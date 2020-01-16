Aqueduct Entries
First post: 12:50 p.m.

1ST RACE: 1 Mile, 4YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $41,000.

1 Go With Honor (R-Castro);12/1

2 Masterprize (Brown);50/1

3 Disciplanarian (Cancel);5/2

4 Golconda (Cardenas);8/1

5 Implied Volatility (Lezcano);2/1

6 Dutchmen Forever (Martinez);7/2

7 Bank Gala (Camacho);15/1

8 Prince Of New York (Vargas);12/1

9 Kid Chocolate (B.Hernandez);10/1

2ND RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $40,000.

1 Camorra (Cardenas);6/1

2 Dirty Bird (R-Castro);7/2

3 Sadie Lady (Franco);5/2

4 Cape Cod Diva (Gutierrez);7/2

5 Countable (Lezcano);9/2

6 Calinas Song (Cancel);5/1

7 Overtime Olivia (Carmouche);15/1

3RD RACE: 1 Mile, 4YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $40,000.

1 Kumar (Alvarado);8/5

1A Carthon (Franco);8/5

2 Variant Perception (R-Castro);10/1

3 Later Cat (Carmouche);10/1

4 Creative Style (Gutierrez);9/2

5 Hizaam (Lezcano);3/1

6 Walkoff (Cancel);7/2

7 Bozzini (Vargas);15/1

4TH RACE: 1 Mile, 3YO, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $64,000.

1 Chowda (Cancel);2/1

2 Cray Cray (Cardenas);15/1

3 Big Package (Franco);6/1

4 Colormepazzi (Alvarado);5/1

5 Microscope (Diaz);5/2

6 Forever Wicked (Gutierrez);5/2

5TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, Fillies, 3YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $60,000.

1 Vienna Code (B.Hernandez);30/1

2 New York Supreme (Carmouche);5/1

3 War Goddess (Gutierrez);6/1

4 Helene Jacqueline (Castillo);4/1

5 Nicky Scissors (Alvarado);9/2

6 Helmers Run (Sone);20/1

7 Crystal Steps (Martinez);20/1

8 Makingcents (Vargas);7/2

9 Girl’s Wave (Lezcano);8/1

10 Stonezapper (Cancel);6/1

6TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 4YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $36,000.

1 Fotis (Cardenas);20/1

2 Beach Front (Vargas);12/1

3 Cause For Applause (Cancel);8/1

4 Dr. Devera’s Way (Lezcano);7/2

5 Cavaradossi (Alvarado);5/2

6 Chuckles (Gutierrez);10/1

7 Our Stormin Norman (Carroll);3/1

8 Seven Plus Seven (R-Castro);4/1

7TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 4YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $75,000

1 Seethisquick (Carroll);12/1

2 Mr. Dougie Fresh (Lezcano);3/1

3 Call Paul (Guttierrez);5/2

4 Identity Politics (Franco);4/1

5 Proschema (Carmouche);20/1

6 Joevia (Alvarado);7/2

7 The Sicarii (Camacho);30/1

8 Puttheglassdown (Vargas);5/1

8TH RACE: 1 Mile, Fillies, 3YO, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $33,000

1 Big Cyn (Martinez);6/1

2 Empress Luciana (Franco);6/1

3 Shes Euphoric (S-Reyes);15/1

4 I Am Aine (Cardenas);12/1

5 Shantay You Stay (Gomez);10/1

6 Stuy Town Baby (Carroll);9/2

7 Lil Morning Star (Richards);20/1

8 Assault And Pepper (Gutierrez);5/1

9 Hope I Can (Cancel);8/1

10 Be Magic (Lezcano);3/1

