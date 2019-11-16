First post: Noon
1ST RACE: 1 Mile, Turf, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $44,000.
1 Bourbon In May (Castellano);6/5
2 Hardest Part (GB) (Carmouche);30/1
3 Scoreswhenhewants (I.Ortiz);7/2
4 River Knight (Martinez);12/1
5 Montatham (J.Ortiz);4/1
6 Aladdin Sane (Franco);30/1
7 Knockout Punch (Cancel);30/1
8 Wild Weekend (Rosario);7/2
2ND RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $41,000.
1 Diamond Darlin (Serrano);50/1
2 Alexacrat (Martinez);50/1
3 Alreadycelebrating (Carroll);8/1
4 Barbara P (Serrano);8/1
5 Double Happiness (Alvarado);7/2
6 Cold Hearted Cat (Rosario);10/1
7 Herwaze (Lezcano);10/1
8 Roziere (Carmouche);12/1
9 Eighty Seven North (I.Ortiz);5/1
10 Go Zappem (J.Ortiz);4/1
11 Fika (Franco);5/2
3RD RACE: 1 Mile, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $36,000.
1 Professor Snape (Diaz);15/1
2 Peter’s Project (Davis);7/2
3 Tale Of Mist (B.Hernandez);10/1
4 Armament (Carroll);6/1
5 Orpheus (ARG) (Luzzi);8/1
6 Javelin (Cancel);15/1
7 Neighborhood Bully (Gutierrez);12/1
8 Blame The Thief (Franco);5/2
9 Shalako (I.Ortiz);7/2
4TH RACE: 1 3/8 Miles, Turf, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $90,000.
1 Uhtred (Franco);6/1
2 Desperado (Cancel);20/1
3 Mr. Alec (Rosario);8/5
4 In Equality (I.Ortiz);15/1
5 Gauguin (GER) (Alvarado);9/2
6 Cross Border (J.Ortiz);7/5
7 Baffin Bay (Carmouche);30/1
5TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $75,000.
1 Constant Knight (Maragh);12/1
2 Morning Breez (Lezcano);7/5
3 The Caretaker (TBA);5/2
4 Fled (I.Ortiz);5/1
5 American Rule (B.Hernandez);12/1
6 Shiraz (Franco);7/2
7 Outrageous Bet (Alvarado);6/1
8 Wicked Trick (Lezcano);2/1
9 Strike (Castellano);9/2
6TH RACE: 1 Mile, 3YO nd up, Allowance. Purse: $66,000.
1 Danny California (Davis);8/1
2 Financialstability (J.Ortiz);2/1
3 Beachside (Alvarado);6/1
4 Turbulence (Lezcano);5/2
5 Invest (Carmouche);20/1
6 Pipes (I.Ortiz);10/1
7 Irish Valor (Franco);10/1
8 Six Percent (Castellano);9/2
7TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $70,000.
1 Breithorn (Davis);12/1
2 Brice (Franco);6/1
3 Croi Mor (J.Ortiz);10/1
4 Candy Tycoon (Velazquez);9/2
5 Perjury Trap (I.Ortiz);7/2
6 Jedi Master (Alvarado);15/1
7 Paint Music For Me (Carmouche);20/1
8 Sunsation (Cancel);15/1
9 Scanno (Lezcano);10/1
10 Basie (Castellano);6/1
11 War Stopper (Martinez);20/1
12 Gufo (Rosario);8/1
13AE Voodoo Zip (Franco);4/1
14 Feeling Dangerous (R-Castro);12/1
15 Cowtown (TBA);5/1
16 Myamanoi (Carmouche);10/1
8TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $66,000.
1 Ailish (J.Ortiz);10/1
2 Mz Seb Pat (Franco);15/1
3 Andretta (Gutierrez);15/1
4 Tiz A Kitten (Carmouche);15/1
5 Magic Fairy (Castellano);7/2
6 Winifred J (Davis);6/1
7 Flush (Maragh);4/1
8 Tappanzee (Carroll);20/1
9 Codrington (I.Ortiz);3/1
10 Saratoga Style (R-Castro);20/1
11 Bull Feathers (Martinez);30/1
12 Birthday Gift (Cancel);15/1
13AE Alvernia (Cancel);10/1
14 Peggy Sue (TBA);6/1
15 Tequila Sunday (Carroll);10/1
9TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, 2YO, Notebook Stakes. Purse: $100,000.
1 Ny Traffic (Castellano);5/1
2 Scilly Cay (Lezcano);8/1
3 Bank On Shea (I.Ortiz);6/1
4 Moonachie (Franco);7/2
5 Mission Wrapitup (Rosario);30/1
6 Harris Bay (Davis);7/2
7 Dream Bigger (J.Ortiz);8/5
10TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies, 2YO, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $41,000.
1 Rewarded (Camacho);20/1
2 Gringotts (Maragh);10/1
3 Cruising Strong (Castellano);3/1
4 Top Hat Invasion (Carmouche);6/1
5 The New Miami (Cancel);10/1
6 Holiday Belle (Diaz);12/1
7 Tomorrow Tomato (R-Castro);10/1
8 Welsh Gold (Lezcano);8/1
9 High School Crush (Franco);7/2
10 Emerald Banker (Davis);20/1
11 Eye’m Gone (Serrano);20/1
12 Our Lady Of Winloc (Martinez);15/1
13AE Empress Luciana (Camacho);12/1
14AE More Diamonds (Luzzi);15/1
15AE Officer Hutchy (Lezcano);8/1
16AE Maru (Martinez);5/2
