Post Time: 11:50 a.m.
1ST RACE
6 1/2 Furlongs, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Claiming $10,000. Purse $28,000.
1 My Chesa Charm (Diaz);5-1
2 Jacqueline D (Carroll);10-1
3 Stars Wilburn (B.Hernandez);15-1
4 Awesome Quick (Davis);3-1
5 Cotton Candy Cutie (Gonzalez);5-2
6 First Forever (Carmouche);7-5
2ND RACE
1 Mile, Turf, 3 year olds & up, Allowance. Purse $66,000.
1 Impazible Odds (Velazquez);8-1
2 River Knight (Serrano);20-1
3 Albie (Davis);6-1
4 Southern Brigade (Rosario);9-2
5 Jo’s Bold Cat (Carmouche);7-2
6 Graded On A Curve (I.Ortiz);5-2
7 Knight Frost (B.Hernandez);50-1
8 Danny California (Franco);8-1
9 Mr. Vincent (Lezcano);12-1
10 Dashing Dan (Castellano);10-1
11 Playwright (Carmouche);5-2
12 Pipes (Rider TBA);9-5
3RD RACE
7 Furlongs, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $70,000.
1 Fabulous Fun (J.Ortiz);9-2
2 Fast Break (I.Ortiz);4-5
3 Alan’s Argument (Carmouche);6-1
4 Mutakaamil (Castellano);5-2
5 Superfan (Lezcano);10-1
6 Mucho Sunshine (Hernandez,B);50-1
4TH RACE
1 1/16 Mile, Turf, 2 year olds, Maiden Claiming $40,000. Purse $41,000.
1 Bay Burner (Cancel);10-1
2 False Alarm (Serrano);20-1
3 Rapstorerocks (Vargas);6-1
4 Upham (Alvarado);8-1
5 Tipazo (Harkie);50-1
6 Inaceptable (Hernandez);6-1
7 Drink To The Clown (Diaz);30-1
8 Danzing Dunhill (Franco);4-5
9 Happy Danza (Davis);12-1
10 Zuzudini (Carroll);15-1
5TH RACE
1 1/16 Mile, Turf, 2 year olds, Central Park Stakes. Purse $100,000.
1 City Man (Rosario);8-1
2 Old Chestnut (Velazquez);15-1
3 Vanzzy (Rodriguez);20-1
4 Fair Haired Boy (I.Ortiz);15-1
5 Ashraq (Sanchez);15-1
6 Mo Ready (Saez);12-1
7 Homeland (Alvarado);5-1
8 Stanhope (Davis);6-1
9 Chapalu (Castellano);7-2
10 Get Smokin (J.Ortiz);12-1
11 Mr. Kringle (Carmouche);15-1
12 Pixelate (Lezcano);9-2
13 Alpha Sixty Six (Velazquez);2-1
14 Prince Of Pharoahs (Lezcano);5-1
6TH RACE
6 Furlongs, Turf, 3 year olds & up, Claiming $30,000. Purse $38,000.
1 Coach Villa (Davis);20-1
1A Chuckles (Alvarado);20-1
2 What’s To Blame (Franco);2-1
3 Beach Front (J.Ortiz);6-1
4 Jack The Cat (Carmouche);20-1
5 Running Violence (Gutierrez);30-1
6 Brockmoninoff (Cancel);7-2
7 No Fly Zone (Saez);5-1
8 Alphastest (Diaz);12-1
9 Wild William (Correa);4-1
10 Da Meister (Serrano);50-1
11AE I’m Elmer J Fudd (Gutierrez);12-1
12AE Lundqvist (Lezcano);5-2
13AE Time Expired (Harkie);15-1
14AE Big Wonder (B.Hernandez);10-1
15 Seed Money (B.Hernandez);8-1
7TH RACE
6 Furlongs, 3 year olds & up, Fall Highweight Handicap (Grade 3). Purse $200,000.
1 No Distortion (Cancel);30-1
2 Firenze Fire (I.Ortiz);8-5
3 Wonderful Light (Franco);10-1
4 Recruiting Ready (J.Ortiz);3-1
5 Stan The Man (Davis);8-1
6 Strike Power (Velazquez);9-2
7 Lewisfield (McCarthy);12-1
8 Seethisquick (Serrano);20-1
9 Happy Farm (Lezcano);8-1
8TH RACE
1 1/16 Mile, Turf, Fillies, 3 year olds, Winter Memories Stakes. Purse $150,000.
1 Monaco Princess 5/1 Rider TBA);5-1
2 Panther Hit (Franco);20-1
3 Sorrentina Lemon (Rosario);7-2
4 Feel Glorious (Alvarado);6-1
5 Tuned (Castellano);4-1
6 Shelter Island (Velazquez);6-1
7 Classic Fit (Davis);30-1
8 Nay Lady Nay (I.Ortiz);5-1
9 On The Town (Lezcano,J);15-1
10 Atomic Blonde (Saez,L);8-1
11 Tass (Carmouche);12-1
12 Dyna Passer (J.Ortiz);10-1
13 Bellera (Rider TBA);9-5
14 Team Win (Rider TBA);8-1
9TH RACE
1 1/16 Mile, Turf, Two year olds, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $62,000.
1 Justintimeforwine (Luzzi);9-2
2 Brunate (Franco);15-1
3 Michael’s Bad Boy (Rodriguez);12-1
4 Ringgood (I.Ortiz);8-1
5 Zipalong (Gutierrez);10-1
6 Beg To Differ (Cancel);10-1
7 Empire Express (Carmouche);8-1
8 Yah Huh (Davis);20-1
9 Spiritual King (Velazquez);7-2
10 Sanctuary City (Alvarado);5-2
11AE Aintitfunkynow (J.Ortiz);4-1
12AE Cray Cray (Luzzi);30-1
13 Political (Davis);10-1
14 Forever Wicked (Vargas);6-1
15 Cold Hard Cash (Lezcano);8-5
16 Diannesimpazible (Rider TBA);8-1
