Aqueduct Entries
agate

Aqueduct Entries

First post: 1:20 p.m.

1ST RACE: 1 Mile, 4YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $30,000.

1 Tio Blas (Maragh);20/1

2 Well In Tune (Camacho);30/1

3 Splitting Eights (R-Castro);10/1

4 Sneads (Vargas);4/5

5 Informed Consent (Cancel);7/2

6 Seediskid (Harkie);20/1

7 Tony Small (Franco);5/2

2ND RACE: 6 Furlongs, 4YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $22,000.

1 Lucky Six (Gomez);10/1

2 Professor Snape (Camacho);30/1

3 Moneymeister (Fukumoto);8/1

4 We Should Talk (Franco);8/5

5 Daddy D T (D.Davis);5/2

6 Booby Trap (Flores);20/1

7 Rally Cap (Lezcano);2/1

3RD RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies, 3YOs, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $60,000.

1 Idaka (Camacho);15/1

2 Pot Of Hunny (Cancel);3/1

3 Honey Money (Lezcano);8/5

4 Leyte (D.Davis);6/1

5 New York Supreme (Gutierrez);7/2

6 Smokin Hot Kiss (B.Hernandez);20/1

7 Choose Happiness (Alvarado);5/1

4TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $46,000.

1 Camorra (Correa);4/1

2 Bertranda (Franco);8/5

3 Dirty Bird (D.Davis);8/1

4 Tayler’s The Boss (Carmouche);12/1

5 First Forever (Cancel);10/1

6 Letmetakethiscall (Lezcano);7/5

5TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 4YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $28,000.

1 Union Wise (Martinez);50/1

2 Mac’s Revolution (Camacho);10/1

3 Takeoff (Harkie);30/1

4 Septimius Severus (Franco);2/1

5 No More Miracles (D.Davis);9/2

6 Beach Front (Vargas);5/1

7 Preternatural (Cancel);7/2

8 I’m Elmer J Fudd (Gutierrez);12/1

9 Letzgometz (Maragh);15/1

10 Running Violence (S-Reyes);30/1

11 Talent Scout (Flores);15/1

6TH RACE: 1 Mile, 3YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $60,000.

1 Aintitfunkynow (Franco);5/2

2 Farragut (Cancel);7/2

3 Whichwaytomalibu (Alvarado);6/1

4 Jerry The Nipper (Lezcano);2/1

5 A Vow Of Beauty (D.Davis);8/1

6 Unbridled John (R-Castro);12/1

7 Stash My Money (Gutierrez);12/1

8 Emcee Prime (Fret);30/1

7TH RACE: 1 Mile, 4YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $67,000.

1 Playwright (Franco);3/1

2 Durkin’s Call (Carmouche);6/1

3 Carthon (Correa);4/1

4 Joe’s Smokin Gun (Lezcano);5/2

5 Horoscope (R-Castro);10/1

6 Big Mountain (D.Davis);9/2

7 Real Dan (Maragh);30/1

8 Frosted Ice (Alvarado);10/1

8TH RACE: 1 Mile, 4YO and up, Haynesfield Stakes. Purse: $100,000.

1 Mr. Buff (Alvarado);4/5

2 Syndergaard (Lezcano);3/1

3 Honor Up (Franco);4/1

4 I Love Jaxson (Cancel);5/1

5 Twisted Tom (D.Davis);12/1

6 Fleet Irish (Gomez);30/1

9TH RACE: 1 Mile, Fillies, 3YOs, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $33,000.

1 Shes Euphoric (S-Reyes);15/1

2 Mizzen The Mark (Cancel);8/1

3 Wicked Kheisha (Fukumoto);6/1

4 Empress Luciana (Camacho);12/1

5 Broadway Angel (Lezcano);7/2

6 On To Cincinnati (Luzzi);30/1

7 Lil Morning Star (Richards);20/1

8 Desbordes (Franco);3/1

9 Stuy Town Baby (D.Davis);8/1

10 Playboys Pitch (Brown);30/1

11 Just Stay Home (Correa);4/1

