,000.
1 Bustin To Please (Carmouche);3/1
1A Bustin Scones (Gutierrez);3/1
2 Party In The Raine (Gomez);8/1
3 Ella’s Song (Cancel);15/1
4 Queendom (Cardenas);12/1
5 Trouble For Skylar (Franco);9/5
6 Accabonac Harbor (D.Davis);8/1
7 Jacqueline D (R-Castro);10/1
8 Awesome Debate (Vargas);12/1
9 PP10 Wailin Josie (Harkie);6/1
8TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, 4YO and up, Hollie Hughes Stakes. Purse: $100,000.
1 My Boy Tate (Franco);3/1
2 Morning Breez (Cancel);10/1
3 Binkster (D.Davis);15/1
4 Amundson (Vargas);8/1
5 P J Advantage (Gomez);20/1
6 Cerretalto (Gutierrez);9/2
7 Eye Luv Lulu (Lezcano);3/1
8 Arthur’s Hope (Carmouche);5/2
9TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, 3YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $60,000.
1 True Palace (Martinez);30/1
2 Krugerrand (Camacho);30/1
3 Lorenzen (Cancel);15/1
4 Signified (B. Hernandez);8/1
5 Daithi (Correa);20/1
6 Liquor (Fukumoto);30/1
7 Double Shot (Cardenas);6/1
8 Constant Quest (Harkie);50/1
9 Devil’s Code (Franco);12/1
10 Threepointninenine (Gutierrez);15/1
11 Ernie Banker (D.Davis);12/1
12 Walrus Gumboot (Lezcano);6/1
13 Dangerous Edge (Carmouche);8/1
14 More Graytful (Vargas);2/1
15AE Saratoga Pal (D.Davis);10/1