Aqueduct Entries

Post Time 1:30 p.m
1ST RACE
1 Mile, 3 year olds, Maiden Claiming $25,000. Purse $33,000.
1 Timing (Carmouche);7-2
2 John Want Revenge (Fukumoto);30-1
3 Icy Dude (Lezcano);5-2
4 Hostile Witness (Franco);9-2
5 Judiths Cougar (Maragh);12-1
6 Lost In Rome (Cancel,E);4-1
7 Lucky E (Brown);30-1
8 Lightning Rob (Castro);3-1
2ND RACE
1 Mile, 4 year olds and up, Claiming $16,000. Purse $31,000.
1 Purchasing Power (Reyes);1-1
1A Bears Mafia (Lezcano);1-1
2 Inclunation (Davis);8-1
3 Somebody (Correa);8-1
4 Dooley (Cancel);6-1
5 Sargeant Drive (Franco);3-1
6 Local Edition (Alvarado);15-1
7 Vineyard Sound (Maragh);10-1
3RD RACE
6 Furlongs, 4 year olds and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $60,000.
1 Big Boy Mo (Maragh);6-1
2 Apex Predator (Camacho);12-1
3 Disciplanarian (Davis);10-1
4 Freudian Fate (Lezcano);2-1
5 Hot Brown (Franco);4-1
6 Bank Gala (Carmouche);12-1
7 Kid D’oro (Cancel);9-5
4TH RACE
6 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, Four year olds and up, Claiming $16,000. Purse $28,000.
1 Our Ticket (Davis);20-1
2 Kinky Sox (Cancel,E);12-1
3 Wisconsin Night (Lezcano);2-1
4 Teletype (Franco);8-5
5 Barbara P (Harkie);12-1
6 Dazzling Speed (Maragh);5-1
7 Bourbon High (Camacho);8-1
8 Here Comes Helen (Worrie);30-1
9 Moon Over Victoria (Correa);20-1
5TH RACE
1 Mile, Fillies & mares, 4 year olds & up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $60,000.
1 Flattering Eyes (Correa);6-1
2 Spin Your Partner (Vargas);3-1
3 Amos (Davis);6-5
4 Here Comes Bubbles (Fret);15-1
5 Ukiah (Worrie);30-1
6 Dancing Slippers (Fukumoto);8-1
7 Deep Space (Alvarado);9-2
8 Magical Romance (Gomez);30-1
6TH RACE
6 Furlongs, Fillies, 3 year olds, SOC $50,000. Purse $55,000.
1 The Important One (Davis);5-1
2 Punk Rock Princess (Correa);5-2
3 Ms. Malevolence (Cancel);6-1
4 Wicked Amber (Harkie);20-1
5 Bella Invasion (Fukumoto);30-1
6 Rude Awaking (Lezcano);9-5
7 Left Leaning Lucy (Franco);8-1
8 Wedontbelieveher (Maragh);6-1
7TH RACE
1 Mile, 4 year olds and up, Claiming $35,000. Purse $40,000.
1 Starting Point (Franco);7-5
1A Spectator Sport (Cancel);7-5
2 Family Biz (Carmouche);10-1
3 Promo Code (Lezcano);2-1
4 Latin Love Bug (Correa);30-1
5 Vintage Hollywood (Davis);6-1
6 Local Counsel (Maragh);15-1
7 Later Cat (Rodriguez Castro);4-1
8TH RACE
6 1/2 Furlongs, 4 year olds and up, Allowance Optional Claiming $62,500. Purse $75,000.
1 Hawaiian Noises (BHernandez);20-1
1A The Sicarii (Camacho);20-1
2 Topper T (Alvarado);15-1
3 Chateau (Maragh);6-1
4 Seethisquick (Martinez);30-1
5 Vorticity (Correa);10-1
6 Legit (Lezcano);5-1
7 Sicilia Mike (Cancel);6-1
8 Hoffenheim (Vargas);8-1
9 Mr. Dougie Fresh (Carmouche);4-1
10 Identity Politics (Franco);7-2
11 Explorationist 12/1 Davis,D);12-1
9TH RACE
6 Furlongs, 3 year olds, Maiden Claiming $25,000. Purse $33,000.
1 Boardwalk Bob (Luzzi);20-1
2 Dawn’s Early Light (Carmouche);5-1
3 Number One Dillon (Correa);15-1
4 Macho Boy (Rodriguez Castro);20-1
5 Wesworld (Davis);6-1
6 Look Out Jayce (Worrie);30-1
7 Go Rudy Go (Franco);6-1
8 Broadway Joe (Santiago Reyes);50-1
9 Imperio D (Diaz);12-1
10 Chiricahua (Hernandez);20-1
11 Dangerous Edge (Cancel);4-1
12 Yah Huh (Vargas);30-1
13 Brian’s Last Song (Lezcano);9-2
14 Box Of Rain (Maragh);10-1
15AE Beta (Harkie);20-1
16AE Daithi (Cancel);15-1