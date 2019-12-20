Aqueduct Entries

Post Time 12:30 pm.
1ST RACE
6 1/2 Furlongs, Fillies, Two year olds, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $60,000.
1 Goosarella (Vargas);6-5
1A Nicky Scissors (Lezcano);6-5
2 Kilkea (Carroll);10-1
3 Bella Invasion (Corujo);15-1
4 Ancient Brown (Cancel);10-1
5 Fractorzation (Davis);2-1
6 Sharp Starr (Correa);3-1
2ND RACE
1 Mile, 3 year olds & up, Claiming $32,000. Purse $50,000.
1 Curlin Road (Carroll);8-5
2 Siding Spring (Martinez);5-1
3 Local Hero (Correa);15-1
4 Tale Of Mist (Cancel);6-1
5 American Lincoln (Rdrigz Castro);12-1
6 Mills (Vargas);8-1
7 Its All Relevant (Davis);2-1
3RD RACE
6 1/2 Furlongs, Two year olds, Maiden Claiming $40,000. Purse $41,000.
1 Shandian (Carroll);10-1
2 Imperio D (Diaz);5-1
3 Beta (Correa);6-1
4 Power Up Paynter (Lezcano);6-5
5 Our Troubadour (Cancel);4-1
6 False Alarm (Gutierrez);10-1
7 Our Papa G (Camacho);20-1
8 Legend Of Bam (Rodrigz Castro);10-1
4TH RACE
1 Mile, 3 year olds and up, Allowance Optional Claiming $40,000. Purse $67,000.
1 Kazmania (Vargas);8-1
2 I Love Jaxson (Lezcano);9-5
3 Carthon (Gutierrez);3-1
4 Foolish Ghost (Carroll);10-1
5 Shamrock Kid (Davis);7-2
6 Danebury (Alvarado);3-1
5TH RACE
6 Furlongs, 3 year olds and up, Allowance. Purse $64,000.
1 Kadens Courage (Diaz);12-1
2 Seven Is Heaven (Lezcano);7-2
3 Oh My Papa (B.Hernandez);3-1
4 Vicar’s Legend (Gutierrez);5-1
5 Seed Money (Cancel);15-1
6 Centrist (Worrie);10-1
7 Our Last Buck (Rodrigz Castro);8-1
8 Seven Plus Seven (Carroll);6-1
9 Leap To Glory (Alvarado);6-1
6TH RACE
6 1/2 Furlongs, 3 year olds and up, Claiming $16,000. Purse $28,000.
1 Cause For Applause (Cancel);20-1
2 Indian Ghost (Serrano);30-1
3 Tizanoxbow (Martinez);12-1
4 Moonbounce (Sone);—
5 Our American Star (Corujo);30-1
6 I’m Elmer J Fudd (Correa);8-1
7 Bassman Dave (B.Hernandez);5-1
8 Talent Scout (Chang);8-1
9 Elios Milos (Diaz);7-2
10 Big Wonder (Worrie,A);12-1
11 Mac’s Revolution (Carroll,D);12-1
12 Da Meister (Camacho);50-1
13 Bourbon N Rye (Gutierrez);10-1
14 Quest For Fire (Rodrigz Castro);8-1
15AE Waynes Footsteps (Lezcano);9-2
16AE I Saw It All (Davis);20-1
7TH RACE
6 Furlongs, 3 year olds and up, Allowance. Purse $64,000.
1 Coolboy (Martinez);10-1
2 Bustin Shout (Gomez);6-1
3 Red Zinger (Davis);6-1
4 Bank On This (Correa);20-1
5 Ventus (Chang);15-1
6 Wushu Warrior (Vargas);7-2
7 Preferred Outcome (BHernandez);8-1
8 Big Engine (Lezcano);3-1
9 True Gold (Cancel);8-1
10 Mystical Song (Diaz);10-1
8TH RACE
1 1/8 Mile, 3 year olds and up, Queens County Stakes. Purse $125,000.
1 Roaming Union (Cancel);8-1
2 Stan The Man (Davis);9-5
3 Adventist (Bisono);12-1
4 Major Cabbie (Alvarado);5-2
5 Backsideofthemoon (Lezcano);7-2
6 Bon Raison (Martinez);10-1
7 Han Sense (Correa);6-1
9TH RACE
6 Furlongs, Fillies, 2 year olds, Maiden Claiming $40,000. Purse $41,000.
1 Lil Morning Star (Richards);30-1
2 Maybe A Rainbow (Sone);20-1
3 Becky’s Mission (Gutierrez);15-1
4 Gringotts (Davis);12-1
5 Assault And Pepper (Camacho);6-1
6 The New Miami (Cancel);4-1
7 More Diamonds (Carroll);5-1
8 Big Red Girl (Correa);10-1
9 Hot Little Honey (Vargas);6-1
10 I Am Aine (Rodriguez Castro);6-1
11 Rewarded (Serrano);30-1
12 Keypit (Lezcano);6-1
13AE Maqua Dawn (Worrie);15-1
14AE Home By Seven (Betancourt);20-1