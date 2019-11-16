First post: Noon

1ST RACE: 1 Mile, Turf, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $44,000.

1 Bourbon In May (Castellano);6/5

2 Hardest Part (GB) (Carmouche);30/1 

3 Scoreswhenhewants (I.Ortiz);7/2

4 River Knight (Martinez);12/1

5 Montatham (J.Ortiz);4/1 

6 Aladdin Sane (Franco);30/1

7 Knockout Punch (Cancel);30/1 

8 Wild Weekend (Rosario);7/2

2ND RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $41,000.

1 Diamond Darlin (Serrano);50/1

2 Alexacrat (Martinez);50/1

3 Alreadycelebrating (Carroll);8/1 

4 Barbara P (Serrano);8/1 

5 Double Happiness (Alvarado);7/2

6 Cold Hearted Cat (Rosario);10/1

7 Herwaze (Lezcano);10/1 

8 Roziere (Carmouche);12/1

9 Eighty Seven North (I.Ortiz);5/1

10 Go Zappem (J.Ortiz);4/1

11 Fika (Franco);5/2 

3RD RACE: 1 Mile, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $36,000.

1 Professor Snape (Diaz);15/1 

2 Peter’s Project (Davis);7/2 

3 Tale Of Mist (B.Hernandez);10/1 

4 Armament (Carroll);6/1 

5 Orpheus (ARG) (Luzzi);8/1

6 Javelin (Cancel);15/1 

7 Neighborhood Bully (Gutierrez);12/1

8 Blame The Thief (Franco);5/2 

9 Shalako (I.Ortiz);7/2 

4TH RACE: 1 3/8 Miles, Turf, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $90,000.

1 Uhtred (Franco);6/1 

2 Desperado (Cancel);20/1

3 Mr. Alec (Rosario);8/5 

4 In Equality (I.Ortiz);15/1

5 Gauguin (GER) (Alvarado);9/2

6 Cross Border (J.Ortiz);7/5 

7 Baffin Bay (Carmouche);30/1

5TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $75,000.

1 Constant Knight (Maragh);12/1

2 Morning Breez (Lezcano);7/5 

3 The Caretaker (TBA);5/2

4 Fled (I.Ortiz);5/1 

5 American Rule (B.Hernandez);12/1 

6 Shiraz (Franco);7/2 

7 Outrageous Bet (Alvarado);6/1

8 Wicked Trick (Lezcano);2/1 

9 Strike (Castellano);9/2

6TH RACE: 1 Mile, 3YO nd up, Allowance. Purse: $66,000.

1 Danny California (Davis);8/1

2 Financialstability (J.Ortiz);2/1 

3 Beachside (Alvarado);6/1 

4 Turbulence (Lezcano);5/2 

5 Invest (Carmouche);20/1

6 Pipes (I.Ortiz);10/1 

7 Irish Valor (Franco);10/1

8 Six Percent (Castellano);9/2 

7TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $70,000.

1 Breithorn (Davis);12/1

2 Brice (Franco);6/1

3 Croi Mor (J.Ortiz);10/1 

4 Candy Tycoon (Velazquez);9/2

5 Perjury Trap (I.Ortiz);7/2 

6 Jedi Master (Alvarado);15/1

7 Paint Music For Me (Carmouche);20/1

8 Sunsation (Cancel);15/1 

9 Scanno (Lezcano);10/1 

10 Basie (Castellano);6/1

11 War Stopper (Martinez);20/1 

12 Gufo (Rosario);8/1 

13AE Voodoo Zip (Franco);4/1 

14 Feeling Dangerous (R-Castro);12/1

15 Cowtown (TBA);5/1 

16 Myamanoi (Carmouche);10/1

8TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $66,000.

1 Ailish (J.Ortiz);10/1 

2 Mz Seb Pat (Franco);15/1 

3 Andretta (Gutierrez);15/1

4 Tiz A Kitten (Carmouche);15/1 

5 Magic Fairy (Castellano);7/2

6 Winifred J (Davis);6/1 

7 Flush (Maragh);4/1

8 Tappanzee (Carroll);20/1 

9 Codrington (I.Ortiz);3/1

10 Saratoga Style (R-Castro);20/1

11 Bull Feathers (Martinez);30/1

12 Birthday Gift (Cancel);15/1

13AE Alvernia (Cancel);10/1

14 Peggy Sue (TBA);6/1

15 Tequila Sunday (Carroll);10/1

9TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, 2YO, Notebook Stakes. Purse: $100,000.

1 Ny Traffic (Castellano);5/1 

2 Scilly Cay (Lezcano);8/1 

3 Bank On Shea (I.Ortiz);6/1

4 Moonachie (Franco);7/2 

5 Mission Wrapitup (Rosario);30/1

6 Harris Bay (Davis);7/2 

7 Dream Bigger (J.Ortiz);8/5

10TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies, 2YO, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $41,000.

1 Rewarded (Camacho);20/1 

2 Gringotts (Maragh);10/1

3 Cruising Strong (Castellano);3/1 

4 Top Hat Invasion (Carmouche);6/1

5 The New Miami (Cancel);10/1 

6 Holiday Belle (Diaz);12/1 

7 Tomorrow Tomato (R-Castro);10/1

8 Welsh Gold (Lezcano);8/1

9 High School Crush (Franco);7/2 

10 Emerald Banker (Davis);20/1 

11 Eye’m Gone (Serrano);20/1 

12 Our Lady Of Winloc (Martinez);15/1

13AE Empress Luciana (Camacho);12/1

14AE More Diamonds (Luzzi);15/1 

15AE Officer Hutchy (Lezcano);8/1

16AE Maru (Martinez);5/2

