Post Time: 12:20 p.m.

1ST RACE

6 Furlongs Turf, Fillies and mares, 3 year olds and up, Maiden Claiming $40,000. Purse $41,000.

1 Highleelikelee (Serrano);12-1

2 Tarallucci (Rosario);3-1

3 Alexacrat (Correa);30-1

4 Lady Cat (B.Hernandez);20-1

5 Here Comes Meg (Vargas);10-1

6 Kathy’s Cause (Carmouche);7-2

7 Pendolino (Davis);7-2

8 Rousey (Franco);5-2

9 Mighty Knight (Harkie);50-1

10 Firestormy (Worrie);30-1

11 Becca Takes Charge (Lezcano);3-1

12 Lookbothways (Carmouche);8-5

13 Barbara P (Rider TBA,);6-1

2ND RACE

1 Mile, 3 year olds and up, Allowance. Purse $75,000.

1 Family Biz (Davis);8-1

2 Zealous (Gutierrez);3-1

3 Allured (Franco);7-2

4 Crea’s Bklyn Law (Lezcano);5-2

5 Dark Storm (Cancel);3-1

6 Baffin Bay (Silvera);15-1

7 Foolish Ghost (Carroll);10-1

3RD RACE

1 1/16 Mile, Turf, Fillies, 2 year olds, Tepin Stakes. Purse $100,000.

1 I Dare U (Franco);6-5

2 Logic N Reason (Rosario);5-2

3 Antoinette (Bravo);3-1

4 Stretchthestory (Franco);8-1

5 More Glitter (Castellano);10-1

6 Enola Gay (Lezcano);8-5

7 Quality Heat (Carmouche);6-1

4TH RACE

1 Mile, 3 year olds and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $70,000.

1 Road Home (Alvarado);10-1

2 Superfan (Davis);15-1

3 Knockout Punch (Gutierrez);30-1

4 Perceived (Cancel);6-1

5 Mutakaamil (Castellano);4-1

6 Fabulous Fun (Rosario);8-1

7 Fast Break (Lezcano);9-5

8 Kid Bourbon (Franco);5-2

5TH RACE

6 Furlongs, 3 year olds and up, Claiming $25,000. Purse $46,000.

1 Blue Belt (Camacho);5-1

2 Mission Command (Rdrigz Castro);8-1

3 San Juan Diego (Franco);8-1

4 H Man (Rosario);8-1

5 Take It To Scale (Vargas);12-1

6 Jewel Can Disco (B.Hernandez);9-2

7 Vicar’s Legend (Gutierrez);20-1

8 Sudden Surprise (Carmouche);7-2

9 We Should Talk (Davis);3-1

6TH RACE

6 Furlongs, 2 year olds, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $62,000.

1 Montauk Memories (Vargas);10-1

2 Chiricahua (Camacho);20-1

3 First Deputy (Davis);8-1

4 Bourbon Bay (Lezcano);8-5

5 Our Papa G (Diaz);30-1

6 Superego (Carmouche);8-1

7 Dangerous Edge (Franco);7-2

8 Future Book (Velazquez);6-1

9 Whichwaytomalibu (Alvarado);6-1

7TH RACE

1 Mile, Fillies and mares, 3 year olds and up, STR $50,000. Purse $55,000.

1 Derby Day Zip (Davis);20-1

2 Summer Fantasy (Luzzi);6-1

3 Floss Dancer (Diaz);12-1

4 Girl Of Tosconova (Rosario);6-1

5 Champagne Bliss (Rodrigz Castro);4-1

6 Gracetown (Lezcano);5-1

7 The Great Johanna (Alvarado);7-2

8 Kingdom’s Queen (Franco);5-2

8TH RACE

1 Mile, Turf, 3 year olds and up, Allowance. Purse $66,000.

1 Uncle Curly (Carroll);8-1

2 Market Bubble (DeCarlo);15-1

3 Danny California (Franco);8-1

4 Dashing Dan (Alvarado);10-1

5 Southern Brigade (Rosario);4-1

6 Impazible Odds (Velazquez);12-1

7 Constant Knight (Diaz);20-1

8 Albie (Davis);8-1

9 Graded On A Curve (Castellano);5-2

10 Jo’s Bold Cat (Carmouche);5-2

11AE Steelersfanforlife (Martinez);12-1

12AE Kerry Boy (B.Hernandez);30-1

13AE Big Wonder (Cancel);30-1

14 Vintage Hollywood (Correa);7-2

15 Playwright (Carmouche);5-2

16 Pipes (Rider TBA);9-5

9TH RACE

6 Furlongs, 2 year olds, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $62,000.

1 Tercero (Cancel);3-1

2 Tiz Kaz Now (Corujo);15-1

3 Bronze Lion (Franco);9-2

4 Beta (Correa);20-1

5 More Graytful (Rosario);5-1

6 Brewman (Lezcano);8-1

7 Convict (Castellano);4-1

8 Mr. Tag (Diaz);20-1

9 Advanced Strategy (Carroll);10-1

10 Graycapade (Alvarado);8-1

