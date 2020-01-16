Aqueduct Entries

First post: 12:50 p.m.
1ST RACE: 1 Mile, 4YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $41,000.
1 Go With Honor (R-Castro);12/1
2 Masterprize (Brown);50/1
3 Disciplanarian (Cancel);5/2
4 Golconda (Cardenas);8/1
5 Implied Volatility (Lezcano);2/1
6 Dutchmen Forever (Martinez);7/2
7 Bank Gala (Camacho);15/1
8 Prince Of New York (Vargas);12/1
9 Kid Chocolate (B.Hernandez);10/1
2ND RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $40,000.
1 Camorra (Cardenas);6/1
2 Dirty Bird (R-Castro);7/2
3 Sadie Lady (Franco);5/2
4 Cape Cod Diva (Gutierrez);7/2
5 Countable (Lezcano);9/2
6 Calinas Song (Cancel);5/1
7 Overtime Olivia (Carmouche);15/1
3RD RACE: 1 Mile, 4YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $40,000.
1 Kumar (Alvarado);8/5
1A Carthon (Franco);8/5
2 Variant Perception (R-Castro);10/1
3 Later Cat (Carmouche);10/1
4 Creative Style (Gutierrez);9/2
5 Hizaam (Lezcano);3/1
6 Walkoff (Cancel);7/2
7 Bozzini (Vargas);15/1
4TH RACE: 1 Mile, 3YO, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $64,000.
1 Chowda (Cancel);2/1
2 Cray Cray (Cardenas);15/1
3 Big Package (Franco);6/1
4 Colormepazzi (Alvarado);5/1
5 Microscope (Diaz);5/2
6 Forever Wicked (Gutierrez);5/2
5TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, Fillies, 3YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $60,000.
1 Vienna Code (B.Hernandez);30/1
2 New York Supreme (Carmouche);5/1
3 War Goddess (Gutierrez);6/1
4 Helene Jacqueline (Castillo);4/1
5 Nicky Scissors (Alvarado);9/2
6 Helmers Run (Sone);20/1
7 Crystal Steps (Martinez);20/1
8 Makingcents (Vargas);7/2
9 Girl’s Wave (Lezcano);8/1
10 Stonezapper (Cancel);6/1
6TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 4YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $36,000.
1 Fotis (Cardenas);20/1
2 Beach Front (Vargas);12/1
3 Cause For Applause (Cancel);8/1
4 Dr. Devera’s Way (Lezcano);7/2
5 Cavaradossi (Alvarado);5/2
6 Chuckles (Gutierrez);10/1
7 Our Stormin Norman (Carroll);3/1
8 Seven Plus Seven (R-Castro);4/1
7TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 4YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $75,000
1 Seethisquick (Carroll);12/1
2 Mr. Dougie Fresh (Lezcano);3/1
3 Call Paul (Guttierrez);5/2
4 Identity Politics (Franco);4/1
5 Proschema (Carmouche);20/1
6 Joevia (Alvarado);7/2
7 The Sicarii (Camacho);30/1
8 Puttheglassdown (Vargas);5/1
8TH RACE: 1 Mile, Fillies, 3YO, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $33,000
1 Big Cyn (Martinez);6/1
2 Empress Luciana (Franco);6/1
3 Shes Euphoric (S-Reyes);15/1
4 I Am Aine (Cardenas);12/1
5 Shantay You Stay (Gomez);10/1
6 Stuy Town Baby (Carroll);9/2
7 Lil Morning Star (Richards);20/1
8 Assault And Pepper (Gutierrez);5/1
9 Hope I Can (Cancel);8/1
10 Be Magic (Lezcano);3/1