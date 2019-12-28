Aqueduct Entries

Post Time 12:30 p.m.
1ST RACE
1 Mile, 3 year olds and up, Claiming $16,000. Purse $36,000.
1 Gypsum Johnny (Lezcano);4-1
2 Seven Lilies (Rodriguez Castro);15-1
3 Daddy D T (Davis);2-1
4 Poshsky (Silvera);8-1
5 Orpheus (Cancel);5-1
6 Local Hero (Correa);20-1
7 Sandy Lane (Gutierrez);8-1
8 Blame The Thief (Franco);7-1
2ND RACE
6 Furlongs, Fillies, 2 year olds, Allowance Optional Claiming $80,000. Purse $64,000.
1 Firenze Freedom (Lezcano);5-2
2 Sneaky Surprise (Franco);8-1
3 Officer Hutchy (Davis);4-1
4 Shadolamo (Rodriguez Castro);15-1
5 Playtone (Diaz);9-5
6 Violent Point (Alvarado);8-1
7 Aubrey Tate (Carmouche);6-1
3RD RACE
1 Mile, 2 year olds, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $60,000.
1 Cold Hard Cash (Lezcano);8-5
2 Justintimeforwine (Davis);6-1
3 Superego (Carmouche);12-1
4 Empire Express (Alvarado);5-1
5 Future Book (Vargas);10-1
6 Pave It (Cancel);15-1
7 Zipalong (Franco);8-1
8 Brunate (Correa);15-1
9 Forever Wicked (Gutierrez);9-2
4TH RACE
7 Furlongs, 3 year olds and up, Claiming $25,000. Purse $37,000.
1 Call The Cat (B.Hernandez);12-1
2 Loverboy Lou (Carmouche);9-2
3 Conforto (Davis);12-1
4 Northern Haze (Cancel);6-1
5 Take It To Scale (Vargas);12-1
6 Our Honor (Diaz);20-1
7 Rally Cap (Lezcano);4-1
8 Horoscope (Franco);10-1
9 Family Biz (Carroll);5-1
10 London House (Correa);7-2
5TH RACE
1 Mile, 2 year olds, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $60,000.
1 Valid Quest (Carroll);10-1
2 Selfmade (Alvarado);12-1
3 Stash My Money (Silvera);20-1
4 Go Rudy Go (Gutierrez);8-1
5 Too Early (Lezcano);5-1
6 Wild Banker (Carmouche);6-1
7 Fivestar Bandit (Davis);20-1
8 Ringgood (Franco);6-1
9 Hellbender (Cancel);7-5
10 Oneshotatforever (Martinez);30-1
6TH RACE
1 Mile, Fillies and mares, 3 year olds and up, Allowance. Purse $64,000.
1 Tappanzee (Diaz);15-1
2 Ok Honey (Harkie);30-1
3 The Great Johanna (Alvarado);2-1
4 Carlisle Belle (B.Hernandez);10-1
5 Love And Love (Davis);10-1
6 Bustin Scones (Rodrgz Castro);15-1
7 Tiz A Kitten (Silvera);20-1
8 Am Impazible (Cancel,E);4-1
9 Peaches And Spice (Worrie);30-1
10 Offlee Irish (Gutierrez);20-1
11 Paved With Gold (Carroll);7-2
12 Zecha (Serrano);15-1
7TH RACE
7 Furlongs, Three year olds & up, Allowance. Purse $70,000.
1 I Love Jaxson (Cancel);9-2
2 Creative Style (Camacho);15-1
3 Spectre Bond (Carmouche);8-1
4 Somes Sound (Alvarado);5-1
5 Ark In The Dark (Silvera);15-1
6 American Rule (B.Hernandez);30-1
7 Charlie Mccoy (Franco);8-1
8 Sicilia Mike (Davis);10-1
9 Potomac (Diaz);7-2
10 The Caretaker (Lezcano);3-1
8TH RACE
1 1/8 Mile, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Bay Ridge Stakes. Purse $100,000.
1 Out Of Orbit (Franco);6-1
2 Fight On Lucy (Gutierrez);30-1
3 Held Accountable (Cancel);4-1
4 Lucky Move (Carmouche);8-1
5 Our Super Nova (Alvarado);4-5
6 Mrs. Orb (Davis);6-1
7 Cartwheel (Lezcano);10-1
9TH RACE
1 Mile, 2 year olds, Maiden Claiming $30,000. Purse $35,000.
1 Now And Again (Serrano);10-1
2 Super Wicked Charm (Carmche);12-1
3 Bobbyfromthepalm (Franco);4-1
4 Drink To The Clown (Diaz);30-1
5 Icy Dude (Lezcano);8-1
6 Yah Huh (Martinez);8-1
7 Uncle Ned (Davis);5-2
8 Little Mazzy (Alvarado);10-1
9 John Want Revenge (Fukumoto);50-1
10 Hostile Witness (Gutierrez);6-1
11 Geils Rocks (Vargas);20-1
12 Lightning Rob (Rodrigz Castro);15-1
13AE Bay Burner 15/1 Martinez);15-1