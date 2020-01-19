Aqueduct Entries

Post Time 12:30 p.m.
1ST RACE
6 Furlongs, 4 year olds and up, Claiming $40,000. Purse $42,000.
1 Seed Money (Cardenas);8-1
2 Kadens Courage (Diaz);6-1
3 Deputy Flag (Alvarado);5-1
4 Vineyard Sound (Cancel);8-1
5 Mandatory Payout (Davis);5-2
6 Who’s In Charge (Franco);6-5
2ND RACE
1 Mile, Fillies & mares, 4 year olds & up, Maiden Claiming $20,000. Purse $30,000.
1 Eighty Seven North (Cancel);3-1
2 Two Graces (Martinez);5-2
3 La Rubia (Corujo);15-1
4 Our Ticket (Davis);7-5
5 Lady Cat (Cardenas);10-1
6 Sweet Breeze (Worrie);20-1
7 Happyandiknowit (B.Hernandz);15-1
8 Molly’s Shrink (Harkie);15-1
3RD RACE
1 Mile, 4 year olds & up, Claiming $25,000. Purse $46,000.
1 You Tell Me (Worrie);4-1
1A Peter’s Project (Davis);4-1
2 Foolish Ghost (Carroll);3-1
3 Gypsum Johnny (Cardenas);20-1
4 Control Group (Lezcano);4-5
5 San Juan Diego (Carmouche);8-1
6 Bourbon Mission (Correa);8-1
4TH RACE
1 Mile, Fillies, 3 year olds, Allowance Optional Claiming $80,000. Purse $64,000.
1 Holmdel Park (Carmouche);12-1
2 Sneaky Surprise 8/1 Vargas);8-1
3 Myawaya (Davis);7-2
4 Courageous Girl (Lezcano);8-1
5 Ancient Brown (Cancel);4-1
6 Ice Princess (Franco);1-1
7 Shadolamo (Alvarado);20-1
5TH RACE
6 Furlongs, Fillies, 3 year olds, Maiden Claiming $40,000. Purse $41,000.
1 Hayezhee (Alvarado);9-2
2 Becky’s Mission (Castro);12-1
3 Desbordes (Carroll);4-1
4 Moneybackguarantee (Harkie);20-1
5 Big Red Girl (Correa);10-1
6 Maru (Gutierrez);7-2
7 Irena N Ella (Gomez);30-1
8 Central Exit (Cancel);8-1
9 The Important One (Davis);5-1
10 Pasture Princess (Worrie);30-1
11 Just Stay Home (Franco);8-1
6TH RACE
6 Furlongs, 4 year olds and up, Claiming $20,000. Purse $40,000.
1 Liam Lets Go (Cardenas);15-1
2 Deep Sea (Cancel);8-1
3 Dark N Cloudy (Diaz);15-1
4 Wegotoldyougotsold (Vargas);7-2
5 Blueblood (Carroll);10-1
6 Outplay (Alvarado);8-1
7 Life In Shambles (Franco);8-5
8 Full Salute (Carmouche);6-1
9 They Shot Sonny (Reyes);30-1
7TH RACE
1 Mile, 4 year olds and up, STR $25,000. Purse $50,000.
1 Dynamax Prime (Franco);3-1
2 Heavy Roller (Alvarado);6-1
3 Playthatfunnymusic (Cancel);6-1
4 American Lincoln (Castro);30-1
5 Swiping Dan (Carroll,D);30-1
6 Wicked Trick (Lezcano,J);2-1
7 Its All Relevant (Gutierrez);5-1
8 Felix In Fabula (Davis);9-2
8TH RACE
7 Furlongs, Fillies & mares, 4 year olds and up, Interborough Stakes. Purse $100,000.
1 Slimey (Cancel);15-1
2 Saguaro Row (Lezcano);2-1
3 Our Circle Of Love (Franco);5-2
4 Piedi Bianchi (Davis);10-1
5 New Year’s Wish (Carmouche);7-2
6 Honor Way (Vargas);10-1
7 Abounding Joy (Alvarado);5-1
8 Champagne Bliss (Castro);30-1
9TH RACE
6 1/2 Furlongs, Fillies & mares, 4 year olds and up, Maiden Claiming $25,000. Purse $33,000
1 Molly’s Nighthawk (Cardenas);15-1
2 Miss Ross (Diaz);10-1
3 Becca Takes Charge (Lezcano);5-2
4 Sassy Secret (Alpander);50-1
5 Miss Jill (Serrano);30-1
6 Rousey (Cancel);5-1
7 Margie Cat (B.Hernandez);50-1
8 Take It All Back (Carmouche);12-1
9 Deja Raconte (Correa);7-2
10 Tatterazzi (Davis);6-1
11 Vitanza (Gutierrez);5-1