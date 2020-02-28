Aqueduct Entries
First post: 1:20 p.m.

1ST RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies, 3YO, Claiming. Purse: $46,000.

1 Summer Belief (R-Castro);2/1

2 La Negrita (Camacho);7/2

3 Hot Little Honey (Cancel);3/1

4 All About Reyana (D.Davis);8/1

5 Speed Talks (Maragh);8/1

6 Stunning Munnings (Carmouche);3/1

2ND RACE: 6 Furlongs, 4YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $40,000.

1 Coach Villa (Carmouche);9/5

1A Cavaradossi (D.Davis);9/5

2 Bustin Hoffman (Correa);5/1

3 Jerome Avenue (Cancel);7/5

4 True Gold (Maragh);10/1

5 American Rule (Camacho);12/1

6 Vineyard Sound (Gutierrez);9/2

3RD RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 3YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $60,000.

1 Devil’s Code (R-Castro);10/1

2 Mommie’s Jewel (Bisono);12/1

3 Double Shot (D.Davis);6/5

4 Always Funny (Maragh);15/1

5 Pave It (Carmouche);6/1

6 Not Phar Now (Cancel);3/1

7 Theitalianamerican (Gutierrez);6/1

8 Boom Boom Kaboom (Vargas);15/1

4TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 4YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $70,000.

1 Mad Munnys (Gutierrez);10/1

2 Hersh (Correa);5/2

3 War Tocsin (Bisono);8/1

4 Blacktop Legend (Cancel);5/2

5 Ready To Escape (Maragh);6/1

6 Shamrocked (D.Davis);9/5

5TH RACE: 7 Furlongs, 4YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $32,000.

1 Bootlegger (FR) (Vargas);4/1

1A Manifest Destiny (Gutierrez);4/1

2 We Should Talk (D.Davis);7/2

3 Toohottoevenspeak (Harkie);20/1

4 H Man (Fukumoto);3/1

5 Deep Sea (Cancel);12/1

6 Winning Drive (Maragh);5/1

7 Desert Lights (Camacho);8/1

8 Neighborhood Bully (S-Reyes);30/1

9 Monteleone (Carmouche);9/2

6TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 3YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $60,000.

1 Being Me (S-Reyes);20/1

2 Montauk Memories (Gutierrez);15/1

3 Scuttlebuzz (Cancel);1/1

4 The Last Ace (Carmouche);5/1

5 Forest Spirit (Vargas);6/1

6 Black Irish (B.Hernandez);20/1

7 I Prowl Alone (R-Castro);8/1

8 Mr. Buckley (D.Davis);4/1

7TH RACE: 1 Mile, 4YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $64,000.

1 Beach Access (Maragh);8/1

2 Irish Valor (Correa);12/1

3 Run For Boston (D.Davis);12/1

4 Freaky Styley (Cancel);9/5

5 Captain Frost (Carmouche);6/1

6 Quintarelli (Fukumoto);30/1

7 High Command (Gomez);10/1

8 Mystical Song (B.Hernandez);15/1

9 Yankee Division (Vargas);2/1

8TH RACE: 1 5/16 Miles, 4YO and up, Bernardidi Stakes. Purse: $100,000.

1 Backsideofthemoon (Prado);7/2

2 Patagonia (R-Castro);6/1

3 Dynamax Prime (Carmouche);6/1

4 Ekhtibaar (Gutierrez);15/1

5 Armament (Camacho);20/1

6 Adventist (Bisono);4/1

7 Leitone (CHI) (D.Davis);3/1

8 Blugrascat’s Smile (Cancel);15/1

9 Heavy Roller (Vargas);6/1

9TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, 4YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $46,000.

1 Wushu Warrior (Cancel);4/1

2 Big Thicket (R-Castro);6/1

3 San Juan Diego (Carmouche);8/1

4 Blue Belt (Maragh);2/1

5 Five Star Bunt (Correa);10/1

6 Psychic Energy (D.Davis);8/1

7 Flash Drive (Bisono);6/1

8 What A Catch (Camacho);20/1

9 Royal Asset (Gutierrez);10/1

