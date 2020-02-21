Aqueduct Entries

First post: 1:20 p.m.
1ST RACE: 1 Mile, 4YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $30,000.
1 Tio Blas (Maragh);20/1
2 Well In Tune (Camacho);30/1
3 Splitting Eights (R-Castro);10/1
4 Sneads (Vargas);4/5
5 Informed Consent (Cancel);7/2
6 Seediskid (Harkie);20/1
7 Tony Small (Franco);5/2
2ND RACE: 6 Furlongs, 4YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $22,000.
1 Lucky Six (Gomez);10/1
2 Professor Snape (Camacho);30/1
3 Moneymeister (Fukumoto);8/1
4 We Should Talk (Franco);8/5
5 Daddy D T (D.Davis);5/2
6 Booby Trap (Flores);20/1
7 Rally Cap (Lezcano);2/1
3RD RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies, 3YOs, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $60,000.
1 Idaka (Camacho);15/1
2 Pot Of Hunny (Cancel);3/1
3 Honey Money (Lezcano);8/5
4 Leyte (D.Davis);6/1
5 New York Supreme (Gutierrez);7/2
6 Smokin Hot Kiss (B.Hernandez);20/1
7 Choose Happiness (Alvarado);5/1
4TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $46,000.
1 Camorra (Correa);4/1
2 Bertranda (Franco);8/5
3 Dirty Bird (D.Davis);8/1
4 Tayler’s The Boss (Carmouche);12/1
5 First Forever (Cancel);10/1
6 Letmetakethiscall (Lezcano);7/5
5TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 4YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $28,000.
1 Union Wise (Martinez);50/1
2 Mac’s Revolution (Camacho);10/1
3 Takeoff (Harkie);30/1
4 Septimius Severus (Franco);2/1
5 No More Miracles (D.Davis);9/2
6 Beach Front (Vargas);5/1
7 Preternatural (Cancel);7/2
8 I’m Elmer J Fudd (Gutierrez);12/1
9 Letzgometz (Maragh);15/1
10 Running Violence (S-Reyes);30/1
11 Talent Scout (Flores);15/1
6TH RACE: 1 Mile, 3YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $60,000.
1 Aintitfunkynow (Franco);5/2
2 Farragut (Cancel);7/2
3 Whichwaytomalibu (Alvarado);6/1
4 Jerry The Nipper (Lezcano);2/1
5 A Vow Of Beauty (D.Davis);8/1
6 Unbridled John (R-Castro);12/1
7 Stash My Money (Gutierrez);12/1
8 Emcee Prime (Fret);30/1
7TH RACE: 1 Mile, 4YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $67,000.
1 Playwright (Franco);3/1
2 Durkin’s Call (Carmouche);6/1
3 Carthon (Correa);4/1
4 Joe’s Smokin Gun (Lezcano);5/2
5 Horoscope (R-Castro);10/1
6 Big Mountain (D.Davis);9/2
7 Real Dan (Maragh);30/1
8 Frosted Ice (Alvarado);10/1
8TH RACE: 1 Mile, 4YO and up, Haynesfield Stakes. Purse: $100,000.
1 Mr. Buff (Alvarado);4/5
2 Syndergaard (Lezcano);3/1
3 Honor Up (Franco);4/1
4 I Love Jaxson (Cancel);5/1
5 Twisted Tom (D.Davis);12/1
6 Fleet Irish (Gomez);30/1
9TH RACE: 1 Mile, Fillies, 3YOs, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $33,000.
1 Shes Euphoric (S-Reyes);15/1
2 Mizzen The Mark (Cancel);8/1
3 Wicked Kheisha (Fukumoto);6/1
4 Empress Luciana (Camacho);12/1
5 Broadway Angel (Lezcano);7/2
6 On To Cincinnati (Luzzi);30/1
7 Lil Morning Star (Richards);20/1
8 Desbordes (Franco);3/1
9 Stuy Town Baby (D.Davis);8/1
10 Playboys Pitch (Brown);30/1
11 Just Stay Home (Correa);4/1