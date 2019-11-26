Post Time: 12:20 p.m.
1ST RACE
1 Mile, Two year olds, Maiden Claiming $40,000. Purse $41,000.
1 Shandian (Rodriguez Castro);8-1
2 Bobbyfromthepalm (Franco);8-1
3 Hostile Witness (I.Ortiz);9-2
4 Textpectation (Carroll);6-1
5 King Of American (Serrano);10-1
6 Little Mazzy (Lezcano);5-1
7 Icy Dude (Alvarado);7-2
8 Uncle Ned (Davis);3-1
2ND RACE
1 Mile, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Claiming $10,000. Purse $28,000.
1 Theodosia (Davis);7-2
2 Banana Anna (Halliday);10-1
3 Little Nanny (Rodriguez Castro);15-1
4 Princess Victoria (I.Ortiz);3-1
5 Zecha (Martinez);12-1
6 Princess Mikayah (Camacho);15-1
7 Stay Fond (Franco);1-1
3RD RACE
1 Mile, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Allowance Optional Claiming $40,000. Purse $70,000.
1 Maiden Beauty (I.Ortiz);10-1
2 Cathy Naz (Correa);8-1
3 Wait A Minute (Davis);4-1
4 Cartwheel (Lezcano);9-5
5 Riot Worthy (Rodriguez Castro);15-1
6 She Takes Charge (Rosario);6-5
4TH RACE
6 Furlongs, Turf, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Claiming $40,000. Purse $41,000.
1 Clear The Ramp (I.Ortiz);4-1
2 Millionaire Joe (Rodriguez);6-1
3 Tatterazzi (Rosario);9-2
4 Jet For Andy (Davis);20-1
5 No More Miracles (Cancel);12-1
6 Plebe (Luzzi);20-1
7 Hudson Overpass (Franco);7-2
8 Silver Token (Lezcano);5-2
9 Kid Chocolate (B.Hernandez);20-1
10 Alert The Media (Correa);30-1
5TH RACE
6 Furlongs, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Claiming $32,000. Purse $52,000.
1 Orchid Party (Cancel);8-1
2 Honey Graeme (J.Ortiz);7-2
3 Miss Jak (I.Ortiz);6-5
4 Science Fiction (Alvarado);6-1
5 Might Be (Carroll);12-1
6 Mo Flash (Lezcano);5-1
7 Gypsy Janie (B.Hernandez);8-1
6TH RACE
1 1/16 Mile, Turf, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $62,000.
1 Awesome Adversary (Harkie);20-1
2 Implied Volatility (I.Ortiz);4-1
3 Crazy Life (Castellano);9-5
4 Kingfish (Lezcano);6-1
5 Freaky Styley (J.Ortiz);3-5
6 Jimmy Jazz (Alvarado);7-2
7 Klickitat (Franco);5-2
8 Moonlight Now (Rider TBA);15-1
9 Dancers For Token (Cancel);30-1
7TH RACE
6 Furlongs, Turf, 2 year olds, Allowance Optional Claiming $80,000. Purse $75,000.
1 Turbo Drive (Alvarado);4-5
1A Chimney Rock (J.Ortiz);4-5
2 Aye Aye Sir (I.Ortiz);8-1
3 Mo Ready (Velazquez);12-1
4 Dubai Bobby (Fragoso);15-1
5 Three Jokers (Rider TBA);6-5
6 Mission Wrapitup (Carroll);30-1
7 Turned Aside (Lezcano);7-2
8 Big Package (Franco);10-1
9 Maxwell Esquire (Rosario);6-1
8TH RACE
1 Mile, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Allowance. Purse $75,000.
1 My Roxy Girl (Franco);5-1
2 Distorted News (Carroll);30-1
3 Mrs. Orb (Davis);7-2
4 Flashndynamite (Gonzalez);12-1
5 Foolish Living (I.Ortiz);5-2
6 Trial And Error (Castellano);1-1
9TH RACE
6 Furlongs Turf, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Claiming $40,000. Purse $41,000.
1 Camouflaged Kisser (Luzzi);30-1
2 Cavaradossi (Alvarado);3-1
3 Duncastle (Carroll);8-5
4 Blacktop Legend (I.Ortiz);5-1
5 Sugartown Kid (Rosario);10-1
6 Red Mule (Lezcano);6-1
7 Paul Cane (B.Hernandez);20-1
8 Splitting Eights (Fragoso);20-1
9 Ink Splotz (Diaz);30-1
10 Lawn Boy (Castellano);10-1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.