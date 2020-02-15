Aqueduct Entries
First post: 1 p.m.

1ST RACE: 1 Mile, 4YO and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $68,000.

1 Welling (Lezcano);8/1

2 Ownitifyouwantit (Correa);6/1

3 Perceived (Cancel);8/5

4 Road Home (Alvarado);6/1

5 Mutakaamil (Franco);1/1

2ND RACE: 1 Mile, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, Starter Allowance. Purse: $55,000.

1 Girl Of Tosconova (Cancel);5/1

2 Happycrest (Cardenas);20/1

3 Miss Mi Mi (Franco);2/1

4 Bossy Bride (Alvarado);7/2

5 Dazzle Me (Silvera);15/1

6 Love And Love (D.Davis);6/5

3RD RACE: 1 Mile, Fillies, 3YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $68,000.

1 Inveterate (Franco);4/1

2 Super Twenty Seven (Cardenas);12/1

3 Sky Queen (Cancel);3/1

4 Heavenly Curlin (D.Davis);9/2

5 Sengekontacket (Lezcano);7/5

6 Wishes And Dreams (R-Castro);6/1

4TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $31,000.

1 Big Bennys Tribute (Gutierrez);2/1

2 Appletini (Cardenas);6/1

3 Movie Score (Gomez);30/1

4 Countable (Lezcano);5/2

5 Risaalaat (Silvera);5/2

6 Cool As You Like (D.Davis);10/1

7 Evan’s Nice Now (Harkie);20/1

8 Tequila Sunday (Worrie);15/1

5TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, 4YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $33,000.

1 Implied Volatility (Vargas);9/5

2 Gongheifatchoy (Cardenas);2/1

3 Blessed Honour (Gomez);30/1

4 Union Banks (Franco);5/1

5 Lorcan (Carmouche);8/1

6 Determined One (Gutierrez);6/1

7 Alert The Media (Cancel);15/1

8 Gratto Swing (Brown);12/1

6TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $70,000.

1 Science Fiction (Alvarado);8/5

1A My Roxy Girl (D.Davis); 8/5

2 She’s A Black Belt (Franco);6/1

3 Carrizo (Carmouche);8/1

4 Forgotten Hero (Gutierrez);12/1

5 Sea Sparkle (Richards);30/1

6 Break Curfew (Cardenas);8/1

7 Queen Kahen (Cancel);4/1

8 Aunt Babe (Lezcano);5/1

9 Dating Game (Correa);20/1

7TH RACE: 1 Mile, 4YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $70,000.

1 Scoreswhenhewants (Carmouche);6/1

2 Hersh (Correa);10/1

3 I Love Jaxson (Lezcano);3/1

4 Hip Hip Jorge (D.Davis);20/1

5 House Limit (Alvarado);4/1

6 Crea’s Bklyn Law (Cancel);10/1

7 Zealous (Cardenas);12/1

8 Singapore Trader (Gutierrez);10/1

9 High Amplitude (Franco);5/2

8TH RACE: 1 Mile, 3YO, Gander Stakes. Purse: $100,000.

1 Microscope (Gutierrez);12/1

2 Chowda (Cancel);8/1

3 Wild Banker (Correa);15/1

4 Bank On Shea (Lezcano);5/2

5 Colormepazzi (Alvarado);20/1

6 Bourbon Bay (Franco);2/1

7 Scilly Cay (D.Davis);9/5

9TH RACE: 1 Mile, 4YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $31,000.

1 Sounds Good (Worrie);20/1

2 Local Edition (Martinez);30/1

3 Purchasing Power (S-Reyes);12/1

4 Jack Bo (Silvera);8/1

5 Hizaam (Lezcano);4/5

6 Le Gros Bill (Cardenas);50/1

7 Woodbury (Correa);10/1

8 Dooley (Cancel);8/1

9 Booby Trap (R-Castro);15/1

10 Zonic (Guttierrez);9/2

