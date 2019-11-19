Post Time 12:20 p.m.
1ST RACE
6 Furlongs, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Claiming $20,000. Purse $30,000
1 No No Noah (Serrano);30-1
2 Oroscopo (Carroll);5-1
3 Impunity (Rodriguez Castro);2-1
4 Coast To Coast (Franco);6-1
5 Cool Your Boots (Cancel);8-1
6 Bridgetothefuture (B.Hernandez);15-1
7 Mine The Coin (Harkie);9-5
8 El Fenomeno (Camacho);30-1
9 Azzedine (Diaz);20-1
2ND RACE
6 Furlongs Turf, 3 year olds & up, Claiming $35,000. Purse $44,000.
1 Analyzethisandthat (Diaz);10-1
1A Beaux Arts (Gutierrez);10-1
2 Rockin Jo (Martinez);30-1
3 Fooch (Davis);9-2
4 Elenzee (Ortiz);12-1
5 Honey Won’t (Velazquez);6-1
6 No Bang No Boom (Franco);3-1
7 Readyforprimetime (I.Ortiz);5-2
8 My Brothersledge (Rosario);15-1
9 Inscom (Alvarado);5-1
10 Northern Haze (I.Ortiz);2-1
11 Our Honor (Diaz);10-1
3RD RACE
7 Furlongs, 2 year olds, Allowance Optional Claiming $80,000. Purse $75,000.
1 Mr. Shortandsimple (Rosario);8-1
2 Hockey Puck (Conner);15-1
3 Three Technique (I.Ortiz);4-5
4 Him She Kisses (Richards);20-1
5 Polar Bear Pete (Davis);10-1
6 Captain Bombastic (Alvarado);7-5
4TH RACE
1 Mile, Turf, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $62,000.
1 Freddymo Factor (Davis);10-1
2 Amos (Rosario);3-1
3 That Is Key (Diaz);30-1
4 A Bridge Too Far (J.Ortiz);8-1
5 Belleza (Franco);4-1
6 Dancing Slippers (Cancel);20-1
7 The Great Johanna (Alvarado);3-1
8 Brovia (Franco);8-1
9 Two Cent Tootsie (Lezcano);5-2
5TH RACE
1 Mile, 3 year olds & up, Claiming $16,000. Purse $28,000.
1 Bad Guy (Harkie);5-1
2 First Dawn (Cancel);15-
3 Imperial Brew (Carroll);9-5
4 Johnny Wishbone (Gonzalez);7-2
5 Fotis (Serrano);15-1
6 Inclunation (Vargas);10-1
7 Run For Boston (J.Ortiz);3-1
8 My Amanjena (Silvera);15-1
6TH RACE
6 Furlongs, Turf, 2 year olds, Maiden Claiming $40,000. Purse $41,000.
1 Nextstop Pokipc (I.Ortiz);7-2
2 Money Ride (Carroll);8-1
3 Alite (Martinez);15-1
4 False Alarm (Davis);10-1
5 Drink To The Clown (Gutierrez);15-1
6 Shandian (Carmouche);3-1
7 Upham (Alvarado);9-2
8 Yo For The Yoyo (Franco);8-1
9 Elite Mission (Luzzi);10-1
10 Tempesta (Correa);10-1
11AE Tipazo (Harkie);20-1
12AE Stash My Money (DeCarlo);6-1
13 David’s Gem (Rodrigz Castro);10-1
14 Dan The Man Can (Rider TBA);2-1
15 Victory Boulevard (Franco);7-2
7TH RACE
1 Mile, 3 year olds & up, STR $50,000. Purse $55,000.
1 Shock Therapy (Cancel);12-1
2 Tiz Morning (Harkie);10-1
3 Other Things Equal (Franco);5-2
4 Later Cat (I.Ortiz);6-1
5 Kumar (Lezcano);5-1
6 Super Silver (Carmouche);7-2
7 Crea’s Bklyn Law (J.Ortiz);9-2
8 Internet Of Things (Velazquez);8-1
8TH RACE
7 Furlongs, 3 year olds & up, Allowance Optional Claiming $62,500. Purse $80,000.
1 Fuel The Bern (Carmouche);8-1
2 Heavy Roller (Franco);8-1
3 Complexity (J.Ortiz);6-5
4 American Power (Rosario);6-1
5 Aristocratic (Davis);12-1
6 Hawaiian Noises (I.Ortiz);6-1
7 Mr. Dougie Fresh (Lezcano);3-1
9TH RACE
6 Furlongs, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Claiming $25,000. Purse $33,000.
1 Blessed Honour (Harkie);20-1
2 Seven Plus Seven (Carroll);3-1
3 Gratto Swing (Camacho);20-1
4 Da Berg (Davis);9-2
5 Candy Smile (Rodriguez Castro);6-1
6 Ridolfo (B.Hernandez);10-1
7 Talespin (Franco);7-2
8 Well In Tune (Diaz);12-1
9 Appointment (Martinez);6-1
10 Gongheifatchoy (Richards);12-1
