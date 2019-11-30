First post: 12:20 p.m.
1ST RACE: 6 1/2 furlongs, Fillies and mares 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $30,000.
1 Flying Pleasantly (Cancel);20-1
2 Its a Ford (Carroll);7-2
3 Magical Romance (Harkie);15-1
4 Remembering Bobbie (Carmouche);12-1
5 Sander’s Empire (Diaz);20-1
6 Shannon’s Girl (Rosario);8-5
7 Causin’ Trouble (B.Hernandez);10-1
8 Two Graces (Martinez);5-1
9 Funderella (Gutierrez);9-2
2ND RACE: 1 1/16 miles, Turf, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $38,000.
1 My Amanjena (R-Castro);30-1
2 Mr. Vincent (I. Ortiz);7-2
3 Devoted Kitten (Lezcano);3-1
4 Knight Frost (B.Hernandez);50-1
5 Letterman (Gutierrez);9-2
6 River Knight (Martinez);12-1
7 Decadence (Luzzi);50-1
8 Time Expired (Harkie);20-1
9 Waynes Footsteps (Castellano);5-2
10 Thomond Park (Vargas, Jr.);6-1
11 Tricky Magician (AE) (Rosario);5-1
12 Smidge (MTO) (Chang);12-1
13 Sargeant Drive (MTO) (I.Ortiz);9-5
14 Spectator Sport (MTO) (Carmouche);4-1
15 Dull Knife (MTO) (TBA);8-1
16 Later Cat (MTO) (Lezcano);5-2
3RD RACE: 6 furlongs, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $44,000.
1 Quick Entry (I.Ortiz, Jr.);5-2
2 London House (Diaz, Jr.);5-2
3 Blessed Halo (Rosario);9-5
4 Horoscope (Gutierrez);10-1
5 Flash Drive (Alvarado);10-1
6 Our Honor (Luzzi);20-1
7 Like What I See (Lezcano);8-1
4TH RACE: 1 mile, 2YO, NYS, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $62,000.
1 Wild Banker (Cancel);20-1
2 Hellbender (Lezcano);4-1
3 True Grace (Rosario);3-1
4 Dawn’s Early Light (Carmouche);6-1
5 True Palace (Serrano);30-1
6 Political (Davis);20-1
7 Chestertown (I.Ortiz, Jr.);7-5
8 Forever Wicked (Carroll);12-1
9 Diannesimpazible (Gutierrez);12-1
5TH RACE: 6 1/2 furlongs, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $28,000.
1 Blue Skies Forever (Correa);8-1
2 Rally Cap (Lezcano);4-5
3 Ari’s Naughty Luca (R-Castro);9-2
4 Desert Lights (Serrano);6-1
5 All Clear (B.Hernandez);15-1
6 Outstanding Debt (Martinez);30-1
7 Fleet Warrior (Harkie);20-1
8 Latin Love Bug (Brown);8-1
9 Who’s Driving (Cancel);20-1
6TH RACE: 6 furlongs, Fillies 2YO, NYS, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $62,000.
1 Bank Sting (Rosario);8-1
2 Ivory Not White (Worrie);30-1
3 Sure Stitch (Gutierrez);15-1
4 Mani Pedi (R-Castro);8-1
5 Bella Domenica (Cancel);15-1
6 Makingcents (Vargas, Jr.);6-1
7 New York Supreme (Castellano);7-2
8 Havin’ a Party (Lezcano);8-1
9 Aubrey Tate (Carmouche);6-1
10 Bankers Daughter (Davis);12-1
11 Irena N Ella (Harkie);30-1
12 Dancing Kiki (I.Ortiz, Jr.);9-2
7TH RACE: 1 1/8 miles, 3YO and up, NYS, llowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $70,000.
1 Rapt (Davis);8-1
2 Local Counsel (Cancel);20-1
3 Doups Point (Rosario);7-2
4 Singapore Trader (Carroll);5-1
5 Turbulence (Lezcano);5-2
6 Control Group (I.Ortiz, Jr.);4-1
7 Calculated Risker (Gutierrez);8-1
8 Danebury (Alvarado);6-1
8TH RACE: 6 furlongs, 3YO and up, Fall Highweight Handicap (Grade III). Purse: $200,000.
1 Wonderful Light (Rosario);8-1
2 Strike Power (Castellano);3-1
3 Nicodemus (Luzzi);4-1
4 Happy Farm (Lezcano);8-1
5 Stan the Man (Davis);5-1
6 Seethisquick (Martinez);20-1
7 Recruiting Ready (I. Ortiz, Jr.);9-5
8 No Distortion (Cancel);30-1
9TH RACE: 6 furlongs, Fillies 2YO. Maiden Claiming. Purse: $35,000.
1 Honey Bourbon (Gutierrez);6-1
2 Annoula (Carroll);5-1
3 All About Reyana (Diaz, Jr.);8-1
4 Eye’m Gone (Correa);12-1
5 Big Cyn (Martinez);10-1
6 Super Twenty Seven (Cancel);7-2
7 Speed Talks (Serrano);6-1
8 Over Thirsty (B.Hernandez);30-1
9 Summer Belief (R-Castro);4-1
10 Felony Melanie (Harkie);20-1
11 Barker Lane (Camacho, Jr.);30-1
