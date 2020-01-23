Aqueduct Entries

First post: 12:50 p.m.
1ST RACE: 1 Mile, 4YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $31,000.
1 Booby Trap (Carmouche);6/1
2 Vintage Hollywood (Cancel);2/5
3 Purchasing Power (Davis);9/2
4 Le Gros Bill (Brown);50/1
5 Horoscope (Franco);12/1
6 Sounds Good (Worrie);30/1
7 Woodbury (Gutierrez);8/1
2ND RACE: 7 Furlongs, 4YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $60,000.
1 Hawaiian Noises (Lezcano);4/5
2 Swiping Dan (Gutierrez);12/1
3 American Rule (Cardenas);15/1
4 The Sicarii (Camacho);8/1
5 No Distortion (Cancel);2/1
6 Holiday Bonus (Silvera);6/1
3RD RACE: 6 Furlongs, 4YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $37,000.
1 Take It To Scale (Vargas);5/1
2 Our Honor (Diaz);20/1
3 Latin Love Bug (Cardenas);15/1
4 Bronx Bomber (B.Hernandez);9/2
5 Zonic (Carroll);7/2
6 Spectre Bond (Carmouche);4/5
7 Alongcametheprince (Worrie);30/1
4TH RACE: 1 Mile, 4YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $70,000.
1 Singapore Trader (Gutierrez);7/2
2 Hersh (Alvarado);8/1
3 Frank’sgunisloaded (Franco);10/1
4 Crea’s Bklyn Law (Carmouche);6/1
5 El Hermano (Lezcano);8/5
6 I Love Jaxson (Davis);2/1
5TH RACE: 1 Mile, 3YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $60,000.
1 Brunate (Gutierrez);12/1
2 Beach Pass (Alvarado);15/1
3 Stash My Money (Silvera);15/1
4 True Palace (B.Hernandez);20/1
5 Beg To Differ (Carmouche);8/1
6 Justintimeforwine (Davis);12/1
7 Farragut (Worrie);20/1
8 Box Of Rain (Vargas);10/1
9 Unbridled John (Serrano);12/1
10 Wild Banker (Cancel);3/1
11 Pave It (Lezcano);4/1
12 Aintitfunkynow (Franco);9/2
6TH RACE: 7 Furlongs, Fillies, 3YO, Starter Allowance. Purse: $55,000.
1 Bella Invasion (Serrano);30/1
2 Wonder City (Vargas);5/1
3 Evade (Alvarado);15/1
4 Stunning Munnings (Carroll);12/1
5 Officer Hutchy (Lezcano);9/5
6 Glass Ceiling (Franco);3/1
7 Magnetique (Cancel);8/1
8 All Over The Map (Davis);12/1
9 Wedontbelieveher (Gutierrez);6/1
7TH RACE: 1 1/8 Miles, 4YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $67,000.
1 Twisted Tom (Davis);4/1
2 Big Mountain (Correa);5/2
3 Blugrascat’s Smile (Lezcano);3/1
4 Fleet Irish (Gomez);6/1
5 Irish Valor (Carroll);15/1
6 Shamrock Kid (Cancel);8/1
7 Carthon (Gutierrez);7/2
8TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $70,000.
1 Science Fiction (Alvarado);9/5
1A My Roxy Girl (Lezcano); 9/5
2 Palomita (Franco);2/1
3 Sea Sparkle (Cardenas);30/1
4 Weabie (Carroll);10/1
5 Gypsy Janie (Cancel);6/1
6 Forgotten Hero (Gutierrez);8/1
7 Aunt Babe (Correa);10/1
8 Can U Handle This (Harkie);50/1
9 Queen Kahen (Davis);8/1