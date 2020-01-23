Aqueduct Entries
0 comments
agate

Aqueduct Entries

  • 0

First post: 12:50 p.m.

1ST RACE: 1 Mile, 4YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $31,000.

1 Booby Trap (Carmouche);6/1

2 Vintage Hollywood (Cancel);2/5

3 Purchasing Power (Davis);9/2

4 Le Gros Bill (Brown);50/1

5 Horoscope (Franco);12/1

6 Sounds Good (Worrie);30/1

7 Woodbury (Gutierrez);8/1

2ND RACE: 7 Furlongs, 4YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $60,000.

1 Hawaiian Noises (Lezcano);4/5

2 Swiping Dan (Gutierrez);12/1

3 American Rule (Cardenas);15/1

4 The Sicarii (Camacho);8/1

5 No Distortion (Cancel);2/1

6 Holiday Bonus (Silvera);6/1

3RD RACE: 6 Furlongs, 4YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $37,000.

1 Take It To Scale (Vargas);5/1

2 Our Honor (Diaz);20/1

3 Latin Love Bug (Cardenas);15/1

4 Bronx Bomber (B.Hernandez);9/2

5 Zonic (Carroll);7/2

6 Spectre Bond (Carmouche);4/5

7 Alongcametheprince (Worrie);30/1

4TH RACE: 1 Mile, 4YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $70,000.

1 Singapore Trader (Gutierrez);7/2

2 Hersh (Alvarado);8/1

3 Frank’sgunisloaded (Franco);10/1

4 Crea’s Bklyn Law (Carmouche);6/1

5 El Hermano (Lezcano);8/5

6 I Love Jaxson (Davis);2/1

5TH RACE: 1 Mile, 3YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $60,000.

1 Brunate (Gutierrez);12/1

2 Beach Pass (Alvarado);15/1

3 Stash My Money (Silvera);15/1

4 True Palace (B.Hernandez);20/1

5 Beg To Differ (Carmouche);8/1

6 Justintimeforwine (Davis);12/1

7 Farragut (Worrie);20/1

8 Box Of Rain (Vargas);10/1

9 Unbridled John (Serrano);12/1

10 Wild Banker (Cancel);3/1

11 Pave It (Lezcano);4/1

12 Aintitfunkynow (Franco);9/2

6TH RACE: 7 Furlongs, Fillies, 3YO, Starter Allowance. Purse: $55,000.

1 Bella Invasion (Serrano);30/1

2 Wonder City (Vargas);5/1

3 Evade (Alvarado);15/1

4 Stunning Munnings (Carroll);12/1

5 Officer Hutchy (Lezcano);9/5

6 Glass Ceiling (Franco);3/1

7 Magnetique (Cancel);8/1

8 All Over The Map (Davis);12/1

9 Wedontbelieveher (Gutierrez);6/1

7TH RACE: 1 1/8 Miles, 4YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $67,000.

1 Twisted Tom (Davis);4/1

2 Big Mountain (Correa);5/2

3 Blugrascat’s Smile (Lezcano);3/1

4 Fleet Irish (Gomez);6/1

5 Irish Valor (Carroll);15/1

6 Shamrock Kid (Cancel);8/1

7 Carthon (Gutierrez);7/2

8TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $70,000.

1 Science Fiction (Alvarado);9/5

1A My Roxy Girl (Lezcano); 9/5

2 Palomita (Franco);2/1

3 Sea Sparkle (Cardenas);30/1

4 Weabie (Carroll);10/1

5 Gypsy Janie (Cancel);6/1

6 Forgotten Hero (Gutierrez);8/1

7 Aunt Babe (Correa);10/1

8 Can U Handle This (Harkie);50/1

9 Queen Kahen (Davis);8/1

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News