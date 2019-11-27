Post Time: 11:50 a.m.

1ST RACE

6 1/2 Furlongs, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Claiming $10,000. Purse $28,000.

1 My Chesa Charm (Diaz);5-1

2 Jacqueline D (Carroll);10-1

3 Stars Wilburn (B.Hernandez);15-1

4 Awesome Quick (Davis);3-1

5 Cotton Candy Cutie (Gonzalez);5-2

6 First Forever (Carmouche);7-5

2ND RACE

1 Mile, Turf, 3 year olds & up, Allowance. Purse $66,000.

1 Impazible Odds (Velazquez);8-1

2 River Knight (Serrano);20-1

3 Albie (Davis);6-1

4 Southern Brigade (Rosario);9-2

5 Jo’s Bold Cat (Carmouche);7-2

6 Graded On A Curve (I.Ortiz);5-2

7 Knight Frost (B.Hernandez);50-1

8 Danny California (Franco);8-1

9 Mr. Vincent (Lezcano);12-1

10 Dashing Dan (Castellano);10-1

11 Playwright (Carmouche);5-2

12 Pipes (Rider TBA);9-5

3RD RACE

7 Furlongs, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $70,000.

1 Fabulous Fun (J.Ortiz);9-2

2 Fast Break (I.Ortiz);4-5

3 Alan’s Argument (Carmouche);6-1

4 Mutakaamil (Castellano);5-2

5 Superfan (Lezcano);10-1

6 Mucho Sunshine (Hernandez,B);50-1

4TH RACE

1 1/16 Mile, Turf, 2 year olds, Maiden Claiming $40,000. Purse $41,000.

1 Bay Burner (Cancel);10-1

2 False Alarm (Serrano);20-1

3 Rapstorerocks (Vargas);6-1

4 Upham (Alvarado);8-1

5 Tipazo (Harkie);50-1

6 Inaceptable (Hernandez);6-1

7 Drink To The Clown (Diaz);30-1

8 Danzing Dunhill (Franco);4-5

9 Happy Danza (Davis);12-1

10 Zuzudini (Carroll);15-1

5TH RACE

1 1/16 Mile, Turf, 2 year olds, Central Park Stakes. Purse $100,000.

1 City Man (Rosario);8-1

2 Old Chestnut (Velazquez);15-1

3 Vanzzy (Rodriguez);20-1

4 Fair Haired Boy (I.Ortiz);15-1

5 Ashraq (Sanchez);15-1

6 Mo Ready (Saez);12-1

7 Homeland (Alvarado);5-1

8 Stanhope (Davis);6-1

9 Chapalu (Castellano);7-2

10 Get Smokin (J.Ortiz);12-1

11 Mr. Kringle (Carmouche);15-1

12 Pixelate (Lezcano);9-2

13 Alpha Sixty Six (Velazquez);2-1

14 Prince Of Pharoahs (Lezcano);5-1

6TH RACE

6 Furlongs, Turf, 3 year olds & up, Claiming $30,000. Purse $38,000.

1 Coach Villa (Davis);20-1

1A Chuckles (Alvarado);20-1

2 What’s To Blame (Franco);2-1

3 Beach Front (J.Ortiz);6-1

4 Jack The Cat (Carmouche);20-1

5 Running Violence (Gutierrez);30-1

6 Brockmoninoff (Cancel);7-2

7 No Fly Zone (Saez);5-1

8 Alphastest (Diaz);12-1

9 Wild William (Correa);4-1

10 Da Meister (Serrano);50-1

11AE I’m Elmer J Fudd (Gutierrez);12-1

12AE Lundqvist (Lezcano);5-2

13AE Time Expired (Harkie);15-1

14AE Big Wonder (B.Hernandez);10-1

15 Seed Money (B.Hernandez);8-1

7TH RACE

6 Furlongs, 3 year olds & up, Fall Highweight Handicap (Grade 3). Purse $200,000.

1 No Distortion (Cancel);30-1

2 Firenze Fire (I.Ortiz);8-5

3 Wonderful Light (Franco);10-1

4 Recruiting Ready (J.Ortiz);3-1

5 Stan The Man (Davis);8-1

6 Strike Power (Velazquez);9-2

7 Lewisfield (McCarthy);12-1

8 Seethisquick (Serrano);20-1

9 Happy Farm (Lezcano);8-1

8TH RACE

1 1/16 Mile, Turf, Fillies, 3 year olds, Winter Memories Stakes. Purse $150,000.

1 Monaco Princess 5/1 Rider TBA);5-1

2 Panther Hit (Franco);20-1

3 Sorrentina Lemon (Rosario);7-2

4 Feel Glorious (Alvarado);6-1

5 Tuned (Castellano);4-1

6 Shelter Island (Velazquez);6-1

7 Classic Fit (Davis);30-1

8 Nay Lady Nay (I.Ortiz);5-1

9 On The Town (Lezcano,J);15-1

10 Atomic Blonde (Saez,L);8-1

11 Tass (Carmouche);12-1

12 Dyna Passer (J.Ortiz);10-1

13 Bellera (Rider TBA);9-5

14 Team Win (Rider TBA);8-1

9TH RACE

1 1/16 Mile, Turf, Two year olds, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $62,000.

1 Justintimeforwine (Luzzi);9-2

2 Brunate (Franco);15-1

3 Michael’s Bad Boy (Rodriguez);12-1

4 Ringgood (I.Ortiz);8-1

5 Zipalong (Gutierrez);10-1

6 Beg To Differ (Cancel);10-1

7 Empire Express (Carmouche);8-1

8 Yah Huh (Davis);20-1

9 Spiritual King (Velazquez);7-2

10 Sanctuary City (Alvarado);5-2

11AE Aintitfunkynow (J.Ortiz);4-1

12AE Cray Cray (Luzzi);30-1

13 Political (Davis);10-1

14 Forever Wicked (Vargas);6-1

15 Cold Hard Cash (Lezcano);8-5

16 Diannesimpazible (Rider TBA);8-1

