Aqueduct Entries

Post Time 12:30 p.m.

1ST RACE

6 Furlongs, 4 year olds and up, Claiming $40,000. Purse $42,000.

1 Seed Money (Cardenas);8-1

2 Kadens Courage (Diaz);6-1

3 Deputy Flag (Alvarado);5-1

4 Vineyard Sound (Cancel);8-1

5 Mandatory Payout (Davis);5-2

6 Who’s In Charge (Franco);6-5

2ND RACE

1 Mile, Fillies & mares, 4 year olds & up, Maiden Claiming $20,000. Purse $30,000.

1 Eighty Seven North (Cancel);3-1

2 Two Graces (Martinez);5-2

3 La Rubia (Corujo);15-1

4 Our Ticket (Davis);7-5

5 Lady Cat (Cardenas);10-1

6 Sweet Breeze (Worrie);20-1

7 Happyandiknowit (B.Hernandz);15-1

8 Molly’s Shrink (Harkie);15-1

3RD RACE

1 Mile, 4 year olds & up, Claiming $25,000. Purse $46,000.

1 You Tell Me (Worrie);4-1

1A Peter’s Project (Davis);4-1

2 Foolish Ghost (Carroll);3-1

3 Gypsum Johnny (Cardenas);20-1

4 Control Group (Lezcano);4-5

5 San Juan Diego (Carmouche);8-1

6 Bourbon Mission (Correa);8-1

4TH RACE

1 Mile, Fillies, 3 year olds, Allowance Optional Claiming $80,000. Purse $64,000.

1 Holmdel Park (Carmouche);12-1

2 Sneaky Surprise 8/1 Vargas);8-1

3 Myawaya (Davis);7-2

4 Courageous Girl (Lezcano);8-1

5 Ancient Brown (Cancel);4-1

6 Ice Princess (Franco);1-1

7 Shadolamo (Alvarado);20-1

5TH RACE

6 Furlongs, Fillies, 3 year olds, Maiden Claiming $40,000. Purse $41,000.

1 Hayezhee (Alvarado);9-2

2 Becky’s Mission (Castro);12-1

3 Desbordes (Carroll);4-1

4 Moneybackguarantee (Harkie);20-1

5 Big Red Girl (Correa);10-1

6 Maru (Gutierrez);7-2

7 Irena N Ella (Gomez);30-1

8 Central Exit (Cancel);8-1

9 The Important One (Davis);5-1

10 Pasture Princess (Worrie);30-1

11 Just Stay Home (Franco);8-1

6TH RACE

6 Furlongs, 4 year olds and up, Claiming $20,000. Purse $40,000.

1 Liam Lets Go (Cardenas);15-1

2 Deep Sea (Cancel);8-1

3 Dark N Cloudy (Diaz);15-1

4 Wegotoldyougotsold (Vargas);7-2

5 Blueblood (Carroll);10-1

6 Outplay (Alvarado);8-1

7 Life In Shambles (Franco);8-5

8 Full Salute (Carmouche);6-1

9 They Shot Sonny (Reyes);30-1

7TH RACE

1 Mile, 4 year olds and up, STR $25,000. Purse $50,000.

1 Dynamax Prime (Franco);3-1

2 Heavy Roller (Alvarado);6-1

3 Playthatfunnymusic (Cancel);6-1

4 American Lincoln (Castro);30-1

5 Swiping Dan (Carroll,D);30-1

6 Wicked Trick (Lezcano,J);2-1

7 Its All Relevant (Gutierrez);5-1

8 Felix In Fabula (Davis);9-2

8TH RACE

7 Furlongs, Fillies & mares, 4 year olds and up, Interborough Stakes. Purse $100,000.

1 Slimey (Cancel);15-1

2 Saguaro Row (Lezcano);2-1

3 Our Circle Of Love (Franco);5-2

4 Piedi Bianchi (Davis);10-1

5 New Year’s Wish (Carmouche);7-2

6 Honor Way (Vargas);10-1

7 Abounding Joy (Alvarado);5-1

8 Champagne Bliss (Castro);30-1

9TH RACE

6 1/2 Furlongs, Fillies & mares, 4 year olds and up, Maiden Claiming $25,000. Purse $33,000

1 Molly’s Nighthawk (Cardenas);15-1

2 Miss Ross (Diaz);10-1

3 Becca Takes Charge (Lezcano);5-2

4 Sassy Secret (Alpander);50-1

5 Miss Jill (Serrano);30-1

6 Rousey (Cancel);5-1

7 Margie Cat (B.Hernandez);50-1

8 Take It All Back (Carmouche);12-1

9 Deja Raconte (Correa);7-2

10 Tatterazzi (Davis);6-1

11 Vitanza (Gutierrez);5-1

