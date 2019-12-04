Post time 11:50 a.m.
1ST — 6f, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, maiden. Purse $70,000
1 Blahnik (Hernandez);9-2
2 Beauty Buzz (Franco);2-1
3 Lovley Lucky (Vargas);10-1
4 Spin Control (DeCarlo);3-1
5 Our Ticket (Martinez);6-1
6 Lots To Like (Rosario);3-1
7 Hickory Made (Camacho);30-1
2ND — 1 1/16 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, allowance. Purse $75,000
1 Channel Island (Franco);10-1
2 Creative Style (Davis);7-2
3 Southern Bridge (Alvarado);20-1
4 Blockade (Castellano);5-2
5 Felix In Fabula (Rider TBA);8-5
6 Chantry Flats (Lezcano);6-1
7 Go Poke The Bear (Vargas);12-1
8 Everyonelovesjames (Rosario);3-1
9 Uhtred (Velazquez);9-2
10 Ghost Giant (Gutierrez);6-1
11 Quality Choice (Carmouche);15-1
3RD — 6f, turf, 2YOs, fillies, maiden. Purse $62,000
1 Bellamy Bigs (Diaz);30-1
2 Ladycliff (Franco);9-2
3 Medellin (Cancel);6-1
4 Silver Bank (Rosario);5-2
5 Girl's Wave (Lezcano);6-1
6 Pippi (Carroll);12-1
7 Graetz (Gutierrez);10-1
8 Kaz's Kitten (Corujo);20-1
9 Cemetery VIP (Davis);8-1
10 Bean Indiscreet (Velazquez);5-1
11AE Della Lute (Hernandez);20-1
4TH — 6 1/2f, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, claiming $10,000. Purse $28,000
1 Stars Wilburn (Serrano);20-1
2 Keep Your Distance (Carroll);3-1
3 Awesome Quick (Davis);5-1
4 Cotton Candy Cutie (Gonzalez);4-1
5 Princess Mikayah (Harkie);15-1
6 Jacqueline D (Rodriguez Castro);15-1
7 Little Nanny (Hernandez);20-1
8 My Chesa Charm (Diaz);6-1
9 Free Kitty (Gutierrez);9-2
10 Blissful Breeze (Correa);8-1
5TH — 6f, 2YOs, fillies, maiden claiming $30,000. Purse $35,000
1 Eye'm Gone (Correa);15-1
2 Honey Bourbon (Gutierrez);8-1
3 Felony Melanie (Harkie);30-1
4 Super Twenty Seven (Cancel);7-2
5 Barker Lane (Camacho);30-1
6 Annoula (Carroll);6-1
7 Speed Talks (Serrano);8-1
8 Over Thirsty (Hernandez);30-1
9 All About Reyana (Brown);10-1
10 Summer Belief (Rodriguez Castro);5-1
11 Big Cyn (Martinez);12-1
12 La Negrita (Diaz);4-1
6TH — 1 mi., 3YOs & up, claiming $12,500. Purse $32,000
1 Shalako (Correa);7-2
1A Harv Won't Tap (Rosario);7-2
2 Barnacle Bill (Worrie);12-1
3 Tour De Force (Gutierrez);4-1
4 Real Dan (Carroll);8-1
5 Gypsum Johnny (Lezcano);6-1
6 Purimeter (Cancel);8-1
7 Big Thicket (Franco);6-1
8 Neighborhood Bully (Davis);12-1
9 Sir Ballantine (Serrano);10-1
10 Seven Lilies (Rodriguez Castro);20-1
11 Sandy Lane (Camacho);15-1
7TH — 6f, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, allowance. Purse $66,000
1 Overtime Olivia (Gutierrez);15-1
2 Gilda Marie (Alvarado);7-2
3 Fair Lassie (Franco);8-1
4 Sweet Meadow Mist (Cancel);4-1
5 Eye's On You (Gomez);9-2
6 My Last Million (Harkie);10-1
7 Trouble For Skylar (Lezcano);6-1
8 Wailin Josie (Carroll);15-1
9 Carlisle Belle (Hernandez);6-1
10 Ella's Song (Vargas);15-1
8TH — 6f, turf, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, allowance optional claiming $40,000. Purse $70,000
1 Lovely La La (Franco);3-1
2 Beaux Arts (Gutierrez);8-1
3 First Appeal (Rosario);9-2
4 Sadie Lady (Alvarado);10-1
5 Magic Fairy (Castellano);5-2
6 Bank Examiner (Alvarado);4-1
7 Short Pour (Correa);10-1
8 Miss Mystique (Carmouche);6-1
9 Andarta (Carroll);15-1
10 Forgotten Hero (Hernandez);15-1
11 Makin' Out (Carmouche);10-1
12 Puffery (Rider TBA);8-1
13 Cash Offer (Lezcano);5-2
14 She Takes Charge (Rider TBA);8-5
15 Bertranda (Correa);10-1
9TH — 1 1/16 mi., turf, 2YOs, Central Park Stakes. Purse $100,000
1 Mo Ready (Franco);8-1
2 City Man (Rosario);9-2
3 Homeland (Alvarado);5-2
4 Old Chestnut (Velazquez);6-1
5 Prince Of Pharoahs (Lezcano);5-1
6 Ashraq (Sanchez);12-1
7 Alpha Sixty Six (Velazquez);2-1
8 Mr. Kringle (Carmouche);10-1
9 Chase Tracker (Rider TBA);9-5
10 Pixelate (Lezcano);8-5
10TH — 6f, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, maiden claiming $25,000. Purse $33,000
1 Fusi (Alvarado);6-1
2 Margie Cat (Hernandez);50-1
3 Miss Jill (Camacho);30-1
4 Miss Ross (Diaz);15-1
5 Molly's Nighthawk (Carroll);12-1
6 Aris Gal Suz (Serrano);30-1
7 Vitanza (Correa);6-1
8 Sisterwilliamagnes (Davis);30-1
9 Line Of Roses (Harkie);30-1
10 Lookbothways (Carmouche);5-2
11 Paradiso (Franco);6-1
12 Trumpit (Cancel);12-1
13 Gray Witch (Davis);4-1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.