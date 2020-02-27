Aqueduct Entries
Aqueduct Entries

1ST RACE

6 1/2 Furlongs, 3 year olds, Maiden Claiming $50,000. Purse $46,000.

1 Shadow Caster (Correa);12-1

2 First Degree (Davis);5-2

3 Three Eyed Raven (Cancel);5-1

4 Fevola (Franco);7-5

5 Colloquist (Martinez);12-1

6 Cause I Said So (Carmouche);3-1

2ND RACE

7 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 4 year olds and up, Claiming $32,000. Purse $50,000.

1 Annie Rocks (Camacho);15-1

2 Whyisshesoolucky (Cancel);12-1

3 No Deal (Worrie);3-1

4 Silver Excess (Silvera);6-1

5 Daria’s Angel (Alvarado);6-5

6 Miss Jak (Franco);5-2

3RD RACE

1 1/8 Mile, 4 year olds and up, Claiming $12,500. Purse $32,000.

1 Philly Completely (Acosta);3-1

2 So Sublime (Correa);20-1

3 Purchasing Power (Reyes);12-1

4 Calculated Risker (Davis);6-1

5 Mills (Cancel);4-5

6 Le Gros Bill (Harkie);30-1

7 Lucky Ramsey (Maragh);5-1

4TH RACE

6 Furlongs, 4 year olds and up, Claiming $25,000. Purse $36,000.

1 Papa Jim (Gutierrez);5-2

2 Chuckles (Alvarado);10-1

3 Bassman Dave (Maragh);6-1

4 Mandatory Payout (Franco);6-1

5 Ventus (Fukumoto);15-1

6 Our Stormin Norman (Davis);7-2

7 Seed Money (Cancel);2-1

5TH RACE

6 Furlongs, 3 year olds, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $68,000.

1 Not So Easy (Davis);12-1

2 Prince Of Caps (Cancel);6-1

3 Its A Wrap (Franco);8-5

4 Mr Phil (Carmouche);5-2

5 Emancipation Gold (Gonzalez);15-1

6 First Line (Castro);9-2

7 Spitball (Vargas);6-1

6TH RACE

1 Mile, Fillies & mares, 4 year olds & up, Allowance Optional Claiming $40,000. Purse $67,000.

1 Play Me A Memory (Frey);4-1

2 Unbridledadventure (Silvera);9-2

3 The Great Johanna (Franco);5-1

4 Might Be (Davis);3-1

5 Lucky Move (Carmouche);8-5

6 Little Song (Cancel);12-1

7 Peaches And Spice (Harkie);50-1

7TH RACE

6 Furlongs, 4 year olds & up, Allowance Optional Claiming $40,000. Purse $67,000.

1 Bronx Bomber (BHernandez);8-1

1A Vicar’s Legend (Gutierrez);8-1

2 Summer Bourbon (Alvarado);6-1

3 Bustin Shout (Carmouche);8-1

4 Hushion (Luzzi);15-1

5 Playthatfunnymusic (Cancel);3-1

6 The Caretaker (Maragh);7-5

7 Le General (Franco);9-2

8TH RACE

6 Furlongs, Fillies & mares, 4 year olds & up, STR $50,000. Purse $55,000.

1 Five Alarm Robin (Carmouche);10-1

2 Quietude (Davis);8-1

3 Winifred J (Cancel);5-1

4 Dovey Lovey (Harkie);5-1

5 Questeq (Silvera);6-1

6 Shesasuperfreak (Reyes);20-1

7 Sea Sparkle (Richards);4-1

8 Miss Mi Mi (Franco);3-1

9 Cape Cod Diva (Alvarado);8-1

NOTE: Racing at Aqueduct was canceled Thursday because of inclement weather.

