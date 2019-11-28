First post: 11:50 a.m.

1ST RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $70,000.

1 Superbloodwolfmoon (Gutierrez);15/1

2 Strike Magic (Correa);12/1

3 Henni Penny (Cancel);3/1

4 Pink Peppermint (Lezcano);4/1

5 Splasherstown (Carroll);6/1

6 Honor Belle (Carmouche);15/1

7 Toastnjam (I.Ortiz);8/1

8 Wicked Amber (Harkie);10/1

9 Fairy Diva (GB) (J.Ortiz);5/2

2ND RACE: 6 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $52,000.

1 Thousand Percent (Davis);9/5

1A Hardcore Folklore (I.Ortiz);9/5

2 The Sicarii (Camacho);4/1

3 Deep Sea (Cancel);3/1

4 Swiping Dan (Serrano);8/1

5 Full Salute (Carmouche);6/1

6 Dark N Cloudy (Carroll);7/2

3RD RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $70,000.

1 First In Command (J.Ortiz);8/1

1A Take Ten (J.Ortiz);8/1

2 In Front (I.Ortiz);7/2

3 Begonia (Davis);15/1

4 Ocean Fire (Alvarado);4/1

5 Silver Kitten (Carmouche);10/1

6 Touch Me Not (Gutierrez);30/1

7 Kitana (Lezcano);10/1

8 Coilean Bawn (Cancel);9/2

9 Ava Malone (Rosario);5/2

4TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $70,000.

1 Mo Diddley (R-Castro);15/1

2 Kosciuszko (Davis);15/1

3 Fast Getaway (J.Ortiz);9/2

4 Honorable Hero (Cancel);20/1

5 Bourbon Mission (Lezcano);10/1

6 Mo Maverick (I.Ortiz);5/2

7 Call Me Harry (Rosario);7/2

8 Le General (Gutierrez);5/1

9 We Should Talk (Carroll);15/1

10 Shiraz (Alvarado);8/1

11AE Discretionary Marq (Alvarado);6/1

12 Speightful Kitten (Correa);10/1

13 Five Star Bunt (TBA);3/1

14 Sudden Surprise (Carmouche);6/1

5TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $70,000.

1 Secret Rules (Alvarado);2/1

2 Menelik (Carmouche);6/1

3 Extreme Force (J.Ortiz);7/2

4 Flatter Me (Davis);8/1

5 Pine Knoll (Rosario);8/1

6 Always Misbehaving (I.Ortiz);9/5

6TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 3YO and up, Starter Allowance. Purse: $55,000.

1 Go Poke The Bear (Alvarado);2/1

1A Tangled Web (J.Ortiz);2/1

2 Bourbon In May (Lezcano);7/2

3 Where’s Rudy (Gutierrez);8/1

4 Mohican (B.Hernandez);12/1

5 Hardest Part (GB) (Carroll);15/1

6 Willing To Speed (I.Ortiz);8/1

7 Bray (Rosario);4/1

8 Bye Bye Man (TBA);12/1

9 Starting Point (Carmouche);6/1

10 Fleet Admiral (Luzzi);50/1

11 Overbold (TBA);10/1

12 Hizaam (TBA);9/5

13 Sneakiness (TBA);2/1

7TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, Aqueduct Turf Sprint Championship Stakes. Purse: $125,000.

1 Gidu (IRE) (I.Ortiz);3/1

2 Nice Tune (Martinez);30/1

3 Jammer (Rosado);15/1

4 Lonhtwist (Luzzi);8/1

5 Fully Vested (Lezcano);9/5

6 Dubini (Carmouche);5/2

7 Vici (J.Ortiz);9/2

8TH RACE: 1 1/8 Miles, 3YO, Discovery Stakes (Grade III). Purse: $200,000.

1 Tax (I.Ortiz);2/1

2 Mubarmaj (J.Ortiz);6/1

3 Air Attack (Davis);20/1

4 En Wye Cee (Bravo);6/1

5 Majid (Gutierez);20/1

6 Performer (Rosario);8/5

7 Carlos L. (Carmouche);12/1

8 Grumps Little Tots (Lezcano);8/1

9TH RACE: 1 3/8 Miles, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Long Island Stakes (Grade III). Purse: $400,000.

1 Si Que Es Buena (ARG) (Rosario);3/1

2 Mercilla (Cancel);12/1

3 Entropia (ARG) (Carmouche);15/1

4 My Sister Nat (FR) (J.Ortiz);8/1

5 Decorating (Lezcano);12/1

6 Beau Belle (R-Castro);15/1

7 More Fun Again (Correa);30/1

8 Romantic Pursuit (Davis);12/1

9 Lift Up (Bravo);10/1

10 Homeland Security (Alvarado);6/1

11 Empressof The Nile (I.Ortiz);7/2

12 Pivotal Connection (GB) (B.Hernandez);10/1

13AE Wegetsdamunnys (Carmouche);15/1

14 Another Broad (TBA);4/5

15 Team Win (TBA);8/1

10TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $28,000.

1 Talent Scout (Chang);6/1

2 Call The Cat (B.Hernandez);8/1

3 Indian Ghost (Correa);20/1

4 Our American Star (Harkie);15/1

5 Big Wonder (Cancel);10/1

6 Bronxville (Carmouche);8/1

7 Tizanoxbow (Camacho);6/1

8 Quest For Fire (R-Castro);10/1

9 Mac’s Revolution (Davis);9/2

10 Elios Milos (Diaz);4/1

11 Johnny Wishbone (Gonzalez);8/1

