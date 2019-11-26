Post Time: 12:20 p.m.

1ST RACE

1 Mile, Two year olds, Maiden Claiming $40,000. Purse $41,000.

1 Shandian (Rodriguez Castro);8-1

2 Bobbyfromthepalm (Franco);8-1

3 Hostile Witness (I.Ortiz);9-2

4 Textpectation (Carroll);6-1

5 King Of American (Serrano);10-1

6 Little Mazzy (Lezcano);5-1

7 Icy Dude (Alvarado);7-2

8 Uncle Ned (Davis);3-1

2ND RACE

1 Mile, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Claiming $10,000. Purse $28,000.

1 Theodosia (Davis);7-2

2 Banana Anna (Halliday);10-1

3 Little Nanny (Rodriguez Castro);15-1

4 Princess Victoria (I.Ortiz);3-1

5 Zecha (Martinez);12-1

6 Princess Mikayah (Camacho);15-1

7 Stay Fond (Franco);1-1

3RD RACE

1 Mile, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Allowance Optional Claiming $40,000. Purse $70,000.

1 Maiden Beauty (I.Ortiz);10-1

2 Cathy Naz (Correa);8-1

3 Wait A Minute (Davis);4-1

4 Cartwheel (Lezcano);9-5

5 Riot Worthy (Rodriguez Castro);15-1

6 She Takes Charge (Rosario);6-5

4TH RACE

6 Furlongs, Turf, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Claiming $40,000. Purse $41,000.

1 Clear The Ramp (I.Ortiz);4-1

2 Millionaire Joe (Rodriguez);6-1

3 Tatterazzi (Rosario);9-2

4 Jet For Andy (Davis);20-1

5 No More Miracles (Cancel);12-1

6 Plebe (Luzzi);20-1

7 Hudson Overpass (Franco);7-2

8 Silver Token (Lezcano);5-2

9 Kid Chocolate (B.Hernandez);20-1

10 Alert The Media (Correa);30-1

5TH RACE

6 Furlongs, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Claiming $32,000. Purse $52,000.

1 Orchid Party (Cancel);8-1

2 Honey Graeme (J.Ortiz);7-2

3 Miss Jak (I.Ortiz);6-5

4 Science Fiction (Alvarado);6-1

5 Might Be (Carroll);12-1

6 Mo Flash (Lezcano);5-1

7 Gypsy Janie (B.Hernandez);8-1

6TH RACE

1 1/16 Mile, Turf, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $62,000.

1 Awesome Adversary (Harkie);20-1

2 Implied Volatility (I.Ortiz);4-1

3 Crazy Life (Castellano);9-5

4 Kingfish (Lezcano);6-1

5 Freaky Styley (J.Ortiz);3-5

6 Jimmy Jazz (Alvarado);7-2

7 Klickitat (Franco);5-2

8 Moonlight Now (Rider TBA);15-1

9 Dancers For Token (Cancel);30-1

7TH RACE

6 Furlongs, Turf, 2 year olds, Allowance Optional Claiming $80,000. Purse $75,000.

1 Turbo Drive (Alvarado);4-5

1A Chimney Rock (J.Ortiz);4-5

2 Aye Aye Sir (I.Ortiz);8-1

3 Mo Ready (Velazquez);12-1

4 Dubai Bobby (Fragoso);15-1

5 Three Jokers (Rider TBA);6-5

6 Mission Wrapitup (Carroll);30-1

7 Turned Aside (Lezcano);7-2

8 Big Package (Franco);10-1

9 Maxwell Esquire (Rosario);6-1

8TH RACE

1 Mile, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Allowance. Purse $75,000.

1 My Roxy Girl (Franco);5-1

2 Distorted News (Carroll);30-1

3 Mrs. Orb (Davis);7-2

4 Flashndynamite (Gonzalez);12-1

5 Foolish Living (I.Ortiz);5-2

6 Trial And Error (Castellano);1-1

9TH RACE

6 Furlongs Turf, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Claiming $40,000. Purse $41,000.

1 Camouflaged Kisser (Luzzi);30-1

2 Cavaradossi (Alvarado);3-1

3 Duncastle (Carroll);8-5

4 Blacktop Legend (I.Ortiz);5-1

5 Sugartown Kid (Rosario);10-1

6 Red Mule (Lezcano);6-1

7 Paul Cane (B.Hernandez);20-1

8 Splitting Eights (Fragoso);20-1

9 Ink Splotz (Diaz);30-1

10 Lawn Boy (Castellano);10-1

