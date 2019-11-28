First post: 11:50 a.m.
1ST RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $62,000.
1 Irish Banker (Harkie);15/1
2 Anydayisherday (Martinez);7/2
3 Midnight Banker (Franco);10/1
4 Sea Story (I.Ortiz);8/1
5 Doll (Lezcano);1/1
6 Am Impazible (Cancel);4/1
7 Clever Tale (Gutierrez);10/1
2ND RACE: 1 Mile, Turf, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $44,000.
1 Honey Won’t (I.Ortiz);6/1
2 Quality Choice (Carmouche);12/1
3 Coral Legacy (Franco);10/1
4 Positivist (Vargas);8/1
5 Variant Perception (Velazquez);4/1
6 Another (Castellano);8/1
7 Ides Of Arch (Davis);12/1
8 Robin Hood (Lezcano);5/1
9 Jerome Avenue (J.Ortiz);3/1
10 Conforto (Martinez);15/1
11AE Letterman (Gutierrez);12/1
12AE Hardest Part (GB) (Carroll);20/1
3RD RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $62,000.
1 Big Bounty (B.Hernandez);20/1
2 Businessindubai (Carmouche);15/1
3 Gotta Go Mo (J.Ortiz);6/1
4 Canarsie Angel (Davis);8/1
5 Tornado Crossing (Gutierrez);20/1
6 Saratoga Love (Cancel);3/1
7 Summer Sangria (Velazquez);2/1
8 Jimmys Lass (Castellano);15/1
9 Luzmaria (Harkie);30/1
10 Mazal Eighteen (I.Ortiz);4/1
11AE Pippi (Carroll);20/1
12AE Bean Indiscreet (Diaz);15/1
13 Irena N Ella (Harkie);15/1
14 Bella Domenica (TBA);10/1
15 Dancing Kiki (Davis);9/5
16 Desbordes (Velazquez);5/2
4TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $70,000.
1 That’s My Cue (Lezcano);7/2
2 Finding Fame (Carroll);9/2
3 Wishes And Dreams (R-Castro);10/1
4 Dial Me Up (Franco);2/1
5 Vibrancy (Castellano);3/1
6 Bay Jewel (Davis);4/1
5TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO, Forever Together Stakes. Purse: $150,000.
1 Shanghai Rain (Serrano);20/1
2 My Sistersledge (Pimentel);15/1
3 Go Noni Go (Velazquez);8/1
4 Theodora B. (Bravo);9/2
5 Matty’s Magnum (Franco);6/1
6 Too Charming (Cancel);10/1
7 Another Broad (TBA);7/5
8 Lounge Act (Carmouche);20/1
9 Andina Del Sur (Castellano);5/2
10 Team Win (TBA);10/1
11 Sweet Bye And Bye (Franco);6/5
6TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $75,000.
1 Restructure (Franco);5/2
2 Forgotten Hero (B.Hernandez);20/1
3 Can U Handle This (Harkie);50/1
4 Brass Ring (Luzzi);30/1
5 Elle’s Town (J.Ortiz);9/2
6 La Piu Bella (Vargas);10/1
7 Tide Storm (I.Ortiz);12/1
8 A Dixie Twister (Davis);6/1
9 Lady Worthington (Velazquez);5/1
10 Hannah’s Smile (Lezcano);3/1
11AE Betty F (GB) (Carroll);8/1
12AE Ellanation (Velazquez);8/1
13 Fangirl (TBA);6/1
14 Take Charge Aubrey (TBA);8/1
15 Stonesintheroad (TBA);3/1
16 Carrizo (Carmouche);2/1
7TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $66,000.
1 Coolboy (Martinez);20/1
2 Oh My Papa (Franco);10/1
3 Imaginar (Gutierrez);9/2
4 Seven Is Heaven (J.Ortiz);6/1
5 Morgantown (Cancel);8/1
6 Bronx Bomber (Carroll);12/1
7 Ventus (Diaz);10/1
8 Freudian Sip (Davis);15/1
9 Thesis (I.Ortiz);7/2
10 Bustin Hoffman (B.Hernandez);3/1
8TH RACE: 1 1/8 Miles, Fillies, 3YO, Comely Stakes (Grade III). Purse: $200,000.
1 Stand For The Flag (Lezcano);6/1
2 Gold Standard (Castellano);2/1
3 Bellera (Velazquez);4/1
4 Arrifana (Pimentel);9/5
5 Lightscameraaction (Bravo);15/1
6 Afleet Destiny (Salgado);30/1
7 Classic Fit (I.Ortiz);10/1
8 Oxy Lady (Cannon);15/1
9TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 3YO, Gio Ponti Stakes. Purse: $150,000.
1 Forty Under (Franco);10/1
2 Osage Moon (I.Ortiz);8/1
3 Backtohisroots (Carmouche);15/1
4 Proliferate (Lezcano);8/1
5 Halladay (Velazquez);8/5
6 Kadar (J.Ortiz);4/1
7 Majid (TBA);8/1
8 Temple (Castellano);6/1
9 Pioneer Man (Davis);12/1
10 Chilly In Charge (Bravo);10/1
11 En Wye Cee (TBA);6/5
