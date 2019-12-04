Post Time: 12:20 p.m.
1ST RACE
6 Furlongs Turf, Fillies and mares, 3 year olds and up, Maiden Claiming $40,000. Purse $41,000.
1 Highleelikelee (Serrano);12-1
2 Tarallucci (Rosario);3-1
3 Alexacrat (Correa);30-1
4 Lady Cat (B.Hernandez);20-1
5 Here Comes Meg (Vargas);10-1
6 Kathy’s Cause (Carmouche);7-2
7 Pendolino (Davis);7-2
8 Rousey (Franco);5-2
9 Mighty Knight (Harkie);50-1
10 Firestormy (Worrie);30-1
11 Becca Takes Charge (Lezcano);3-1
12 Lookbothways (Carmouche);8-5
13 Barbara P (Rider TBA,);6-1
2ND RACE
1 Mile, 3 year olds and up, Allowance. Purse $75,000.
1 Family Biz (Davis);8-1
2 Zealous (Gutierrez);3-1
3 Allured (Franco);7-2
4 Crea’s Bklyn Law (Lezcano);5-2
5 Dark Storm (Cancel);3-1
6 Baffin Bay (Silvera);15-1
7 Foolish Ghost (Carroll);10-1
3RD RACE
1 1/16 Mile, Turf, Fillies, 2 year olds, Tepin Stakes. Purse $100,000.
1 I Dare U (Franco);6-5
2 Logic N Reason (Rosario);5-2
3 Antoinette (Bravo);3-1
4 Stretchthestory (Franco);8-1
5 More Glitter (Castellano);10-1
6 Enola Gay (Lezcano);8-5
7 Quality Heat (Carmouche);6-1
4TH RACE
1 Mile, 3 year olds and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $70,000.
1 Road Home (Alvarado);10-1
2 Superfan (Davis);15-1
3 Knockout Punch (Gutierrez);30-1
4 Perceived (Cancel);6-1
5 Mutakaamil (Castellano);4-1
6 Fabulous Fun (Rosario);8-1
7 Fast Break (Lezcano);9-5
8 Kid Bourbon (Franco);5-2
5TH RACE
6 Furlongs, 3 year olds and up, Claiming $25,000. Purse $46,000.
1 Blue Belt (Camacho);5-1
2 Mission Command (Rdrigz Castro);8-1
3 San Juan Diego (Franco);8-1
4 H Man (Rosario);8-1
5 Take It To Scale (Vargas);12-1
6 Jewel Can Disco (B.Hernandez);9-2
7 Vicar’s Legend (Gutierrez);20-1
8 Sudden Surprise (Carmouche);7-2
9 We Should Talk (Davis);3-1
6TH RACE
6 Furlongs, 2 year olds, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $62,000.
1 Montauk Memories (Vargas);10-1
2 Chiricahua (Camacho);20-1
3 First Deputy (Davis);8-1
4 Bourbon Bay (Lezcano);8-5
5 Our Papa G (Diaz);30-1
6 Superego (Carmouche);8-1
7 Dangerous Edge (Franco);7-2
8 Future Book (Velazquez);6-1
9 Whichwaytomalibu (Alvarado);6-1
7TH RACE
1 Mile, Fillies and mares, 3 year olds and up, STR $50,000. Purse $55,000.
1 Derby Day Zip (Davis);20-1
2 Summer Fantasy (Luzzi);6-1
3 Floss Dancer (Diaz);12-1
4 Girl Of Tosconova (Rosario);6-1
5 Champagne Bliss (Rodrigz Castro);4-1
6 Gracetown (Lezcano);5-1
7 The Great Johanna (Alvarado);7-2
8 Kingdom’s Queen (Franco);5-2
8TH RACE
1 Mile, Turf, 3 year olds and up, Allowance. Purse $66,000.
1 Uncle Curly (Carroll);8-1
2 Market Bubble (DeCarlo);15-1
3 Danny California (Franco);8-1
4 Dashing Dan (Alvarado);10-1
5 Southern Brigade (Rosario);4-1
6 Impazible Odds (Velazquez);12-1
7 Constant Knight (Diaz);20-1
8 Albie (Davis);8-1
9 Graded On A Curve (Castellano);5-2
10 Jo’s Bold Cat (Carmouche);5-2
11AE Steelersfanforlife (Martinez);12-1
12AE Kerry Boy (B.Hernandez);30-1
13AE Big Wonder (Cancel);30-1
14 Vintage Hollywood (Correa);7-2
15 Playwright (Carmouche);5-2
16 Pipes (Rider TBA);9-5
9TH RACE
6 Furlongs, 2 year olds, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $62,000.
1 Tercero (Cancel);3-1
2 Tiz Kaz Now (Corujo);15-1
3 Bronze Lion (Franco);9-2
4 Beta (Correa);20-1
5 More Graytful (Rosario);5-1
6 Brewman (Lezcano);8-1
7 Convict (Castellano);4-1
8 Mr. Tag (Diaz);20-1
9 Advanced Strategy (Carroll);10-1
10 Graycapade (Alvarado);8-1
