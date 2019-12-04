Post time 11:50 a.m.

1ST — 6f, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, maiden. Purse $70,000

1 Blahnik (Hernandez);9-2

2 Beauty Buzz (Franco);2-1

3 Lovley Lucky (Vargas);10-1

4 Spin Control (DeCarlo);3-1

5 Our Ticket (Martinez);6-1

6 Lots To Like (Rosario);3-1

7 Hickory Made (Camacho);30-1

2ND — 1 1/16 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, allowance. Purse $75,000

1 Channel Island (Franco);10-1

2 Creative Style (Davis);7-2

3 Southern Bridge (Alvarado);20-1

4 Blockade (Castellano);5-2

5 Felix In Fabula (Rider TBA);8-5

6 Chantry Flats (Lezcano);6-1

7 Go Poke The Bear (Vargas);12-1

8 Everyonelovesjames (Rosario);3-1

9 Uhtred (Velazquez);9-2

10 Ghost Giant (Gutierrez);6-1

11 Quality Choice (Carmouche);15-1

3RD — 6f, turf, 2YOs, fillies, maiden. Purse $62,000

1 Bellamy Bigs (Diaz);30-1

2 Ladycliff (Franco);9-2

3 Medellin (Cancel);6-1

4 Silver Bank (Rosario);5-2

5 Girl's Wave (Lezcano);6-1

6 Pippi (Carroll);12-1

7 Graetz (Gutierrez);10-1

8 Kaz's Kitten (Corujo);20-1

9 Cemetery VIP (Davis);8-1

10 Bean Indiscreet (Velazquez);5-1

11AE Della Lute (Hernandez);20-1

4TH — 6 1/2f, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, claiming $10,000. Purse $28,000

1 Stars Wilburn (Serrano);20-1

2 Keep Your Distance (Carroll);3-1

3 Awesome Quick (Davis);5-1

4 Cotton Candy Cutie (Gonzalez);4-1

5 Princess Mikayah (Harkie);15-1

6 Jacqueline D (Rodriguez Castro);15-1

7 Little Nanny (Hernandez);20-1

8 My Chesa Charm (Diaz);6-1

9 Free Kitty (Gutierrez);9-2

10 Blissful Breeze (Correa);8-1

5TH — 6f, 2YOs, fillies, maiden claiming $30,000. Purse $35,000

1 Eye'm Gone (Correa);15-1

2 Honey Bourbon (Gutierrez);8-1

3 Felony Melanie (Harkie);30-1

4 Super Twenty Seven (Cancel);7-2

5 Barker Lane (Camacho);30-1

6 Annoula (Carroll);6-1

7 Speed Talks (Serrano);8-1

8 Over Thirsty (Hernandez);30-1

9 All About Reyana (Brown);10-1

10 Summer Belief (Rodriguez Castro);5-1

11 Big Cyn (Martinez);12-1

12 La Negrita (Diaz);4-1

6TH — 1 mi., 3YOs & up, claiming $12,500. Purse $32,000

1 Shalako (Correa);7-2

1A Harv Won't Tap (Rosario);7-2

2 Barnacle Bill (Worrie);12-1

3 Tour De Force (Gutierrez);4-1

4 Real Dan (Carroll);8-1

5 Gypsum Johnny (Lezcano);6-1

6 Purimeter (Cancel);8-1

7 Big Thicket (Franco);6-1

8 Neighborhood Bully (Davis);12-1

9 Sir Ballantine (Serrano);10-1

10 Seven Lilies (Rodriguez Castro);20-1

11 Sandy Lane (Camacho);15-1

7TH — 6f, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, allowance. Purse $66,000

1 Overtime Olivia (Gutierrez);15-1

2 Gilda Marie (Alvarado);7-2

3 Fair Lassie (Franco);8-1

4 Sweet Meadow Mist (Cancel);4-1

5 Eye's On You (Gomez);9-2

6 My Last Million (Harkie);10-1

7 Trouble For Skylar (Lezcano);6-1

8 Wailin Josie (Carroll);15-1

9 Carlisle Belle (Hernandez);6-1

10 Ella's Song (Vargas);15-1

8TH — 6f, turf, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, allowance optional claiming $40,000. Purse $70,000

1 Lovely La La (Franco);3-1

2 Beaux Arts (Gutierrez);8-1

3 First Appeal (Rosario);9-2

4 Sadie Lady (Alvarado);10-1

5 Magic Fairy (Castellano);5-2

6 Bank Examiner (Alvarado);4-1

7 Short Pour (Correa);10-1

8 Miss Mystique (Carmouche);6-1

9 Andarta (Carroll);15-1

10 Forgotten Hero (Hernandez);15-1

11 Makin' Out (Carmouche);10-1

12 Puffery (Rider TBA);8-1

13 Cash Offer (Lezcano);5-2

14 She Takes Charge (Rider TBA);8-5

15 Bertranda (Correa);10-1

9TH — 1 1/16 mi., turf, 2YOs, Central Park Stakes. Purse $100,000

1 Mo Ready (Franco);8-1

2 City Man (Rosario);9-2

3 Homeland (Alvarado);5-2

4 Old Chestnut (Velazquez);6-1

5 Prince Of Pharoahs (Lezcano);5-1

6 Ashraq (Sanchez);12-1

7 Alpha Sixty Six (Velazquez);2-1

8 Mr. Kringle (Carmouche);10-1

9 Chase Tracker (Rider TBA);9-5

10 Pixelate (Lezcano);8-5

10TH — 6f, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, maiden claiming $25,000. Purse $33,000

1 Fusi (Alvarado);6-1

2 Margie Cat (Hernandez);50-1

3 Miss Jill (Camacho);30-1

4 Miss Ross (Diaz);15-1

5 Molly's Nighthawk (Carroll);12-1

6 Aris Gal Suz (Serrano);30-1

7 Vitanza (Correa);6-1

8 Sisterwilliamagnes (Davis);30-1

9 Line Of Roses (Harkie);30-1

10 Lookbothways (Carmouche);5-2

11 Paradiso (Franco);6-1

12 Trumpit (Cancel);12-1

13 Gray Witch (Davis);4-1

