First post: 12:20 p.m.

1ST RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Starter Allowance. Purse: $55,000.

1 Dirty Bird (Davis);10/1

2 Queen Kahen (Franco);6/5

3 Girl Of Tosconova (Rosario);3/1

4 Prairie Fire (I.Ortiz);7/2

5 Gracetown (Lezcano);9/2

6 Tequila Sunday (Carroll);12/1

2ND RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $41,000.

1 Lorcan (Gutierrez);30/1

2 Sidd Finch (Cancel);15/1

3 Jimmy Jazz (Alvarado);8/5

4 Paynter’s Prize (J.Ortiz);6/1

5 Brown Eyed Boy (Carmouche);15/1

6 Snow Lion (Franco);8/1

7 Awesome Adversary (B.Hernandez);20/1

8 The Honest Toun (I.Ortiz);5/1

9 Champagne Chills (Carroll);15/1

10 El Sangru (Camacho);50/1

11 My Primo (Davis);10/1

12 Hurricane Andrew (Harkie);10/1

3RD RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $85,000.

1 No Dozing (Rosario);2/1

2 Classic Covey (Alvarado);4/1

3 Dynamax Prime (Alvarado);3/1

4 Noble Indy (Ortiz);6/1

5 Compound It (TBA);10/1

6 Offering Plan (I.Ortiz);5/2

7 Gunnison (Carmouche);30/1

8 Secretary At War (Castellano);4/1

9 Frostmourne (Rosario);2/1

10 Zumurudee (Franco);10/1

11 Backsideofthemoon (Franco);9/5

4TH RACE: 7 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $40,000.

1 Karen’s Gem (Rosario);8/1

2 Cover Photo (B.Hernandez);20/1

3 Miss Mi Mi (Gutierrez);4/1

4 Malibu Mischief (I.Ortiz);7/2

5 Trouble For Skylar (Carmouche);5/1

6 Radiantrithym (Lezcano);6/1

7 Free Kitty (Carroll);8/5

5TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $36,000.

1 Mac’s Revolution (Davis);20/1

2 Legion Storm (Franco);10/1

3 Quick Entry (I.Ortiz);8/5

4 Quintarelli (Serrano);20/12

5 Our Stormin Norman (Carroll);4/1

6 Dr. Devera’s Way (Vargas);5/2

7 Quest For Fire (B.Hernandez);8/1

8 Bourbon N Rye (Carmouche);8/1

6TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $62,000.

1 Devilish Mood (Alvarado);12/1

2 Go Rudy Go (I.Ortiz);8/1

3 Boom Boom Kaboom (Cancel);6/1

4 Scuttlebuzz (J.Ortiz);5/1

5 Our Troubadour (Davis);8/1

6 Giant Shoes (Castellano);4/1

7 Fivestar Bandit (Rosario);8/1

8 Valid Quest (Carroll);6/1

9 Jack Of Clubs (Velazquez);8/1

10 Tapizearance (Vargas);12/1

11AE Sanctuary City (Alvarado);5/2

12AE Power Up Paynter (Carmouche);3/1

13 North Side (Franco);3/1

14 Notorious Flirt (Lezcano);8/1

15 Dangerous Edge (I.Ortiz);2/1

7TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $70,000.

1 Storm Prophet (TBA);4/1

2 Vincento (Ortiz);7/2

3 Nutzforboltz (Esquivel);5/1

4 Worth A Shot (Lezcano);9/5

5 El Hermano (Lezcano);5/2

6 The J Y (Franco);7/2

7 Shamrock Kid (TBA);9/2

8 Chic N Wilbur (Gutierrez);15/1

9 Opt (Castellano);8/1

10 Manifest Destiny (I.Ortiz);8/1

11 Durkin’s Call (TBA);6/1

12 Southern King (J.Ortiz);3/1

8TH RACE: 7 Furlongs, 3YO and up, New York Stallion Stakes. Purse: $150,000.

1 Binkster (Davis);8/1

2 Dark Money (Lezcano);5/1

3 My Boy Tate (Franco);4/1

4 Gold For The King (Rosario);2/1

5 Sicilia Mike (J.Ortiz);12/1

6 T Loves A Fight (I.Ortiz);4/1

7 Arthur’s Hope (Velazquez);6/1

8 Kazmania (Carmouche);20/1

9TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $62,000.

1 Operation Roses (Velazquez);4/1

2 Disciplanarian (I.Ortiz);10/1

3 Hot Brown (Carmouche);5/2

4 Dutchmen Forever (Martinez);30/1

5 The Joke’s On You (Lezcano);8/1

6 Apex Predator (Carroll);12/1

7 Quickflash (Davis);8/1

8 Clamor (Alvarado);15/1

9 Big Boy Mo (Harkie);12/1

10 Constructor (Vargas);30/1

11 Freudian Fate (Cancel);10/1

12 Bulwark (Franco);8/1

