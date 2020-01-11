Aqueduct Entries

First post: 2:50 p.m.
1ST RACE: 7 Furlongs, Fillies, 3YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $68,000.
1 Venus Oyzo (Martinez);10/1
2 Rude Awaking (Cancel);7/2
3 All About Reyana (Serrano);20/1
4 Make Or Break (Davis);6/1
5 Common Courtesy (Alvarado);9/5
6 Elizabeth T (Whitacre);10/1
7 Sengekontacket (Lezcano);2/1
2ND RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $36,000.
1 Bourbon High (Camacho);10/1
2 Appreciate (Diaz);8/1
3 Lookbothways (Carmouche);6/1
4 Teletype (Franco);5/2
5 Abraxan (Gutierrez);9/2
6 Wisconsin Night (Lezcano);6/5
3RD RACE: 1 1/8 Miles, 4YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $46,000.
1 Tale Of Mist (Serrano);5/1
2 Tour De Force (Worrie);15/1
3 Orpheus (ARG) (Cancel);9/2
4 Shalako (Lezcano);3/1
5 Mohican (Franco);10/1
6 Street Trust (Gutierrez);4/1
7 Royal Albert Hall (GB) (Carroll);2/1
4TH RACE: 1 Mile, Fillies, 3YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $60,000.
1 Micromillion (Lezcano);5/1
2 Havin’ A Party (Franco);15/1
3 Gringotts (R-Castro);10/1
4 Kilkea (Carroll);20/1
5 I’m Fine (Vargas);2/1
6 Wear My Ring (Carmouche);6/1
7 Bella Domenica (Cardenas);20/1
8 Goosarella (Alvarado);10/1
9 Sure Stitch (Cancel);8/1
10 Dancing Kiki (Davis);9/2
5TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $64,000.
1 Prairie Fire (Lezcano);2/1
2 Collegeville Girl (Castillo);5/2
3 Overtime Olivia (Gutierrez);12/1
4 Saratoga Style (R-Castro);15/1
5 Ella’s Song (Diaz);20/1
6 Quietude (Davis);8/1
7 Eye’s On You (Gomez);20/1
8 Today Comes Once (Carroll);10/1
9 Tayler’s The Boss (Carmouche);12/1
10 My Last Million (Cancel);15/1
11 Wailin Josie (Harkie);12/1
6TH RACE: 1 Miles, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $67,000.
1 She Takes Charge (Lezcano);2/1
2 Elegant Zip (Cancel);15/1
3 Viradia (Vargas);9/5
4 Cathy Naz (Gutierrez);10/1
5 Might Be (Carmouche);20/1
6 Unbridledadventure (Diaz);10/1
7 More Mischief (Franco);3/1
8 Mary’s Girl (Davis);15/1
7TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 3YO, Rego Park Stakes. Purse: $100,000.
1 Convict (Davis);3/1
2 Notorious Flirt (Carmouche);12/1
3 Harris Bay (Alvarado);4/1
4 Dream Bigger (Franco);1/1
5 Scilly Cay (Lezcano);3/1
8TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, 3YO, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $41,000.
1 False Alarm (Gutierrez);15/1
2 Bronze Lion (Alvarado);7/2
3 Mo Lightning (Franco);5/1
4 Kilmarknock (Cancel);6/1
5 Wesworld (Davis);5/2
6 Our Papa G (Harkie);30/1
7 Catzalionbythetale (Lezcano);5/1
8 Future Book (Vargas);4/1