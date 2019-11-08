First post: Noon

1ST RACE: 7 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO olds and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $80,000.

1 Daria’s Angel (Alvarado);5/2

2 Midnight Disguise (J.Ortiz);8/5 

3 Miss Imperial (I.Ortiz);4/1 

4 New Year’s Wish (Lezcano);3/1 

5 Monaco Princess (Franco);6/1

2ND RACE: 1 Mile, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO olds and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $70,000.

1 Ocean Fire (Alvarado);6/1 

2 Tapit To Ride (Saez);10/1

3 Navasha (Franco);15/1 

4 Keepme In Thegame (Velazquez);8/1 

5 Soul Kitchen (I.Ortiz);15/1 

6 Take Ten (J.Ortiz);10/1 

7 Balon Rose (Castellano);5/2 

8 Gracely (Carmouche);20/1 

9 Smack (Rosario);4/1 

10 Champagne Diet (Lezcano);15/1 

11 So Gracious (Cancel);12/1 

12 Fritzi (Vargas);15/1 

13AE Begonia (Vargas);15/1

14AE Celestial Dream (Lynch);20/1

15AE Don’t Fight (Lynch);15/1 

16AE Jasminesque (Cancel);30/1 

3RD RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 3YO olds and up, Claiming. Purse: $38,000.

1 Quality Choice (Franco);10/1

2 Thomond Park (J.Ortiz);5/1

3 Raphael (B.Hernandez);15/1 

4 Bad Guy (Harkie);15/1 

5 Decadence (Reyes);20/1 

6 Sport (Alvarado);7/2 

7 Smidge (Chang);20/1 

8 Spectator Sport (Cancel);12/1 

9 My Amanjena (R-Castro);30/1 

10 Spinning Kitten (Carmouche);3/1 

11 River Knight (Martinez);12/1 

12 Devoted Kitten (Lezcano);6/1

13 Dull Knife (TBA);12/1

14 Imperial Brew (TBA);7/2 

15 Legion Storm (TBA);10/1

16 Invest (TBA);6/1 

4TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 3YO olds and up, Claiming. Purse: $28,000.

1 Bustin Mach Four (Cancel);3/1 

1A Elios Milos (Diaz);3/1 

2 Call The Cat (Reyes);6/1 

3 Our Last Buck (Lezcano);5/2 

4 Tizanoxbow (Camacho);10/1 

5 Somebody (Alvarado);6/1 

6 Lucky Bet (R-Castro);15/1 

7 Union Wise (Harkie);20/1 

8 Indian Ghost (Martinez);12/1

9 Freudian Sip (I.Ortiz);9/2 

5TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles Turf, Fillies, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $70,000.

1 Harvey’s Lil Goil (Alvarado);10/1

1A Kissing Frogs (TBA);10/1

2 Water White (I.Ortiz);7/2 

3 Fashion Rules (Saez);12/1 

4 Luck Money (Carmouche);5/1

5 Boom Boom Girl (Vargas);12/1 

6 Seducer (Rosario);12/1

7 Aziza (Velazquez);5/1 V

8 Espressoandacheck (Castellano);6/1

9 Ylikedis (Pimentel);10/1

10 Stunning Sky (Franco);15/1 

11 Look Me Over (J.Ortiz);15/1 

12 PP12 She’samericanmade (Carroll);20/1 

13AE Ill Will (Davis);30/1 

14AE Cherokee Song (B.Hernandez);15/1 

15 Persisto (TBA);4/1 

6TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 3YO olds and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $80,000.

1 Krewe Chief (Vargas);15/1 

1A Westerland (GB) (Carmouche);15/1 

2 Hay Dakota (Rosario);4/1 

3 Devamani (FR) (Lezcano);12/1 

4 Aquaphobia (Franco);12/1

5 Instilled Regard (I.Ortiz);9/2 

6 Flavius (Castellano);5/2 

7 Lemonist (Velazquez);12/1

8 Dream Friend (Saez);5/1

9 Another (R-Castro);50/1 

10 Ninety One Assault (Alvarado);30/1 

11 Strike Me Down (J.Ortiz);15/1

12 Rapt (Davis);20/1 

7TH RACE: 7 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO olds and up, Pumpkin Pie Stakes. Purse: $100,000.

1 Philanthropic (I.Ortiz);2/1

2 Last True Love (Carmouche);12/1

3 Golconda (FR) (Richards);50/1 

4 Honor Way (Cancel);6/1 

5 Pink Sands (J.Ortiz);7/2 

6 Saguaro Row (Rosario);4/1 

7 Majestic Reason (Vargas);5/2 

8TH RACE: 1 Mile, Turf, 3YO olds and up, Artie Schiller Stakes. Purse: $150,000.

1 Frontier Market (I.Ortiz);3/1

2 Stan The Man (TBA);2/1 

3 Golden Brown (Vargas);12/1

4 Just Howard (J.Ortiz);10/1 

5 Curlin’s Honor (Rosario);10/1 

6 Dynamax Prime (TBA);5/1

7 Gidu (IRE) (Velazquez);12/1 

8 Caribou Club (Lynch);5/2

9 Dr. Edgar (Davis);6/1 

10 Voodoo Song (Lezcano);4/1

11 Abiding Star (Cedeno);20/1

12 Gunnison (Pimentel);50/1

13 Free Enterprise (TBA);3/1 

9TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, 2YOs, Atlantic Beach Stakes. Purse: $100,000.

1 So Street (Franco);12/1 

2 Old Chestnut (Alvarado);12/1

3 Me And Mr. C (Cedeno);20/1

4 Jack And Noah (FR) (J.Ortiz);6/1 

5 Freewheeler (I.Ortiz);7/2 

6 Turned Aside (Lezcano);8/1

7 Montauk Daddy (Carmouche);10/1

8 Embolden (Rosario);9/2

9 Axiomo (Saez);20/1

10 Fly Fly Away (Castellano);12/1

11 Mystic Lancelot (Velazquez);6/1

12 Prince Of Thieves (Carroll);15/1

13AE Big Package (Franco);15/1

14AE Dubai Bobby (Fragoso);20/1 

10TH RACE: 7 Furlongs, 2YOs, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $70,000.

1 Montauk Traffic (Lezcano);12/1

2 Flatter Me (Franco);12/1 

3 Toledo (I.Ortiz);3/1 

4 Tapage (Saez);7/2 

5 Divine Leader (Alvarado);8/1

6 Aasr (Castellano);5/1

7 Malibu Edge (Velazquez);10/1

8 Verify (Davis);30/1 

9 Onward (J.Ortiz);8/1

10 Hunt The Front (Carroll);20/1

11 Zuzudini (R-Castro);15/1 

12 Colloquist (Fragoso);30/1 

13AE Manolito (Camacho);30/1 

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments