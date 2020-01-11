Aqueduct Entries
0 comments
agate

Aqueduct Entries

  • 0

First post: 2:50 p.m.

1ST RACE: 7 Furlongs, Fillies, 3YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $68,000.

1 Venus Oyzo (Martinez);10/1

2 Rude Awaking (Cancel);7/2

3 All About Reyana (Serrano);20/1

4 Make Or Break (Davis);6/1

5 Common Courtesy (Alvarado);9/5

6 Elizabeth T (Whitacre);10/1

7 Sengekontacket (Lezcano);2/1

2ND RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $36,000.

1 Bourbon High (Camacho);10/1

2 Appreciate (Diaz);8/1

3 Lookbothways (Carmouche);6/1

4 Teletype (Franco);5/2

5 Abraxan (Gutierrez);9/2

6 Wisconsin Night (Lezcano);6/5

3RD RACE: 1 1/8 Miles, 4YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $46,000.

1 Tale Of Mist (Serrano);5/1

2 Tour De Force (Worrie);15/1

3 Orpheus (ARG) (Cancel);9/2

4 Shalako (Lezcano);3/1

5 Mohican (Franco);10/1

6 Street Trust (Gutierrez);4/1

7 Royal Albert Hall (GB) (Carroll);2/1

4TH RACE: 1 Mile, Fillies, 3YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $60,000.

1 Micromillion (Lezcano);5/1

2 Havin’ A Party (Franco);15/1

3 Gringotts (R-Castro);10/1

4 Kilkea (Carroll);20/1

5 I’m Fine (Vargas);2/1

6 Wear My Ring (Carmouche);6/1

7 Bella Domenica (Cardenas);20/1

8 Goosarella (Alvarado);10/1

9 Sure Stitch (Cancel);8/1

10 Dancing Kiki (Davis);9/2

5TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $64,000.

1 Prairie Fire (Lezcano);2/1

2 Collegeville Girl (Castillo);5/2

3 Overtime Olivia (Gutierrez);12/1

4 Saratoga Style (R-Castro);15/1

5 Ella’s Song (Diaz);20/1

6 Quietude (Davis);8/1

7 Eye’s On You (Gomez);20/1

8 Today Comes Once (Carroll);10/1

9 Tayler’s The Boss (Carmouche);12/1

10 My Last Million (Cancel);15/1

11 Wailin Josie (Harkie);12/1

6TH RACE: 1 Miles, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $67,000.

1 She Takes Charge (Lezcano);2/1

2 Elegant Zip (Cancel);15/1

3 Viradia (Vargas);9/5

4 Cathy Naz (Gutierrez);10/1

5 Might Be (Carmouche);20/1

6 Unbridledadventure (Diaz);10/1

7 More Mischief (Franco);3/1

8 Mary’s Girl (Davis);15/1

7TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 3YO, Rego Park Stakes. Purse: $100,000.

1 Convict (Davis);3/1

2 Notorious Flirt (Carmouche);12/1

3 Harris Bay (Alvarado);4/1

4 Dream Bigger (Franco);1/1

5 Scilly Cay (Lezcano);3/1

8TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, 3YO, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $41,000.

1 False Alarm (Gutierrez);15/1

2 Bronze Lion (Alvarado);7/2

3 Mo Lightning (Franco);5/1

4 Kilmarknock (Cancel);6/1

5 Wesworld (Davis);5/2

6 Our Papa G (Harkie);30/1

7 Catzalionbythetale (Lezcano);5/1

8 Future Book (Vargas);4/1

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News