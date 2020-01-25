Aqueduct Entries
agate

Aqueduct Entries

  • 0

Post Time: 12:50 p.m.

1ST RACE: 7 Furlongs, 4YOs and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $68,000.

1 Flying Curlin (Alvarado);9/2

1A Conquistador (Cancel);9/2

2 Fast Break (Lezcano);1/1

3 Spice Road (D.Davis);8/5

4 Dancers For Token (K.Davis);12/1

5 Step To The Bank (Camacho);20/1

6 Tri Saint Lorenzo (Vargas);10/1

2ND RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $46,000.

1 Offlee Irish (Gomez);30/1

2 Timely Tradition (Carmouche);3/5

3 First Forever (Cancel);8/1

4 World Riot (Franco);12/1

5 Letmetakethiscall (Lezcano);7/2

6 Mazmania (B.Hernandez);20/1

7 Might Be (D.Davis);5/1

3RD RACE: 6 Furlongs, 4YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $28,000.

1 Stone Breaker (Franco);5/2

2 Brimstone (Cardenas);15/1

3 Blinded Vision (Cancel);7/2

4 Winning Drive (Lezcano);5/1

5 Malibu Action (Carroll);9/2

6 Massey Hall (Gutierrez);9/2

7 Toohottoevenspeak (Harkie);15/1

8 Fifty Eight O G (Worrie);8/1

4TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $28,000.

1 Appreciate (Worrie);10/1

2 Orbilicious (Cancel);5/2

3 Princess In Charge (Alvarado);8/5

4 Appletini (Cardenas);6/1

5 Roses From Ben (Fukumoto);20/1

6 Dazzling Speed (Harkie);12/1

7 She’s A Lumberjane (Carroll);15/1

8 Gray Witch (D.Davis);9/2

5TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, 4YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $31,000.

1 Call The Cat (B.Hernandez);15/1

2 Ari’s Naughty Luca (R-Castro);12/1

3 Rockin Jo (Carroll);30/1

4 Air On Fire (Lezcano);7/5

5 Quick Entry (D.Davis);3/1

6 Desert Lights (Fukumoto);15/1

7 Elios Milos (Franco);9/2

8 Fleet Warrior (Brown);30/1

9 Flat Rate (Vargas);5/1

6TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $75,000.

1 Posse Needed (D.Davis);10/1

2 Fair Regis (Lezcano);3/1

3 Tanya’s Gem (J.Hernandez);30/1

4 Honey I’m Good (Alvarado);6/1

5 Bridlewood Cat (Franco);3/5

6 Piedi Bianchi (Vargas);6/1

7TH RACE: 7 Furlongs, Fillies, 3YO, Ruthless Stakes. Purse: $100,000.

1 Love Of My Heart (Carroll);5/2

2 Panthera Onca (Lezcano);7/2

3 Bay Jewel (Davis);15/1

4 Well Brush Mytooth (Carmouche);12/1

5 Cruise And Danze (Cancel);9/2

6 The New Miami (Worrie);30/1

7 Wicked Amber (Serrano);30/1

8 Wiggle And Jiggle (Franco);6/1

9 Miss Marissa (Alvarado);3/1

8TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 4YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $33.000,

1 Da Berg (B.Hernandez);8/1

2 Lorcan (Carmouche);12/1

3 Pirelli Tower (Martinez);3/1

4 Blessed Honour (Gomez);50/1

5 Talespin (Correa);10/1

6 Apex Predator (D.Davis);7/2

7 Alert The Media (Cancel);20/1

8 Implied Volatility (Vargas);4/1

9 Gratto Swing (Brown);15/1

10 Hudson Overpass (Cardenas);4/1

