First post: 12:20 p.m.

1ST RACE: 6 1/2 furlongs, Fillies and mares 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $30,000.

1 Flying Pleasantly (Cancel);20-1

2 Its a Ford (Carroll);7-2

3 Magical Romance (Harkie);15-1

4 Remembering Bobbie (Carmouche);12-1

5 Sander’s Empire (Diaz);20-1

6 Shannon’s Girl (Rosario);8-5

7 Causin’ Trouble (B.Hernandez);10-1

8 Two Graces (Martinez);5-1

9 Funderella (Gutierrez);9-2

2ND RACE: 1 1/16 miles, Turf, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $38,000.

1 My Amanjena (R-Castro);30-1

2 Mr. Vincent (I. Ortiz);7-2

3 Devoted Kitten (Lezcano);3-1

4 Knight Frost (B.Hernandez);50-1

5 Letterman (Gutierrez);9-2

6 River Knight (Martinez);12-1

7 Decadence (Luzzi);50-1

8 Time Expired (Harkie);20-1

9 Waynes Footsteps (Castellano);5-2

10 Thomond Park (Vargas, Jr.);6-1

11 Tricky Magician (AE) (Rosario);5-1

12 Smidge (MTO) (Chang);12-1

13 Sargeant Drive (MTO) (I.Ortiz);9-5

14 Spectator Sport (MTO) (Carmouche);4-1

15 Dull Knife (MTO) (TBA);8-1

16 Later Cat (MTO) (Lezcano);5-2

3RD RACE: 6 furlongs, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $44,000.

1 Quick Entry (I.Ortiz, Jr.);5-2

2 London House (Diaz, Jr.);5-2

3 Blessed Halo (Rosario);9-5

4 Horoscope (Gutierrez);10-1

5 Flash Drive (Alvarado);10-1

6 Our Honor (Luzzi);20-1

7 Like What I See (Lezcano);8-1

4TH RACE: 1 mile, 2YO, NYS, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $62,000.

1 Wild Banker (Cancel);20-1

2 Hellbender (Lezcano);4-1

3 True Grace (Rosario);3-1

4 Dawn’s Early Light (Carmouche);6-1

5 True Palace (Serrano);30-1

6 Political (Davis);20-1

7 Chestertown (I.Ortiz, Jr.);7-5

8 Forever Wicked (Carroll);12-1

9 Diannesimpazible (Gutierrez);12-1

5TH RACE: 6 1/2 furlongs, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $28,000.

1 Blue Skies Forever (Correa);8-1

2 Rally Cap (Lezcano);4-5

3 Ari’s Naughty Luca (R-Castro);9-2

4 Desert Lights (Serrano);6-1

5 All Clear (B.Hernandez);15-1

6 Outstanding Debt (Martinez);30-1

7 Fleet Warrior (Harkie);20-1

8 Latin Love Bug (Brown);8-1

9 Who’s Driving (Cancel);20-1

6TH RACE: 6 furlongs, Fillies 2YO, NYS, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $62,000.

1 Bank Sting (Rosario);8-1

2 Ivory Not White (Worrie);30-1

3 Sure Stitch (Gutierrez);15-1

4 Mani Pedi (R-Castro);8-1

5 Bella Domenica (Cancel);15-1

6 Makingcents (Vargas, Jr.);6-1

7 New York Supreme (Castellano);7-2

8 Havin’ a Party (Lezcano);8-1

9 Aubrey Tate (Carmouche);6-1

10 Bankers Daughter (Davis);12-1

11 Irena N Ella (Harkie);30-1

12 Dancing Kiki (I.Ortiz, Jr.);9-2

7TH RACE: 1 1/8 miles, 3YO and up, NYS, llowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $70,000.

1 Rapt (Davis);8-1

2 Local Counsel (Cancel);20-1

3 Doups Point (Rosario);7-2

4 Singapore Trader (Carroll);5-1

5 Turbulence (Lezcano);5-2

6 Control Group (I.Ortiz, Jr.);4-1

7 Calculated Risker (Gutierrez);8-1

8 Danebury (Alvarado);6-1

8TH RACE: 6 furlongs, 3YO and up, Fall Highweight Handicap (Grade III). Purse: $200,000.

1 Wonderful Light (Rosario);8-1

2 Strike Power (Castellano);3-1

3 Nicodemus (Luzzi);4-1

4 Happy Farm (Lezcano);8-1

5 Stan the Man (Davis);5-1

6 Seethisquick (Martinez);20-1

7 Recruiting Ready (I. Ortiz, Jr.);9-5

8 No Distortion (Cancel);30-1

9TH RACE: 6 furlongs, Fillies 2YO. Maiden Claiming. Purse: $35,000.

1 Honey Bourbon (Gutierrez);6-1

2 Annoula (Carroll);5-1

3 All About Reyana (Diaz, Jr.);8-1

4 Eye’m Gone (Correa);12-1

5 Big Cyn (Martinez);10-1

6 Super Twenty Seven (Cancel);7-2

7 Speed Talks (Serrano);6-1

8 Over Thirsty (B.Hernandez);30-1

9 Summer Belief (R-Castro);4-1

10 Felony Melanie (Harkie);20-1

11 Barker Lane (Camacho, Jr.);30-1

