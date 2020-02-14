Aqueduct Entries

First post: 1 p.m.
1ST RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 3YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $68,000.
1 Speaking Of Credit (Gonzalez);12/1
2 Patrol (D.Davis);5/2
3 Fixation (Cardenas);20/1
4 Sixteen Tons (Cancel);5/1
5 Twelth Man (Carmouche);4/1
6 Wandering West (Franco);1/1
2ND RACE: 1 Mile, 4YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $28,000.
1 Inclunation (D.Davis);2/1
1A Dr. Devera’s Way (D.Davis);2/1
2 Bronxville (Carmouche);4/1
3 Our American Star (B.Hernandez);20/1
4 Awesome Adversary (Harkie);6/1
5 True Blue Giant (Cancel);8/1
6 My Amanjena (Gutierrez);10/1
7 Smidge (Chang);10/1
8 Split Verdict (Worrie);7/2
9 First Dawn (Cardnes);20/1
3RD RACE: 1 Mile, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $64,000.
1 Fight On Lucy (Gutierrez);5/1
2 Today Comes Once (Cardenas);6/1
3 Peaches And Spice (S-Reyes);20/1
4 Diamond N Simon (Carmouche);6/1
5 Freddymo Factor (D.Davis);3/1
6 Little Song (Cancel);4/1
7 Gilda Marie (Vargas);2/1
4TH RACE: 7 Furlongs, Fillies, 3YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $60,000.
1 Havin’ A Party (Gutierrez);20/1
2 Bankers Daughter (D.Davis);4/1
3 Girl’s Wave (Vargas);10/1
4 Sharp Starr (Correa);3/1
5 Mad For Fame (Sone);30/1
6 Steal My Heart (Alpander);12/1
7 Dancing Kiki (Carmouche);9/2
8 Charlotte Webley (Franco);8/1
9 Stonezapper (Cancel);7/2
10 Misty Taste (Worrie);12/1
5TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $28,000.
1 Becca Takes Charge (D.Davis);9/2
2 Its A Chance (B.Hernandez);6/1
3 Kinky Sox (Harkie);30/1
4 She’s A Lumberjane (Correa);20/1
5 Summer Fantasy (Luzzi);4/1
6 Caralicious (Worrie);30/1
7 Appreciate (Cardenas);12/1
8 Orbilicious (Cancel);8/1
9 Dazzling Speed (Gutierrez);12/1
10 Heartstrings (Camacho);8/1
11 Here Comes Helen (Gomez);30/1
12 Remembering Bobbie (Carmouche);5/1
13 Barbara P (Fukumoto);12/1
6TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, 4YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $55,000.
1 Swiping Dan (Gutierrez);30/1
2 Preamble (Franco);5/1
3 Life In Shambles (R-Castro);3/1
4 Hawaiian Noises (Vargas);5/2
5 Blessed Halo (D.Davis);10/1
6 Win With Pride (Cardenas);7/2
7 Aristocratic (Cancel);6/1
8 No Distortion (Carmouche);10/1
7TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, 4YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $64,000.
1 Bronx Bomber (B.Hernandez);7/2
1A Freudian Sip (Cancel);7/2
2 Possetizzly (Worrie);20/1
3 Morgantown (Cardenas);15/1
4 Oh My Papa (Gutierrez);10/1
5 Quintarelli (Fukomoto);50/1
6 Bustin Hoffman (Vargas);5/1
7 Ten Twenty Nine (Franco);12/1
8 Bulwark (Carmouche);3/1
9 Papa Jim (D.Davis);6/1
10 Ventus (S-Reyes);50/1
11 Coolboy (Martinez);8/1
12 Centrist (Harkie);12/1
8TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, Broadway Stakes. Purse: $100,000.
1 Out Of Orbit (Gutierrez);8/1
2 Cash Offer (Franco);2/1
3 Bluegrass Jamboree (Cancel);5/1
4 Hay Field (Carmouche);3/1
5 Kept True (D.Davis);5/2
6 Stonesintheroad (Vargas);6/1
9TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $33,000.
1 Lovely Escort (Cancel);12/1
2 Sweet Breeze (S-Reyes);50/1
3 Ukiah (R-Castro);20/1
4 Magical Romance (Gomez);30/1
5 Miss Ross (Vargas);6/1
6 Let’s Maga (Worrie);8/1
7 Take It All Back (Carmouche);8/1
8 Funderella (Fukomoto);6/1
9 Queenofeverything (Cardenas);9/5
10 Miss Jill (B.Hernandez);30/1
11 Angels And Us (Harkie);50/1
12 Deja Raconte (Gutierrez);5/1
13 Sassy Secret (Alpander);50/1