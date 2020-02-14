Aqueduct Entries
First post: 1 p.m.

1ST RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 3YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $68,000.

1 Speaking Of Credit (Gonzalez);12/1

2 Patrol (D.Davis);5/2

3 Fixation (Cardenas);20/1

4 Sixteen Tons (Cancel);5/1

5 Twelth Man (Carmouche);4/1

6 Wandering West (Franco);1/1

2ND RACE: 1 Mile, 4YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $28,000.

1 Inclunation (D.Davis);2/1

1A Dr. Devera’s Way (D.Davis);2/1

2 Bronxville (Carmouche);4/1

3 Our American Star (B.Hernandez);20/1

4 Awesome Adversary (Harkie);6/1

5 True Blue Giant (Cancel);8/1

6 My Amanjena (Gutierrez);10/1

7 Smidge (Chang);10/1

8 Split Verdict (Worrie);7/2

9 First Dawn (Cardnes);20/1

3RD RACE: 1 Mile, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $64,000.

1 Fight On Lucy (Gutierrez);5/1

2 Today Comes Once (Cardenas);6/1

3 Peaches And Spice (S-Reyes);20/1

4 Diamond N Simon (Carmouche);6/1

5 Freddymo Factor (D.Davis);3/1

6 Little Song (Cancel);4/1

7 Gilda Marie (Vargas);2/1

4TH RACE: 7 Furlongs, Fillies, 3YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $60,000.

1 Havin’ A Party (Gutierrez);20/1

2 Bankers Daughter (D.Davis);4/1

3 Girl’s Wave (Vargas);10/1

4 Sharp Starr (Correa);3/1

5 Mad For Fame (Sone);30/1

6 Steal My Heart (Alpander);12/1

7 Dancing Kiki (Carmouche);9/2

8 Charlotte Webley (Franco);8/1

9 Stonezapper (Cancel);7/2

10 Misty Taste (Worrie);12/1

5TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $28,000.

1 Becca Takes Charge (D.Davis);9/2

2 Its A Chance (B.Hernandez);6/1

3 Kinky Sox (Harkie);30/1

4 She’s A Lumberjane (Correa);20/1

5 Summer Fantasy (Luzzi);4/1

6 Caralicious (Worrie);30/1

7 Appreciate (Cardenas);12/1

8 Orbilicious (Cancel);8/1

9 Dazzling Speed (Gutierrez);12/1

10 Heartstrings (Camacho);8/1

11 Here Comes Helen (Gomez);30/1

12 Remembering Bobbie (Carmouche);5/1

13 Barbara P (Fukumoto);12/1

6TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, 4YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $55,000.

1 Swiping Dan (Gutierrez);30/1

2 Preamble (Franco);5/1

3 Life In Shambles (R-Castro);3/1

4 Hawaiian Noises (Vargas);5/2

5 Blessed Halo (D.Davis);10/1

6 Win With Pride (Cardenas);7/2

7 Aristocratic (Cancel);6/1

8 No Distortion (Carmouche);10/1

7TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, 4YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $64,000.

1 Bronx Bomber (B.Hernandez);7/2

1A Freudian Sip (Cancel);7/2

2 Possetizzly (Worrie);20/1

3 Morgantown (Cardenas);15/1

4 Oh My Papa (Gutierrez);10/1

5 Quintarelli (Fukomoto);50/1

6 Bustin Hoffman (Vargas);5/1

7 Ten Twenty Nine (Franco);12/1

8 Bulwark (Carmouche);3/1

9 Papa Jim (D.Davis);6/1

10 Ventus (S-Reyes);50/1

11 Coolboy (Martinez);8/1

12 Centrist (Harkie);12/1

8TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, Broadway Stakes. Purse: $100,000.

1 Out Of Orbit (Gutierrez);8/1

2 Cash Offer (Franco);2/1

3 Bluegrass Jamboree (Cancel);5/1

4 Hay Field (Carmouche);3/1

5 Kept True (D.Davis);5/2

6 Stonesintheroad (Vargas);6/1

9TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $33,000.

1 Lovely Escort (Cancel);12/1

2 Sweet Breeze (S-Reyes);50/1

3 Ukiah (R-Castro);20/1

4 Magical Romance (Gomez);30/1

5 Miss Ross (Vargas);6/1

6 Let’s Maga (Worrie);8/1

7 Take It All Back (Carmouche);8/1

8 Funderella (Fukomoto);6/1

9 Queenofeverything (Cardenas);9/5

10 Miss Jill (B.Hernandez);30/1

11 Angels And Us (Harkie);50/1

12 Deja Raconte (Gutierrez);5/1

13 Sassy Secret (Alpander);50/1

