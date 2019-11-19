Post Time 12:20 p.m.

1ST RACE

6 Furlongs, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Claiming $20,000. Purse $30,000

1 No No Noah (Serrano);30-1

2 Oroscopo (Carroll);5-1

3 Impunity (Rodriguez Castro);2-1

4 Coast To Coast (Franco);6-1

5 Cool Your Boots (Cancel);8-1

6 Bridgetothefuture (B.Hernandez);15-1

7 Mine The Coin (Harkie);9-5

8 El Fenomeno (Camacho);30-1

9 Azzedine (Diaz);20-1

2ND RACE

6 Furlongs Turf, 3 year olds & up, Claiming $35,000. Purse $44,000.

1 Analyzethisandthat (Diaz);10-1

1A Beaux Arts (Gutierrez);10-1

2 Rockin Jo (Martinez);30-1

3 Fooch (Davis);9-2

4 Elenzee (Ortiz);12-1

5 Honey Won’t (Velazquez);6-1

6 No Bang No Boom (Franco);3-1

7 Readyforprimetime (I.Ortiz);5-2

8 My Brothersledge (Rosario);15-1

9 Inscom (Alvarado);5-1

10 Northern Haze (I.Ortiz);2-1

11 Our Honor (Diaz);10-1

3RD RACE

7 Furlongs, 2 year olds, Allowance Optional Claiming $80,000. Purse $75,000.

1 Mr. Shortandsimple (Rosario);8-1

2 Hockey Puck (Conner);15-1

3 Three Technique (I.Ortiz);4-5

4 Him She Kisses (Richards);20-1

5 Polar Bear Pete (Davis);10-1

6 Captain Bombastic (Alvarado);7-5

4TH RACE

1 Mile, Turf, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $62,000.

1 Freddymo Factor (Davis);10-1

2 Amos (Rosario);3-1

3 That Is Key (Diaz);30-1

4 A Bridge Too Far (J.Ortiz);8-1

5 Belleza (Franco);4-1

6 Dancing Slippers (Cancel);20-1

7 The Great Johanna (Alvarado);3-1

8 Brovia (Franco);8-1

9 Two Cent Tootsie (Lezcano);5-2

5TH RACE

1 Mile, 3 year olds & up, Claiming $16,000. Purse $28,000.

1 Bad Guy (Harkie);5-1

2 First Dawn (Cancel);15-

3 Imperial Brew (Carroll);9-5

4 Johnny Wishbone (Gonzalez);7-2

5 Fotis (Serrano);15-1

6 Inclunation (Vargas);10-1

7 Run For Boston (J.Ortiz);3-1

8 My Amanjena (Silvera);15-1

6TH RACE

6 Furlongs, Turf, 2 year olds, Maiden Claiming $40,000. Purse $41,000.

1 Nextstop Pokipc (I.Ortiz);7-2

2 Money Ride (Carroll);8-1

3 Alite (Martinez);15-1

4 False Alarm (Davis);10-1

5 Drink To The Clown (Gutierrez);15-1

6 Shandian (Carmouche);3-1

7 Upham (Alvarado);9-2

8 Yo For The Yoyo (Franco);8-1

9 Elite Mission (Luzzi);10-1

10 Tempesta (Correa);10-1

11AE Tipazo (Harkie);20-1

12AE Stash My Money (DeCarlo);6-1

13 David’s Gem (Rodrigz Castro);10-1

14 Dan The Man Can (Rider TBA);2-1

15 Victory Boulevard (Franco);7-2

7TH RACE

1 Mile, 3 year olds & up, STR $50,000. Purse $55,000.

1 Shock Therapy (Cancel);12-1

2 Tiz Morning (Harkie);10-1

3 Other Things Equal (Franco);5-2

4 Later Cat (I.Ortiz);6-1

5 Kumar (Lezcano);5-1

6 Super Silver (Carmouche);7-2

7 Crea’s Bklyn Law (J.Ortiz);9-2

8 Internet Of Things (Velazquez);8-1

8TH RACE

7 Furlongs, 3 year olds & up, Allowance Optional Claiming $62,500. Purse $80,000.

1 Fuel The Bern (Carmouche);8-1

2 Heavy Roller (Franco);8-1

3 Complexity (J.Ortiz);6-5

4 American Power (Rosario);6-1

5 Aristocratic (Davis);12-1

6 Hawaiian Noises (I.Ortiz);6-1

7 Mr. Dougie Fresh (Lezcano);3-1

9TH RACE

6 Furlongs, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Claiming $25,000. Purse $33,000.

1 Blessed Honour (Harkie);20-1

2 Seven Plus Seven (Carroll);3-1

3 Gratto Swing (Camacho);20-1

4 Da Berg (Davis);9-2

5 Candy Smile (Rodriguez Castro);6-1

6 Ridolfo (B.Hernandez);10-1

7 Talespin (Franco);7-2

8 Well In Tune (Diaz);12-1

9 Appointment (Martinez);6-1

10 Gongheifatchoy (Richards);12-1

