Aqueduct Entries

Post Time 1:30 p.m

1ST RACE

1 Mile, 3 year olds, Maiden Claiming $25,000. Purse $33,000.

1 Timing (Carmouche);7-2

2 John Want Revenge (Fukumoto);30-1

3 Icy Dude (Lezcano);5-2

4 Hostile Witness (Franco);9-2

5 Judiths Cougar (Maragh);12-1

6 Lost In Rome (Cancel,E);4-1

7 Lucky E (Brown);30-1

8 Lightning Rob (Castro);3-1

2ND RACE

1 Mile, 4 year olds and up, Claiming $16,000. Purse $31,000.

1 Purchasing Power (Reyes);1-1

1A Bears Mafia (Lezcano);1-1

2 Inclunation (Davis);8-1

3 Somebody (Correa);8-1

4 Dooley (Cancel);6-1

5 Sargeant Drive (Franco);3-1

6 Local Edition (Alvarado);15-1

7 Vineyard Sound (Maragh);10-1

3RD RACE

6 Furlongs, 4 year olds and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $60,000.

1 Big Boy Mo (Maragh);6-1

2 Apex Predator (Camacho);12-1

3 Disciplanarian (Davis);10-1

4 Freudian Fate (Lezcano);2-1

5 Hot Brown (Franco);4-1

6 Bank Gala (Carmouche);12-1

7 Kid D’oro (Cancel);9-5

4TH RACE

6 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, Four year olds and up, Claiming $16,000. Purse $28,000.

1 Our Ticket (Davis);20-1

2 Kinky Sox (Cancel,E);12-1

3 Wisconsin Night (Lezcano);2-1

4 Teletype (Franco);8-5

5 Barbara P (Harkie);12-1

6 Dazzling Speed (Maragh);5-1

7 Bourbon High (Camacho);8-1

8 Here Comes Helen (Worrie);30-1

9 Moon Over Victoria (Correa);20-1

5TH RACE

1 Mile, Fillies & mares, 4 year olds & up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $60,000.

1 Flattering Eyes (Correa);6-1

2 Spin Your Partner (Vargas);3-1

3 Amos (Davis);6-5

4 Here Comes Bubbles (Fret);15-1

5 Ukiah (Worrie);30-1

6 Dancing Slippers (Fukumoto);8-1

7 Deep Space (Alvarado);9-2

8 Magical Romance (Gomez);30-1

6TH RACE

6 Furlongs, Fillies, 3 year olds, SOC $50,000. Purse $55,000.

1 The Important One (Davis);5-1

2 Punk Rock Princess (Correa);5-2

3 Ms. Malevolence (Cancel);6-1

4 Wicked Amber (Harkie);20-1

5 Bella Invasion (Fukumoto);30-1

6 Rude Awaking (Lezcano);9-5

7 Left Leaning Lucy (Franco);8-1

8 Wedontbelieveher (Maragh);6-1

7TH RACE

1 Mile, 4 year olds and up, Claiming $35,000. Purse $40,000.

1 Starting Point (Franco);7-5

1A Spectator Sport (Cancel);7-5

2 Family Biz (Carmouche);10-1

3 Promo Code (Lezcano);2-1

4 Latin Love Bug (Correa);30-1

5 Vintage Hollywood (Davis);6-1

6 Local Counsel (Maragh);15-1

7 Later Cat (Rodriguez Castro);4-1

8TH RACE

6 1/2 Furlongs, 4 year olds and up, Allowance Optional Claiming $62,500. Purse $75,000.

1 Hawaiian Noises (BHernandez);20-1

1A The Sicarii (Camacho);20-1

2 Topper T (Alvarado);15-1

3 Chateau (Maragh);6-1

4 Seethisquick (Martinez);30-1

5 Vorticity (Correa);10-1

6 Legit (Lezcano);5-1

7 Sicilia Mike (Cancel);6-1

8 Hoffenheim (Vargas);8-1

9 Mr. Dougie Fresh (Carmouche);4-1

10 Identity Politics (Franco);7-2

11 Explorationist 12/1 Davis,D);12-1

9TH RACE

6 Furlongs, 3 year olds, Maiden Claiming $25,000. Purse $33,000.

1 Boardwalk Bob (Luzzi);20-1

2 Dawn’s Early Light (Carmouche);5-1

3 Number One Dillon (Correa);15-1

4 Macho Boy (Rodriguez Castro);20-1

5 Wesworld (Davis);6-1

6 Look Out Jayce (Worrie);30-1

7 Go Rudy Go (Franco);6-1

8 Broadway Joe (Santiago Reyes);50-1

9 Imperio D (Diaz);12-1

10 Chiricahua (Hernandez);20-1

11 Dangerous Edge (Cancel);4-1

12 Yah Huh (Vargas);30-1

13 Brian’s Last Song (Lezcano);9-2

14 Box Of Rain (Maragh);10-1

15AE Beta (Harkie);20-1

16AE Daithi (Cancel);15-1

