Aqueduct Entries
agate

Aqueduct Entries

  • 0

Post Time 12:30 p.m.

1ST RACE

1 Mile, 3 year olds and up, Claiming $16,000. Purse $36,000.

1 Gypsum Johnny (Lezcano);4-1

2 Seven Lilies (Rodriguez Castro);15-1

3 Daddy D T (Davis);2-1

4 Poshsky (Silvera);8-1

5 Orpheus (Cancel);5-1

6 Local Hero (Correa);20-1

7 Sandy Lane (Gutierrez);8-1

8 Blame The Thief (Franco);7-1

2ND RACE

6 Furlongs, Fillies, 2 year olds, Allowance Optional Claiming $80,000. Purse $64,000.

1 Firenze Freedom (Lezcano);5-2

2 Sneaky Surprise (Franco);8-1

3 Officer Hutchy (Davis);4-1

4 Shadolamo (Rodriguez Castro);15-1

5 Playtone (Diaz);9-5

6 Violent Point (Alvarado);8-1

7 Aubrey Tate (Carmouche);6-1

3RD RACE

1 Mile, 2 year olds, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $60,000.

1 Cold Hard Cash (Lezcano);8-5

2 Justintimeforwine (Davis);6-1

3 Superego (Carmouche);12-1

4 Empire Express (Alvarado);5-1

5 Future Book (Vargas);10-1

6 Pave It (Cancel);15-1

7 Zipalong (Franco);8-1

8 Brunate (Correa);15-1

9 Forever Wicked (Gutierrez);9-2

4TH RACE

7 Furlongs, 3 year olds and up, Claiming $25,000. Purse $37,000.

1 Call The Cat (B.Hernandez);12-1

2 Loverboy Lou (Carmouche);9-2

3 Conforto (Davis);12-1

4 Northern Haze (Cancel);6-1

5 Take It To Scale (Vargas);12-1

6 Our Honor (Diaz);20-1

7 Rally Cap (Lezcano);4-1

8 Horoscope (Franco);10-1

9 Family Biz (Carroll);5-1

10 London House (Correa);7-2

5TH RACE

1 Mile, 2 year olds, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $60,000.

1 Valid Quest (Carroll);10-1

2 Selfmade (Alvarado);12-1

3 Stash My Money (Silvera);20-1

4 Go Rudy Go (Gutierrez);8-1

5 Too Early (Lezcano);5-1

6 Wild Banker (Carmouche);6-1

7 Fivestar Bandit (Davis);20-1

8 Ringgood (Franco);6-1

9 Hellbender (Cancel);7-5

10 Oneshotatforever (Martinez);30-1

6TH RACE

1 Mile, Fillies and mares, 3 year olds and up, Allowance. Purse $64,000.

1 Tappanzee (Diaz);15-1

2 Ok Honey (Harkie);30-1

3 The Great Johanna (Alvarado);2-1

4 Carlisle Belle (B.Hernandez);10-1

5 Love And Love (Davis);10-1

6 Bustin Scones (Rodrgz Castro);15-1

7 Tiz A Kitten (Silvera);20-1

8 Am Impazible (Cancel,E);4-1

9 Peaches And Spice (Worrie);30-1

10 Offlee Irish (Gutierrez);20-1

11 Paved With Gold (Carroll);7-2

12 Zecha (Serrano);15-1

7TH RACE

7 Furlongs, Three year olds & up, Allowance. Purse $70,000.

1 I Love Jaxson (Cancel);9-2

2 Creative Style (Camacho);15-1

3 Spectre Bond (Carmouche);8-1

4 Somes Sound (Alvarado);5-1

5 Ark In The Dark (Silvera);15-1

6 American Rule (B.Hernandez);30-1

7 Charlie Mccoy (Franco);8-1

8 Sicilia Mike (Davis);10-1

9 Potomac (Diaz);7-2

10 The Caretaker (Lezcano);3-1

8TH RACE

1 1/8 Mile, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Bay Ridge Stakes. Purse $100,000.

1 Out Of Orbit (Franco);6-1

2 Fight On Lucy (Gutierrez);30-1

3 Held Accountable (Cancel);4-1

4 Lucky Move (Carmouche);8-1

5 Our Super Nova (Alvarado);4-5

6 Mrs. Orb (Davis);6-1

7 Cartwheel (Lezcano);10-1

9TH RACE

1 Mile, 2 year olds, Maiden Claiming $30,000. Purse $35,000.

1 Now And Again (Serrano);10-1

2 Super Wicked Charm (Carmche);12-1

3 Bobbyfromthepalm (Franco);4-1

4 Drink To The Clown (Diaz);30-1

5 Icy Dude (Lezcano);8-1

6 Yah Huh (Martinez);8-1

7 Uncle Ned (Davis);5-2

8 Little Mazzy (Alvarado);10-1

9 John Want Revenge (Fukumoto);50-1

10 Hostile Witness (Gutierrez);6-1

11 Geils Rocks (Vargas);20-1

12 Lightning Rob (Rodrigz Castro);15-1

13AE Bay Burner 15/1 Martinez);15-1

