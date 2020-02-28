Aqueduct Entries

First post: 1:20 p.m.
1ST RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies, 3YO, Claiming. Purse: $46,000.
1 Summer Belief (R-Castro);2/1
2 La Negrita (Camacho);7/2
3 Hot Little Honey (Cancel);3/1
4 All About Reyana (D.Davis);8/1
5 Speed Talks (Maragh);8/1
6 Stunning Munnings (Carmouche);3/1
2ND RACE: 6 Furlongs, 4YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $40,000.
1 Coach Villa (Carmouche);9/5
1A Cavaradossi (D.Davis);9/5
2 Bustin Hoffman (Correa);5/1
3 Jerome Avenue (Cancel);7/5
4 True Gold (Maragh);10/1
5 American Rule (Camacho);12/1
6 Vineyard Sound (Gutierrez);9/2
3RD RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 3YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $60,000.
1 Devil’s Code (R-Castro);10/1
2 Mommie’s Jewel (Bisono);12/1
3 Double Shot (D.Davis);6/5
4 Always Funny (Maragh);15/1
5 Pave It (Carmouche);6/1
6 Not Phar Now (Cancel);3/1
7 Theitalianamerican (Gutierrez);6/1
8 Boom Boom Kaboom (Vargas);15/1
4TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 4YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $70,000.
1 Mad Munnys (Gutierrez);10/1
2 Hersh (Correa);5/2
3 War Tocsin (Bisono);8/1
4 Blacktop Legend (Cancel);5/2
5 Ready To Escape (Maragh);6/1
6 Shamrocked (D.Davis);9/5
5TH RACE: 7 Furlongs, 4YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $32,000.
1 Bootlegger (FR) (Vargas);4/1
1A Manifest Destiny (Gutierrez);4/1
2 We Should Talk (D.Davis);7/2
3 Toohottoevenspeak (Harkie);20/1
4 H Man (Fukumoto);3/1
5 Deep Sea (Cancel);12/1
6 Winning Drive (Maragh);5/1
7 Desert Lights (Camacho);8/1
8 Neighborhood Bully (S-Reyes);30/1
9 Monteleone (Carmouche);9/2
6TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 3YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $60,000.
1 Being Me (S-Reyes);20/1
2 Montauk Memories (Gutierrez);15/1
3 Scuttlebuzz (Cancel);1/1
4 The Last Ace (Carmouche);5/1
5 Forest Spirit (Vargas);6/1
6 Black Irish (B.Hernandez);20/1
7 I Prowl Alone (R-Castro);8/1
8 Mr. Buckley (D.Davis);4/1
7TH RACE: 1 Mile, 4YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $64,000.
1 Beach Access (Maragh);8/1
2 Irish Valor (Correa);12/1
3 Run For Boston (D.Davis);12/1
4 Freaky Styley (Cancel);9/5
5 Captain Frost (Carmouche);6/1
6 Quintarelli (Fukumoto);30/1
7 High Command (Gomez);10/1
8 Mystical Song (B.Hernandez);15/1
9 Yankee Division (Vargas);2/1
8TH RACE: 1 5/16 Miles, 4YO and up, Bernardidi Stakes. Purse: $100,000.
1 Backsideofthemoon (Prado);7/2
2 Patagonia (R-Castro);6/1
3 Dynamax Prime (Carmouche);6/1
4 Ekhtibaar (Gutierrez);15/1
5 Armament (Camacho);20/1
6 Adventist (Bisono);4/1
7 Leitone (CHI) (D.Davis);3/1
8 Blugrascat’s Smile (Cancel);15/1
9 Heavy Roller (Vargas);6/1
9TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, 4YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $46,000.
1 Wushu Warrior (Cancel);4/1
2 Big Thicket (R-Castro);6/1
3 San Juan Diego (Carmouche);8/1
4 Blue Belt (Maragh);2/1
5 Five Star Bunt (Correa);10/1
6 Psychic Energy (D.Davis);8/1
7 Flash Drive (Bisono);6/1
8 What A Catch (Camacho);20/1
9 Royal Asset (Gutierrez);10/1