First post: Noon
1ST RACE: 7 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO olds and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $80,000.
1 Daria’s Angel (Alvarado);5/2
2 Midnight Disguise (J.Ortiz);8/5
3 Miss Imperial (I.Ortiz);4/1
4 New Year’s Wish (Lezcano);3/1
5 Monaco Princess (Franco);6/1
2ND RACE: 1 Mile, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO olds and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $70,000.
1 Ocean Fire (Alvarado);6/1
2 Tapit To Ride (Saez);10/1
3 Navasha (Franco);15/1
4 Keepme In Thegame (Velazquez);8/1
5 Soul Kitchen (I.Ortiz);15/1
6 Take Ten (J.Ortiz);10/1
7 Balon Rose (Castellano);5/2
8 Gracely (Carmouche);20/1
9 Smack (Rosario);4/1
10 Champagne Diet (Lezcano);15/1
11 So Gracious (Cancel);12/1
12 Fritzi (Vargas);15/1
13AE Begonia (Vargas);15/1
14AE Celestial Dream (Lynch);20/1
15AE Don’t Fight (Lynch);15/1
16AE Jasminesque (Cancel);30/1
3RD RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 3YO olds and up, Claiming. Purse: $38,000.
1 Quality Choice (Franco);10/1
2 Thomond Park (J.Ortiz);5/1
3 Raphael (B.Hernandez);15/1
4 Bad Guy (Harkie);15/1
5 Decadence (Reyes);20/1
6 Sport (Alvarado);7/2
7 Smidge (Chang);20/1
8 Spectator Sport (Cancel);12/1
9 My Amanjena (R-Castro);30/1
10 Spinning Kitten (Carmouche);3/1
11 River Knight (Martinez);12/1
12 Devoted Kitten (Lezcano);6/1
13 Dull Knife (TBA);12/1
14 Imperial Brew (TBA);7/2
15 Legion Storm (TBA);10/1
16 Invest (TBA);6/1
4TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 3YO olds and up, Claiming. Purse: $28,000.
1 Bustin Mach Four (Cancel);3/1
1A Elios Milos (Diaz);3/1
2 Call The Cat (Reyes);6/1
3 Our Last Buck (Lezcano);5/2
4 Tizanoxbow (Camacho);10/1
5 Somebody (Alvarado);6/1
6 Lucky Bet (R-Castro);15/1
7 Union Wise (Harkie);20/1
8 Indian Ghost (Martinez);12/1
9 Freudian Sip (I.Ortiz);9/2
5TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles Turf, Fillies, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $70,000.
1 Harvey’s Lil Goil (Alvarado);10/1
1A Kissing Frogs (TBA);10/1
2 Water White (I.Ortiz);7/2
3 Fashion Rules (Saez);12/1
4 Luck Money (Carmouche);5/1
5 Boom Boom Girl (Vargas);12/1
6 Seducer (Rosario);12/1
7 Aziza (Velazquez);5/1 V
8 Espressoandacheck (Castellano);6/1
9 Ylikedis (Pimentel);10/1
10 Stunning Sky (Franco);15/1
11 Look Me Over (J.Ortiz);15/1
12 PP12 She’samericanmade (Carroll);20/1
13AE Ill Will (Davis);30/1
14AE Cherokee Song (B.Hernandez);15/1
15 Persisto (TBA);4/1
6TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 3YO olds and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $80,000.
1 Krewe Chief (Vargas);15/1
1A Westerland (GB) (Carmouche);15/1
2 Hay Dakota (Rosario);4/1
3 Devamani (FR) (Lezcano);12/1
4 Aquaphobia (Franco);12/1
5 Instilled Regard (I.Ortiz);9/2
6 Flavius (Castellano);5/2
7 Lemonist (Velazquez);12/1
8 Dream Friend (Saez);5/1
9 Another (R-Castro);50/1
10 Ninety One Assault (Alvarado);30/1
11 Strike Me Down (J.Ortiz);15/1
12 Rapt (Davis);20/1
7TH RACE: 7 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO olds and up, Pumpkin Pie Stakes. Purse: $100,000.
1 Philanthropic (I.Ortiz);2/1
2 Last True Love (Carmouche);12/1
3 Golconda (FR) (Richards);50/1
4 Honor Way (Cancel);6/1
5 Pink Sands (J.Ortiz);7/2
6 Saguaro Row (Rosario);4/1
7 Majestic Reason (Vargas);5/2
8TH RACE: 1 Mile, Turf, 3YO olds and up, Artie Schiller Stakes. Purse: $150,000.
1 Frontier Market (I.Ortiz);3/1
2 Stan The Man (TBA);2/1
3 Golden Brown (Vargas);12/1
4 Just Howard (J.Ortiz);10/1
5 Curlin’s Honor (Rosario);10/1
6 Dynamax Prime (TBA);5/1
7 Gidu (IRE) (Velazquez);12/1
8 Caribou Club (Lynch);5/2
9 Dr. Edgar (Davis);6/1
10 Voodoo Song (Lezcano);4/1
11 Abiding Star (Cedeno);20/1
12 Gunnison (Pimentel);50/1
13 Free Enterprise (TBA);3/1
9TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, 2YOs, Atlantic Beach Stakes. Purse: $100,000.
1 So Street (Franco);12/1
2 Old Chestnut (Alvarado);12/1
3 Me And Mr. C (Cedeno);20/1
4 Jack And Noah (FR) (J.Ortiz);6/1
5 Freewheeler (I.Ortiz);7/2
6 Turned Aside (Lezcano);8/1
7 Montauk Daddy (Carmouche);10/1
8 Embolden (Rosario);9/2
9 Axiomo (Saez);20/1
10 Fly Fly Away (Castellano);12/1
11 Mystic Lancelot (Velazquez);6/1
12 Prince Of Thieves (Carroll);15/1
13AE Big Package (Franco);15/1
14AE Dubai Bobby (Fragoso);20/1
10TH RACE: 7 Furlongs, 2YOs, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $70,000.
1 Montauk Traffic (Lezcano);12/1
2 Flatter Me (Franco);12/1
3 Toledo (I.Ortiz);3/1
4 Tapage (Saez);7/2
5 Divine Leader (Alvarado);8/1
6 Aasr (Castellano);5/1
7 Malibu Edge (Velazquez);10/1
8 Verify (Davis);30/1
9 Onward (J.Ortiz);8/1
10 Hunt The Front (Carroll);20/1
11 Zuzudini (R-Castro);15/1
12 Colloquist (Fragoso);30/1
13AE Manolito (Camacho);30/1
