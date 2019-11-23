First post: 12:20 p.m.
1ST RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Starter Allowance. Purse: $55,000.
1 Dirty Bird (Davis);10/1
2 Queen Kahen (Franco);6/5
3 Girl Of Tosconova (Rosario);3/1
4 Prairie Fire (I.Ortiz);7/2
5 Gracetown (Lezcano);9/2
6 Tequila Sunday (Carroll);12/1
2ND RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $41,000.
1 Lorcan (Gutierrez);30/1
2 Sidd Finch (Cancel);15/1
3 Jimmy Jazz (Alvarado);8/5
4 Paynter’s Prize (J.Ortiz);6/1
5 Brown Eyed Boy (Carmouche);15/1
6 Snow Lion (Franco);8/1
7 Awesome Adversary (B.Hernandez);20/1
8 The Honest Toun (I.Ortiz);5/1
9 Champagne Chills (Carroll);15/1
10 El Sangru (Camacho);50/1
11 My Primo (Davis);10/1
12 Hurricane Andrew (Harkie);10/1
3RD RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $85,000.
1 No Dozing (Rosario);2/1
2 Classic Covey (Alvarado);4/1
3 Dynamax Prime (Alvarado);3/1
4 Noble Indy (Ortiz);6/1
5 Compound It (TBA);10/1
6 Offering Plan (I.Ortiz);5/2
7 Gunnison (Carmouche);30/1
8 Secretary At War (Castellano);4/1
9 Frostmourne (Rosario);2/1
10 Zumurudee (Franco);10/1
11 Backsideofthemoon (Franco);9/5
4TH RACE: 7 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $40,000.
1 Karen’s Gem (Rosario);8/1
2 Cover Photo (B.Hernandez);20/1
3 Miss Mi Mi (Gutierrez);4/1
4 Malibu Mischief (I.Ortiz);7/2
5 Trouble For Skylar (Carmouche);5/1
6 Radiantrithym (Lezcano);6/1
7 Free Kitty (Carroll);8/5
5TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $36,000.
1 Mac’s Revolution (Davis);20/1
2 Legion Storm (Franco);10/1
3 Quick Entry (I.Ortiz);8/5
4 Quintarelli (Serrano);20/12
5 Our Stormin Norman (Carroll);4/1
6 Dr. Devera’s Way (Vargas);5/2
7 Quest For Fire (B.Hernandez);8/1
8 Bourbon N Rye (Carmouche);8/1
6TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $62,000.
1 Devilish Mood (Alvarado);12/1
2 Go Rudy Go (I.Ortiz);8/1
3 Boom Boom Kaboom (Cancel);6/1
4 Scuttlebuzz (J.Ortiz);5/1
5 Our Troubadour (Davis);8/1
6 Giant Shoes (Castellano);4/1
7 Fivestar Bandit (Rosario);8/1
8 Valid Quest (Carroll);6/1
9 Jack Of Clubs (Velazquez);8/1
10 Tapizearance (Vargas);12/1
11AE Sanctuary City (Alvarado);5/2
12AE Power Up Paynter (Carmouche);3/1
13 North Side (Franco);3/1
14 Notorious Flirt (Lezcano);8/1
15 Dangerous Edge (I.Ortiz);2/1
7TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $70,000.
1 Storm Prophet (TBA);4/1
2 Vincento (Ortiz);7/2
3 Nutzforboltz (Esquivel);5/1
4 Worth A Shot (Lezcano);9/5
5 El Hermano (Lezcano);5/2
6 The J Y (Franco);7/2
7 Shamrock Kid (TBA);9/2
8 Chic N Wilbur (Gutierrez);15/1
9 Opt (Castellano);8/1
10 Manifest Destiny (I.Ortiz);8/1
11 Durkin’s Call (TBA);6/1
12 Southern King (J.Ortiz);3/1
8TH RACE: 7 Furlongs, 3YO and up, New York Stallion Stakes. Purse: $150,000.
1 Binkster (Davis);8/1
2 Dark Money (Lezcano);5/1
3 My Boy Tate (Franco);4/1
4 Gold For The King (Rosario);2/1
5 Sicilia Mike (J.Ortiz);12/1
6 T Loves A Fight (I.Ortiz);4/1
7 Arthur’s Hope (Velazquez);6/1
8 Kazmania (Carmouche);20/1
9TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $62,000.
1 Operation Roses (Velazquez);4/1
2 Disciplanarian (I.Ortiz);10/1
3 Hot Brown (Carmouche);5/2
4 Dutchmen Forever (Martinez);30/1
5 The Joke’s On You (Lezcano);8/1
6 Apex Predator (Carroll);12/1
7 Quickflash (Davis);8/1
8 Clamor (Alvarado);15/1
9 Big Boy Mo (Harkie);12/1
10 Constructor (Vargas);30/1
11 Freudian Fate (Cancel);10/1
12 Bulwark (Franco);8/1
