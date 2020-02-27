Aqueduct Entries

1ST RACE
6 1/2 Furlongs, 3 year olds, Maiden Claiming $50,000. Purse $46,000.
1 Shadow Caster (Correa);12-1
2 First Degree (Davis);5-2
3 Three Eyed Raven (Cancel);5-1
4 Fevola (Franco);7-5
5 Colloquist (Martinez);12-1
6 Cause I Said So (Carmouche);3-1
2ND RACE
7 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 4 year olds and up, Claiming $32,000. Purse $50,000.
1 Annie Rocks (Camacho);15-1
2 Whyisshesoolucky (Cancel);12-1
3 No Deal (Worrie);3-1
4 Silver Excess (Silvera);6-1
5 Daria’s Angel (Alvarado);6-5
6 Miss Jak (Franco);5-2
3RD RACE
1 1/8 Mile, 4 year olds and up, Claiming $12,500. Purse $32,000.
1 Philly Completely (Acosta);3-1
2 So Sublime (Correa);20-1
3 Purchasing Power (Reyes);12-1
4 Calculated Risker (Davis);6-1
5 Mills (Cancel);4-5
6 Le Gros Bill (Harkie);30-1
7 Lucky Ramsey (Maragh);5-1
4TH RACE
6 Furlongs, 4 year olds and up, Claiming $25,000. Purse $36,000.
1 Papa Jim (Gutierrez);5-2
2 Chuckles (Alvarado);10-1
3 Bassman Dave (Maragh);6-1
4 Mandatory Payout (Franco);6-1
5 Ventus (Fukumoto);15-1
6 Our Stormin Norman (Davis);7-2
7 Seed Money (Cancel);2-1
5TH RACE
6 Furlongs, 3 year olds, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $68,000.
1 Not So Easy (Davis);12-1
2 Prince Of Caps (Cancel);6-1
3 Its A Wrap (Franco);8-5
4 Mr Phil (Carmouche);5-2
5 Emancipation Gold (Gonzalez);15-1
6 First Line (Castro);9-2
7 Spitball (Vargas);6-1
6TH RACE
1 Mile, Fillies & mares, 4 year olds & up, Allowance Optional Claiming $40,000. Purse $67,000.
1 Play Me A Memory (Frey);4-1
2 Unbridledadventure (Silvera);9-2
3 The Great Johanna (Franco);5-1
4 Might Be (Davis);3-1
5 Lucky Move (Carmouche);8-5
6 Little Song (Cancel);12-1
7 Peaches And Spice (Harkie);50-1
7TH RACE
6 Furlongs, 4 year olds & up, Allowance Optional Claiming $40,000. Purse $67,000.
1 Bronx Bomber (BHernandez);8-1
1A Vicar’s Legend (Gutierrez);8-1
2 Summer Bourbon (Alvarado);6-1
3 Bustin Shout (Carmouche);8-1
4 Hushion (Luzzi);15-1
5 Playthatfunnymusic (Cancel);3-1
6 The Caretaker (Maragh);7-5
7 Le General (Franco);9-2
8TH RACE
6 Furlongs, Fillies & mares, 4 year olds & up, STR $50,000. Purse $55,000.
1 Five Alarm Robin (Carmouche);10-1
2 Quietude (Davis);8-1
3 Winifred J (Cancel);5-1
4 Dovey Lovey (Harkie);5-1
5 Questeq (Silvera);6-1
6 Shesasuperfreak (Reyes);20-1
7 Sea Sparkle (Richards);4-1
8 Miss Mi Mi (Franco);3-1
9 Cape Cod Diva (Alvarado);8-1
NOTE: Racing at Aqueduct was canceled Thursday because of inclement weather.