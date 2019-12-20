Aqueduct Entries
0 comments
agate

Aqueduct Entries

  • 0

Post Time 12:30 pm.

1ST RACE

6 1/2 Furlongs, Fillies, Two year olds, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $60,000.

1 Goosarella (Vargas);6-5

1A Nicky Scissors (Lezcano);6-5

2 Kilkea (Carroll);10-1

3 Bella Invasion (Corujo);15-1

4 Ancient Brown (Cancel);10-1

5 Fractorzation (Davis);2-1

6 Sharp Starr (Correa);3-1

2ND RACE

1 Mile, 3 year olds & up, Claiming $32,000. Purse $50,000.

1 Curlin Road (Carroll);8-5

2 Siding Spring (Martinez);5-1

3 Local Hero (Correa);15-1

4 Tale Of Mist (Cancel);6-1

5 American Lincoln (Rdrigz Castro);12-1

6 Mills (Vargas);8-1

7 Its All Relevant (Davis);2-1

3RD RACE

6 1/2 Furlongs, Two year olds, Maiden Claiming $40,000. Purse $41,000.

1 Shandian (Carroll);10-1

2 Imperio D (Diaz);5-1

3 Beta (Correa);6-1

4 Power Up Paynter (Lezcano);6-5

5 Our Troubadour (Cancel);4-1

6 False Alarm (Gutierrez);10-1

7 Our Papa G (Camacho);20-1

8 Legend Of Bam (Rodrigz Castro);10-1

4TH RACE

1 Mile, 3 year olds and up, Allowance Optional Claiming $40,000. Purse $67,000.

1 Kazmania (Vargas);8-1

2 I Love Jaxson (Lezcano);9-5

3 Carthon (Gutierrez);3-1

4 Foolish Ghost (Carroll);10-1

5 Shamrock Kid (Davis);7-2

6 Danebury (Alvarado);3-1

5TH RACE

6 Furlongs, 3 year olds and up, Allowance. Purse $64,000.

1 Kadens Courage (Diaz);12-1

2 Seven Is Heaven (Lezcano);7-2

3 Oh My Papa (B.Hernandez);3-1

4 Vicar’s Legend (Gutierrez);5-1

5 Seed Money (Cancel);15-1

6 Centrist (Worrie);10-1

7 Our Last Buck (Rodrigz Castro);8-1

8 Seven Plus Seven (Carroll);6-1

9 Leap To Glory (Alvarado);6-1

6TH RACE

6 1/2 Furlongs, 3 year olds and up, Claiming $16,000. Purse $28,000.

1 Cause For Applause (Cancel);20-1

2 Indian Ghost (Serrano);30-1

3 Tizanoxbow (Martinez);12-1

4 Moonbounce (Sone);—

5 Our American Star (Corujo);30-1

6 I’m Elmer J Fudd (Correa);8-1

7 Bassman Dave (B.Hernandez);5-1

8 Talent Scout (Chang);8-1

9 Elios Milos (Diaz);7-2

10 Big Wonder (Worrie,A);12-1

11 Mac’s Revolution (Carroll,D);12-1

12 Da Meister (Camacho);50-1

13 Bourbon N Rye (Gutierrez);10-1

14 Quest For Fire (Rodrigz Castro);8-1

15AE Waynes Footsteps (Lezcano);9-2

16AE I Saw It All (Davis);20-1

7TH RACE

6 Furlongs, 3 year olds and up, Allowance. Purse $64,000.

1 Coolboy (Martinez);10-1

2 Bustin Shout (Gomez);6-1

3 Red Zinger (Davis);6-1

4 Bank On This (Correa);20-1

5 Ventus (Chang);15-1

6 Wushu Warrior (Vargas);7-2

7 Preferred Outcome (BHernandez);8-1

8 Big Engine (Lezcano);3-1

9 True Gold (Cancel);8-1

10 Mystical Song (Diaz);10-1

8TH RACE

1 1/8 Mile, 3 year olds and up, Queens County Stakes. Purse $125,000.

1 Roaming Union (Cancel);8-1

2 Stan The Man (Davis);9-5

3 Adventist (Bisono);12-1

4 Major Cabbie (Alvarado);5-2

5 Backsideofthemoon (Lezcano);7-2

6 Bon Raison (Martinez);10-1

7 Han Sense (Correa);6-1

9TH RACE

6 Furlongs, Fillies, 2 year olds, Maiden Claiming $40,000. Purse $41,000.

1 Lil Morning Star (Richards);30-1

2 Maybe A Rainbow (Sone);20-1

3 Becky’s Mission (Gutierrez);15-1

4 Gringotts (Davis);12-1

5 Assault And Pepper (Camacho);6-1

6 The New Miami (Cancel);4-1

7 More Diamonds (Carroll);5-1

8 Big Red Girl (Correa);10-1

9 Hot Little Honey (Vargas);6-1

10 I Am Aine (Rodriguez Castro);6-1

11 Rewarded (Serrano);30-1

12 Keypit (Lezcano);6-1

13AE Maqua Dawn (Worrie);15-1

14AE Home By Seven (Betancourt);20-1

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News