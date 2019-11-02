First post: Noon

1ST RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $70,000.

1 Amazing Ride (Franco);8/5

2 Sengekontacket (Saez);7/2

3 Brooke And Emory (J.Ortiz);8/1

4 Bay Jewel (Davis);12/1

5 Autonomous (Castellano);5/2

6 Sky Tap (I.Ortiz);4/1

2ND RACE: 1 Mile, Turf, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $66,000.

1 Worth A Shot (Lezcano);5/2

1A Beachside (Lezcano);5/2

2 Risky Sour (Luzzi);15/1

3 Rockin Jo (B.Hernandez);15/1

4 Legion Storm (TBA);5/1

5 Dashing Dan (Saez);8/1

6 Impazible Odds (Franco);6/1

7 Big Wonder (Serrano);20/1

8 Albie (Castellano);9/2

9 Jo’s Bold Cat (Carmouche);4/1

10 Nutzforboltz (I.Ortiz);9/2

3RD RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $48,000.

1 Majestic Affair (Reyes);6/1

2 Royal Asset (Diaz);9/2

3 Swiping Dan (Martinez);8/1

4 Thousand Percent (J.Ortiz);8/1

5 Carrier Landing (Franco);5/1

6 They Shot Sonny (Camacho);10/1

7 Aristocratic (Davis);5/2

8 Deep Sea (Saez);9/2

4TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $70,000.

1 Somes Sound (Alvarado);7/5

2 Up And Onward (Lezcano);6/1

3 Fabulous Fun (J.Ortiz);8/1

4 Gongheifatchoy (Richards);30/1

5 Mucho Sunshine (Cancel);30/1

6 Long Term Thinking (Castellano);5/2

7 Jake Rocks (Maragh);15/1

8 Alan’s Argument (Carmouche);8/1

9 Ownitifyouwantit (Saez);10/1

5TH RACE: 1 Mile, Turf, Fillies, 2YO, Chelsey Flower Stakes. Purse: $100,000.

1 Sky Kitten (Cancel);30/1

2 Bredenbury (IRE) (Castellano);8/1

3 Wicked Title (R-Castro);15/1

4 Micheline (Lezcano);8/1

5 English Breeze (Franco);7/2

6 Speaktomeofsummer (Alvarado);12/1

7 Lady Fatima (Davis);8/1

8 Quality Heat (I.Ortiz);6/1

9 Sparkling Sky (J.Ortiz);3/1

10 Astoria Kitten (Carmouche);6/1

6TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $70,000.

1 Psychic Energy (Davis);8/1

1A Leaky Cup (TBA);8/1

2 Ethan Hunt (Carmouche);12/1

3 We Should Talk (Bravo);8/1

4 Light The Posse (Cancel);12/1

5 Fast Getaway (J.Ortiz);6/1

6 Bourbon Mission (Franco);5/1

7 Manoffire (Maragh);20/1

8 Dowse’s Beach (I.Ortiz);5/2

9 Le General (Saez);9/2

10 Elektronic (Lezcano);10/1

11AE Mission Command (R-Castro);10/1

12AE Discretionary Marq (Alvarado);7/2

13 Sudden Surprise (Carmouche);10/1

7TH RACE: 1 Mile, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $80,000.

1 Vincento (J.Ortiz);7/2

2 Guns Of Steel (Diaz);6/1

3 Proven Reserves (I.Ortiz);3/1

4 Ruby Bleu (Rodriguez);12/1

5 Backsideofthemoon (Franco);4/1

6 Tour De Force (Saez);7/2

7 Seethisquick (Martinez);10/1

8 Westerland (GB) (Carmouche);12/1

8TH RACE: 1 1/2 Miles, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Zagora Stakes. Purse: $125,000.

1 Homeland Security (Franco);10/1

2 Not In Jeopardy (Cancel);30/1

3 Beau Belle (Saez);10/1

4 Fools Gold (Castellano);3/1

5 Empressof The Nile (I.Ortiz);7/2

6 Lady Montdore (Bravo);10/1

7 Wegetsdamunnys (Carmouche);15/1

8 Lemon Zip (Conner);6/1

9 Mercilla (J.Ortiz);15/1

10 War Cabinet (Lezcano);12/1

11 Pamina (Alvarado);12/1

12 Sky Full Of Stars (GER) (McCarthy);12/1

9TH RACE: 1 Mile, 2YO, Nashua Stakes (Grade III). Purse: $150,000.

1 Spycraft (Lezcano);8/1

2 Americanus (Franco);15/1

3 Liveyourbeastlife (Saez);30/1

4 Polar Bear Pete (Davis);30/1

5 Independence Hall (J.Ortiz);8/1

6 Lebda (McCarthy);6/1

7 Chase Tracker (I.Ortiz);7/2

8 Meru (Castellano);5/2

9 Famished (Alvarado);8/1

10 Ashaar (Bravo);5/1

10TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $41,000.

1 Sweet Ride (I.Ortiz);12/1

2 What’s To Blame (Franco);5/2

3 Don Ciccio (Serrano);30/1

4 Camouflaged Kisser (Fragoso);30/1

5 Cavaradossi (Alvarado);10/1

6 Cool Your Boots (R-Castro);20/1

7 Red Mule (Lezcano);5/1

8 Point Of Humor (Davis);3/1

9 Mr. Mike (Castellano);6/1

10 Good Solution (Carmouche);8/1

11AE Duncastle (Carroll);3/1

12AE Knockout Punch (Cancel);15/1

13AE Azzedine (FR) (Harkie);30/1

14 Blacktop Legend (Lezcano);5/2

