Aqueduct Entries

First post: 1 p.m.
1ST RACE: 1 Mile, 4YO and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $68,000.
1 Welling (Lezcano);8/1
2 Ownitifyouwantit (Correa);6/1
3 Perceived (Cancel);8/5
4 Road Home (Alvarado);6/1
5 Mutakaamil (Franco);1/1
2ND RACE: 1 Mile, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, Starter Allowance. Purse: $55,000.
1 Girl Of Tosconova (Cancel);5/1
2 Happycrest (Cardenas);20/1
3 Miss Mi Mi (Franco);2/1
4 Bossy Bride (Alvarado);7/2
5 Dazzle Me (Silvera);15/1
6 Love And Love (D.Davis);6/5
3RD RACE: 1 Mile, Fillies, 3YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $68,000.
1 Inveterate (Franco);4/1
2 Super Twenty Seven (Cardenas);12/1
3 Sky Queen (Cancel);3/1
4 Heavenly Curlin (D.Davis);9/2
5 Sengekontacket (Lezcano);7/5
6 Wishes And Dreams (R-Castro);6/1
4TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $31,000.
1 Big Bennys Tribute (Gutierrez);2/1
2 Appletini (Cardenas);6/1
3 Movie Score (Gomez);30/1
4 Countable (Lezcano);5/2
5 Risaalaat (Silvera);5/2
6 Cool As You Like (D.Davis);10/1
7 Evan’s Nice Now (Harkie);20/1
8 Tequila Sunday (Worrie);15/1
5TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, 4YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $33,000.
1 Implied Volatility (Vargas);9/5
2 Gongheifatchoy (Cardenas);2/1
3 Blessed Honour (Gomez);30/1
4 Union Banks (Franco);5/1
5 Lorcan (Carmouche);8/1
6 Determined One (Gutierrez);6/1
7 Alert The Media (Cancel);15/1
8 Gratto Swing (Brown);12/1
6TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $70,000.
1 Science Fiction (Alvarado);8/5
1A My Roxy Girl (D.Davis); 8/5
2 She’s A Black Belt (Franco);6/1
3 Carrizo (Carmouche);8/1
4 Forgotten Hero (Gutierrez);12/1
5 Sea Sparkle (Richards);30/1
6 Break Curfew (Cardenas);8/1
7 Queen Kahen (Cancel);4/1
8 Aunt Babe (Lezcano);5/1
9 Dating Game (Correa);20/1
7TH RACE: 1 Mile, 4YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $70,000.
1 Scoreswhenhewants (Carmouche);6/1
2 Hersh (Correa);10/1
3 I Love Jaxson (Lezcano);3/1
4 Hip Hip Jorge (D.Davis);20/1
5 House Limit (Alvarado);4/1
6 Crea’s Bklyn Law (Cancel);10/1
7 Zealous (Cardenas);12/1
8 Singapore Trader (Gutierrez);10/1
9 High Amplitude (Franco);5/2
8TH RACE: 1 Mile, 3YO, Gander Stakes. Purse: $100,000.
1 Microscope (Gutierrez);12/1
2 Chowda (Cancel);8/1
3 Wild Banker (Correa);15/1
4 Bank On Shea (Lezcano);5/2
5 Colormepazzi (Alvarado);20/1
6 Bourbon Bay (Franco);2/1
7 Scilly Cay (D.Davis);9/5
9TH RACE: 1 Mile, 4YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $31,000.
1 Sounds Good (Worrie);20/1
2 Local Edition (Martinez);30/1
3 Purchasing Power (S-Reyes);12/1
4 Jack Bo (Silvera);8/1
5 Hizaam (Lezcano);4/5
6 Le Gros Bill (Cardenas);50/1
7 Woodbury (Correa);10/1
8 Dooley (Cancel);8/1
9 Booby Trap (R-Castro);15/1
10 Zonic (Guttierrez);9/2